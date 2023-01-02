Read full article on original website
Related
WXII 12
Overnight fire under control at Wayne Farms in Elkin
ELKIN, N.C. — The cause of a fire at Wayne Farms Hatchery and Feed Mill in Surry County is under investigation. The fire was reported around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters say fire walls limited damage to the entire building. However, an egg storage building is a total loss and eggs kept inside were damaged.
Taylorsville Times
Firefighters extinguish poultry house fire
Four local fire departments helped extinguish a poultry house fire on Monday, January 2, 2023, according to Alexander County Fire Marshal Mark Earle. The chicken house, located at 401 C.I. Chapman Court south of Taylorsville, is owned by Dustin Jeffrey Walker, said Earle. Walker reported the fire shortly after it began and firefighters arrived soon from Taylorsville, Ellendale, Hiddenite, and Wittenburg departments.
Multiple crews on site of large building fire on Salem St in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are battling a large fire at a commercial building in Thomasville. Firefighters on the scene at Salem Street near Doak Street say multiple units have been called in. Salem Street will be closed for a while. It is currently unknown if anyone was in the building when the fire started […]
Elkin Tribune
Fire at Wayne Farms on Hwy 268
Multiple fire departments responded to a blaze at Wayne Farms located at 10949 NC Hwy 268 on Tuesday evening. The fire was reported around 11:15 p.m., according to the Surry County Fire Marhsal’s office. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Elkin, State...
Man stepping outside to check for DoorDash sees Greensboro apartment on fire, warns neighbors
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An apartment fire is under investigation in Greensboro. The fire department responded to the Rockwood Manor Apartments around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. No one was injured in the fire but at least two of the apartment units have been deemed unsafe. Nearly 30 firefighters were on the scene and they got the […]
Home destroyed in early morning fire in Yadkinville
YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A home was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning in Yadkinville. According to the chief of the Courtney Fire Department, a home on Blevins Road in Yadkinville caught fire around 3 a.m. Monday and was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Luckily, the owners were not in the home at the […]
Horse shot with arrow in Reidsville returns home from vet, investigation ongoing
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad horse is home from the hospital after she was shot in the neck with an arrow. Prim was shot last month at Julianne Farms in Reidsville. Ever since then, she’s been receiving treatment. On Tuesday she was able to come home, and her family was overjoyed. Prim will […]
WXII 12
Greensboro Apartment fire under control
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a fire at home on Rockwood Manor. The call came in at 10:26 p.m., with the first unit responding at 10:32 p.m. The scene was a single-story home fire, that 29 firefighters got under control by 10:44 p.m. There were no injuries.
Taylorsville Times
Logging accident claims life Dec. 27
A local man lost his life in a logging accident last week. On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at around 11:49 a.m., Iredell County Emergency Communications center received a call about a logging accident near 4931 Linneys Mill Road in Union Grove, said Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell. Emergency personnel responded to the scene, which was an extreme distance from Linneys Mill Road, said Pennell.
WBTV
Salisbury man killed in crash in Thomasville
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 33-year-old Salisbury man was killed in a car crash in Thomasville on Sunday, according to Thomasville Police. Marcus Mobley Bratton of Salisbury died when his 2014 Chevrolet Corvette was involved in a crash with a 2020 Fiat 500, police said. It happened on Sunday morning at 3:45 a.m. on Highway 29 near National Highway. Both cars ran off the road and ran into a wooded area, according to the report.
Silas Creek Parkway lane closed on Thursday in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Repairs on a Winston-Salem water main will close the southbound lane on Silas Creek Parkway on Thursday, Jan. 5. The lane will be closed between Miller Street and Lockland Ave from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Winston-Salem/Forsyth Count Utilities (WSFC Utilities) also writes that if needed,...
1992 Statesville bedroom stabbing death among several cold cases being reviewed
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 1992 stabbing death will be the first of several cold cases the Statesville Police investigators will start to be assigned to begin reviewing, city officials announced Wednesday. Through a team compiled of retired investigators, evidence and reports associated with specific cases are going to be reviewed. The initial […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man critically injured in drive-by shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 21-year-old man was critically injured after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem. Officers responded to the shooting on the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place, near Kimberley Park, around 2 a.m. Wednesday. According to police, the man was walking when an unknown vehicle drove by and...
WXII 12
Severe weather tears roof off high school gym building, reports say
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. — Severe weather damaged a high school gym on Wednesday. According to our NBC affiliate, WITN, strong storms caused significant damage to South Lenoir High School's gym. No one was inside the gym when the storm came through, WITN reported. Officials are assessing the damage to...
WXII 12
February hearing pits Belews Creek police widow against city of Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The next step in Cheryl McDonald's multi-year battle with the city of Winston-Salem over line-of-duty death benefits for her late husband, Sgt. Mike McDonald, will take place in Kernersville on Feb. 10 before an Industrial Commissioner, one of the six people tasked with seeing that North Carolina'sWorkers' Compensation Act is followed properly.
Several families at Statesville apartments without water for more than a week
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Since Christmas Eve, more than a dozen families at the Forest Park Gardens apartments in Statesville have been without water. It’s not how anyone at the complex wanted to start the new year. “We have to try to figure out how to shower, wash clothes,...
Loomis armored truck flips over during crash on Highway 321
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Police are investigating after a Loomis armored truck crashed and flipped over near Highway 321 Monday in Caldwell County. The crash happened Monday afternoon, and witnesses said the driver and the worker who was riding in the back of the truck were both hospitalized. It’s...
860wacb.com
Iredell County Couple Charged With Theft Of Safe
An Iredell County couple has been charged with stealing a safe from a home in Troutman. Steven Floyd Fish, age 35 of Mooresville, and Katelynn Paige Woolledge, 26, of Troutman were charged by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office with felony safecracking, larceny and larceny of a firearm. Bond is set at $30,000 for Woolledge and $220,000 for Fish.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Police Charge Newton Woman With Larceny Of Vehcile
On December 29th, Taylorsville Police arrested 33-year old Necole Elizabeth Scronce of Newton and charged her with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. She remains in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $15,000. Schronce has a court date scheduled for January 9th.
Man critically injured after being shot while walking down Northwest Crawford Pl, Winston-Salem Police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was critically injured after being shot while walking, police say. The Winston-Salem Police Department say they were called about a shooting around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police say that the victim was walking along Northwest Crawford Place when someone drove by and shot him. He was taken to the hospital […]
Comments / 0