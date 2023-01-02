ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yadkin County, NC

WXII 12

Overnight fire under control at Wayne Farms in Elkin

ELKIN, N.C. — The cause of a fire at Wayne Farms Hatchery and Feed Mill in Surry County is under investigation. The fire was reported around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters say fire walls limited damage to the entire building. However, an egg storage building is a total loss and eggs kept inside were damaged.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Taylorsville Times

Firefighters extinguish poultry house fire

Four local fire departments helped extinguish a poultry house fire on Monday, January 2, 2023, according to Alexander County Fire Marshal Mark Earle. The chicken house, located at 401 C.I. Chapman Court south of Taylorsville, is owned by Dustin Jeffrey Walker, said Earle. Walker reported the fire shortly after it began and firefighters arrived soon from Taylorsville, Ellendale, Hiddenite, and Wittenburg departments.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
Elkin Tribune

Fire at Wayne Farms on Hwy 268

Multiple fire departments responded to a blaze at Wayne Farms located at 10949 NC Hwy 268 on Tuesday evening. The fire was reported around 11:15 p.m., according to the Surry County Fire Marhsal’s office. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Elkin, State...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Home destroyed in early morning fire in Yadkinville

YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A home was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning in Yadkinville. According to the chief of the Courtney Fire Department, a home on Blevins Road in Yadkinville caught fire around 3 a.m. Monday and was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Luckily, the owners were not in the home at the […]
YADKINVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro Apartment fire under control

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a fire at home on Rockwood Manor. The call came in at 10:26 p.m., with the first unit responding at 10:32 p.m. The scene was a single-story home fire, that 29 firefighters got under control by 10:44 p.m. There were no injuries.
GREENSBORO, NC
Taylorsville Times

Logging accident claims life Dec. 27

A local man lost his life in a logging accident last week. On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at around 11:49 a.m., Iredell County Emergency Communications center received a call about a logging accident near 4931 Linneys Mill Road in Union Grove, said Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell. Emergency personnel responded to the scene, which was an extreme distance from Linneys Mill Road, said Pennell.
UNION GROVE, NC
WBTV

Salisbury man killed in crash in Thomasville

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 33-year-old Salisbury man was killed in a car crash in Thomasville on Sunday, according to Thomasville Police. Marcus Mobley Bratton of Salisbury died when his 2014 Chevrolet Corvette was involved in a crash with a 2020 Fiat 500, police said. It happened on Sunday morning at 3:45 a.m. on Highway 29 near National Highway. Both cars ran off the road and ran into a wooded area, according to the report.
THOMASVILLE, NC
Queen City News

1992 Statesville bedroom stabbing death among several cold cases being reviewed

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 1992 stabbing death will be the first of several cold cases the Statesville Police investigators will start to be assigned to begin reviewing, city officials announced Wednesday. Through a team compiled of retired investigators, evidence and reports associated with specific cases are going to be reviewed. The initial […]
STATESVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem man critically injured in drive-by shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 21-year-old man was critically injured after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem. Officers responded to the shooting on the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place, near Kimberley Park, around 2 a.m. Wednesday. According to police, the man was walking when an unknown vehicle drove by and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Severe weather tears roof off high school gym building, reports say

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. — Severe weather damaged a high school gym on Wednesday. According to our NBC affiliate, WITN, strong storms caused significant damage to South Lenoir High School's gym. No one was inside the gym when the storm came through, WITN reported. Officials are assessing the damage to...
WXII 12

February hearing pits Belews Creek police widow against city of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The next step in Cheryl McDonald's multi-year battle with the city of Winston-Salem over line-of-duty death benefits for her late husband, Sgt. Mike McDonald, will take place in Kernersville on Feb. 10 before an Industrial Commissioner, one of the six people tasked with seeing that North Carolina'sWorkers' Compensation Act is followed properly.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
860wacb.com

Iredell County Couple Charged With Theft Of Safe

An Iredell County couple has been charged with stealing a safe from a home in Troutman. Steven Floyd Fish, age 35 of Mooresville, and Katelynn Paige Woolledge, 26, of Troutman were charged by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office with felony safecracking, larceny and larceny of a firearm. Bond is set at $30,000 for Woolledge and $220,000 for Fish.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

