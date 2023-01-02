ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing: Levi Moran-Greenlief

By Cris Belle
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing .

Levi Moran-Greenlief is 16 years old. He has been missing since November 15.

He was last seen in Cleveland.

Anyone with information is asked to call (216) 623-3083.

