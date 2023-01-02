Cloudy with patchy fog Tuesday

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another big storm system is heading into the Midwest, but the center of low pressure tracks well to our west, meaning more rain for us than anything else.

Look for the rain to move in after midnight, with some freezing rain possible northwest of Milwaukee Metro. Roads may become slippery up towards Beaver Dam and Fond du Lac.

Most of the rain moves out by tomorrow morning's commute, but as the storm system stalls, gloomy conditions and scattered light showers remain possible for the next couple days. Colder air likely changes the rain showers to snow showers by Thursday.

TONIGHT:    Cloudy with Patchy Fog. Rain likely late.
Low:   36
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY:    Cloudy with Patchy Fog. Ch. Light Rain Showers
High: 43
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

WEDNES:     Cloudy with Ch. Rain/Mix Showers
High: 41

THURSDAY:   Cloudy with Snow Showers Likely.
High: 33

FRIDAY:     Partly Cloudy
High: 35

SATURDAY:   Mostly Sunny
HIgh: 34

