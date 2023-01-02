Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Man shot, critically wounded while leaving South Side bar
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the person who shot and critically wounded a man as he left a South Side bar around closing time, early Wednesday morning. Officers rushed to the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue after getting a call that a man with gunshot wounds had entered the bar asking for help.
KSAT 12
Robbery appears to be motive behind shooting outside South Side bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Robbery appears to be the motive behind a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning outside a South side bar. It left a 33-year-old man in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, according to San Antonio police. Officers at the scene in the 3400 block of Roosevelt...
San Antonio police officer put on leave after firing at suspect in car theft case
The same officer, Miguel Leal, also received a 45-day suspension last spring for failing to report two incidents that occurred on one of his shifts.
KTSA
Police investigate fatal shooting near downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for whoever shot a man whose body was found in a car close to downtown. Officers got the call from the 800 block of Euclid for a shooting in progress at around 7:40 P.M. Tuesday. They found a man...
KENS 5
Search underway for gunman who shot man during robbery
It happened in south San Antonio. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
SAPD: One man dead after shooting near downtown
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and no one in custody after a Tuesday-evening shooting just north of downtown, San Antonio authorities say. According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, officers arrived to the 800 block of Euclid and found an unidentified man in a vehicle dead from multiple gunshot wounds. It's unknown if there were any other passengers in the car during the gunfire.
KSAT 12
Suspect accused in West Side murder arrested, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a suspect in a West Side murder two days into the new year before noon on Monday. Aaron Lee, 38, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend last Friday. Lee is also facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon because...
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital in critical condition following ‘dangerous’ fire at far North Side home, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters rescued a man who was unconscious inside a burning home in the Encino Park area on the far North Side. SAFD Chief Charles Hood said the fire was reported just before noon on Wednesday in the 2100 block of Oak Bend, near Highway 281 and Encino Rio.
17-year-old boy shot in drive-by shooting on east side, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm in what police are saying was a drive-by shooting by a suspect in a dark-colored sedan. It happened around 12:30 a.m. on the east-side at the Casa Pointe Villas apartments located on the 4100 block of the I-10frontage road early Monday morning.
KSAT 12
Two men killed in NW Side crash identified; Sisters of passenger says they are ‘heartbroken’
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of two men who died a high-speed crash on the Northwest Side. The victims were identified as Justin Tello, 19, and Armando Lerma, 25. San Antonio police said the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on...
KSAT 12
BCSO cadet arrested after choking girlfriend ‘until she was unable to breathe,’ sheriff’s office says
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested Wednesday night after choking his girlfriend during an argument, according to BCSO officials. Ricardo Gutierrez, 20, is charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation, a third-degree felony. The charge stems from an incident at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block...
KSAT 12
North Side family suspects celebratory gunfire caused bullet to go through home’s roof
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A stray bullet pierced a home’s roof before getting stuck in the living room ceiling, and the family who lives there believes it was due to celebratory gunfire by someone ringing in the new year. “Shooting in the air because they want to celebrate...
KSAT 12
Thieves steal $5K worth of property, use victim’s porch as restroom
SAN ANTONIO – The victims of a garage break-in say they feel violated and disrespected after suspects broke in and used their back porch as a bathroom. Security cameras caught the suspects, but authorities still have not. “They’re violating my privacy, my security, and my family’s privacy and security....
KSAT 12
Woman punches, kicks man after being asked to stop slamming door, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 57-year-old woman was arrested after she punched and kicked a relative multiple times after they asked her to stop slamming her door, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Irene Jasso was booked Tuesday on a charge of Injury to the Elderly, according to court records.
SAPD officer placed on administrative duty after shooting at teen suspected of stealing his car
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department said one of their officers has been placed on administrative duty following a carjacking that happened in November where he shot at the suspect. Authorities said it all began as a carjacking, but later ended in a crash about an hour...
Kendall County sheriff's son to testify in Kendall Batchelor intoxication manslaughter trial
The sheriff's son and the Hill Country socialite were close friends who hung out at local bars prior to her arrest, according to a person familiar with the matter.
KTSA
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet under arrest, charged with chocking girlfriend
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest and termination of a BSCO cadet after he was accused of chocking his girlfriend. In a release, BCSO says there was a fight between Ricardo Gutierrez and the woman after she told him she wanted to move back to her hometown. The argument happened while Gutierrez was off duty, and the girlfriend says he chocked her to the point she could not breath.
KSAT 12
Officers follow blood trail to East Side apartment, find man stabbed, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Officers responding to a fight discovered a blood trail that led to a man who was stabbed inside an East Side apartment, according to San Antonio police. The stabbing happened at 4:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of East Commerce Street. SAPD officers responded to the...
KSAT 12
Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital following a crash on a Northeast Side highway late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel Road. According to police, the male driver was traveling at...
KTSA
Body found on side of road in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found on side of a road. Deputies were called to the scene near Tessman and Live Oak Street, just outside of northern city limits of Pleasanton, Tuesday night. The...
