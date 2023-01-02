Read full article on original website
Showers, mild temperatures for Tuesday; chance for rain to change over to sleet Friday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says temperatures will be above average for most the week before rain and possible snow for Friday.
New year starts off mild, cold and rain move in midweek
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hilda Estevez says the unseasonable temps will linger for the first half of the week before rain moves in, bringing cold with it heading into the weekend.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: few showers, warm & breezy Thursday; stormy periods Friday
THURSDAY: Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and 70s. Occasional showers will push northward along the south winds. Highest chance will tend to be west of I-55. We’ll trend mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s to near 60 with a relative lull in activity. We’ll watch toward the west nearing sunrise as our next system approaches.
wtaj.com
Today will be mild with showers before cooler air returns
This morning will be cloudy with a bit of fog. Temperatures will be in the 50s. Today we will have a variable cloudy sky with times of rain. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight temperatures dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky.
A round of heavy rain likely Wednesday night
A light mix is possible Wednesday morning with a heavy round of rain in the evening. Some areas will top a half inch of moisture with some high winds to boot.
northernnewsnow.com
Light snow to north Tuesday, some freezing rain possible
TODAY: High pressure will briefly bring mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for the bulk of our Monday. Highs reach the single digits to low teens above zero with lows in the single digits above and below zero and increasing clouds overnight. TUESDAY: A small wave of low pressure will...
Turnto10.com
Periods of heavy rain, strong winds through Friday, then arctic cold, windy Christmas
It's a Weather Alert Day for rain and wind into Friday across Southern New England from two storm systems: one pushing through the Great Lakes, and a secondary Low Pressure pushing up from the Carolina coast. Winds SE 20-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible through Friday, then WSW in the afternoon and night. That could be enough for tree damage and power loss, so be prepared and keep devices charged.
WCPO
Fog and drizzle form as we head toward daybreak
Still plenty of clouds now through Tuesday with a chance for flurries, drizzle and fog continue into Tuesday morning. A disturbance will slide across the Tri-State giving us the chance for slick roads or bridges into daybreakj The rest of Tuesday will be a welcome forecast as we are finally rising above freezing for the first time in a few days. Morning lows will be in the low 20s before afternoon temps rise into the mid 30s under mainly cloudy skies.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way
RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
WDTN
Light Snow Moves In, Warmer Temperatures
A few clouds Christmas morning gave way to sunshine and temperatures in the mid-teens. Clouds are increasing overnight that will set the stage for light snow developing Monday morning. Expect generally an inch or less, with up to two inches of accumulation, as a weak, clipper system swings by. During the event and afterwards, temperatures will be chilly in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday.
It will be mild today to start off 2023
Happy New Year! Today we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. We will see the clouds hang around longer in our western counties. Temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight into Monday we will have a rather cloudy sky with a few showers. Most shower activity will be in […]
Weather: Watch out for heavy rain today
A strong round of storms will move into the region today and stick around through tonight. The morning fog will stick around until the storms replace the heavy air.
WJLA
DC Weather: Sunshine continues Wednesday with temps nearing the 50s
WASHINGTON (7News) — We're in for another sunny day, so grab the sunglasses out the door on Wednesday. First Alert Weather continues to track a gradual warming trend through the end of the year. Temperatures will remain below freezing through mid-morning on Wednesday but will warm to around 50...
