Read full article on original website
Related
Boys Fishing Off Grandma’s Minnesota Lake Dock Films Muskie Devouring a Muskrat in Wild 2017 Video
Two young boys caught a rare moment on camera while fishing a few summers ago when they spotted a muskie devouring a massive muskrat. The clip went viral that year, and it is still so popular that it’s having a second round of fame right now. The boys, Tyler,...
Mystery Surrounding North Carolina’s Wild Coastal Horses Finally Solved
A mystery surrounding North Carolina’s coastal wild horses has been solved after careful observation on the Outer Banks. For months on end, the horses are known to mysteriously disappear into the maritime forest on the Outer Banks. This raised questions about what they could be doing during that time. However, after close observation from The Corolla Wild Horse Fund (a nonprofit organization tasked with watching over a herd of 100 horses at the northernmost point of the Outer Banks), we finally have answers.
Freezing Utah Storm Makes Baffled Birds Kill Themselves
Grebes may have mistaken waterlogged ground for lakes or ponds. A storm moved into the state on Sunday bringing snow, wind, rain and freezing temperatures.
Human Babies Were Used as Bait by British Colonists to Lure in Hungry Crocodiles
Today, hunters use different tactics to hunt crocodiles. Some use baited hooks to capture the animals, while others use spears and nets. Regardless of the method, the ultimate goal is to kill the crocodile without injuring the hunter.
Northern Plains tribes bring back their wild ‘relatives’
FORT BELKNAP AGENCY, Mont. (AP) — Native species such as swift foxes and black-footed ferrets disappeared from the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation generations ago, wiped out by poisoning campaigns, disease and farm plows that turned open prairie where nomadic tribes once roamed into cropland and cattle pastures. Now with...
Missouri Hunter Shares Video of Bear Who Tried to Climb His Tree
What would you do if you were in the middle of the Missouri woods in your hunting blind and suddenly a bear decided he wanted to join you? That really happened to a hunter who shared the video of this close encounter of the black bear kind. The guy who...
Lightning Fast Bobcat Scales A Tree To Snag A Squirrel For Dinner
Somewhere right now, there’s a bobcat being 1000x times tougher than you’ll ever be. The most populous wild cat in America is known to roam just about anywhere, living across the entire lower 48 and able to survive in habits that range from deep Florida swamps to high in the snowy Rocky Mountains.
LOOK: Incredible Photo Shows Bald Eagle Soaring With Huge Goose in Its Talons
A bald eagle is earning some major respect after a security camera caught a jaw-dropping photo of it soaring with a massive Canadian goose in its talons. The Instagram account Nature is Metal posted the picture on December 17. The eagle and its prey were flying in the skies of Wanapum Dam, Washington.
Orphaned polar bear cub spotted wandering alone on Alaskan oil field is moved to nearby zoo
Last month a polar bear cub was spotted alone in the Prudhoe Bay area of Alaska. A team of biologists assessed the situation and made the decision to capture the 10-11 months old cub.
Video Shows Frozen Bats Rescued From Arctic Blast Released Back Into Wild
These Mexican free-tailed bats nearly froze to death. They were gathered, nourished and then set free.
Rare snail slowly crawls back from near extinction along Coosa river
In a stretch of a North Georgia river lives a snail that has come back from the dead. The interrupted rocksnail, a slimy little orange guy, was once thought to be extinct, but in 1997, the United States Geological Survey found a single snail. They called Paul Johnson, program supervisor at the Alabama Aquatic Biodiversity Center, who was working with the Tennessee Aquarium Research Institute in Georgia at the time,...
WATCH: Massive Herd of Elk Causes ‘Traffic Jam’ in Eastern Oregon
Sure, the term “traffic jam” is known all across the country. However, it can mean a variety of things depending on the region. And wildlife can be a big part of this. Well, according to one recent video from Oregon when a herd of elk holds up traffic for nearly three minutes, at least!
Moose Charges Past Skiers in Knee-Deep Snow at Incredible Speed: VIDEO
A group of skiers was filming themselves in knee-deep snow when a moose ran past them, and the footage quickly went viral on Twitter. Old videos going viral on social media is not a new phenomenon. People are both resharing and being entertained by this moose running through the snow. Rightfully so, the video has garnered a lot of attention for the animal’s incredible speed on difficult terrain. “Moose are fast, even in deep snow,” reads the recent Twitter post.
a-z-animals.com
This Ghost White Lion Watches Over an Entire Buffalo Herd From a Tree
This Ghost White Lion Watches Over an Entire Buffalo Herd From a Tree. Lions are the kings and queens of the savannah. This video shows an adult male lion watching over all of his kingdom, including a herd of buffalo, from his mighty throne. The lion is known as Casper....
WATCH: Elk Runs in Terror From Ferocious Wolf in Grand Teton National Park
Born and raised in the Elk Mountains of Colorado, professional wildlife guide Bo Welden has held a deep passion for wildlife and nature all his life. So when he arrived in Jackson, Wyoming, to begin a career with the Teton Science School, he knew he had found the perfect place for him.
WWLP 22News
What birds can be seen this time of year
(Mass Appeal) – Whether you’re out for a walk in the woods or looking out your kitchen window, birds can be seen all winter. Here to discuss what birds you may be seeing this time of year is Mitch Hartley, Wildlife Biologist and North Atlantic Coordinator with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Snow fleas spotted in Michigan snow may be key to scientific advances
This winter, Michiganders have spotted tiny pests in the snow that have adapted to survive the cold by synthetizing an antifreeze-like protein scientists hope could be a key to developing better organ donor technology and tastier cold foods. Hypogastrura nivicola are commonly known as snow fleas because they are most often visible in the snow and jump, according to the Michigan State University extension service. ...
Four States Home Page
Missouri becoming a popular state to settle in, study shows
KSNF/KODE — Out of all 50 states in the U.S., Missouri is the number 15th growth state in America. That statistic comes from the national moving company, U-Haul, and is determined by their 2022 Growth Index which analyzed customer moves from last year. People arriving in Missouri in one-way U-Haul trucks increased by 7% over […]
Walmart Is Banning Single-Use Bags In Two More States
Plastic bags have been in use since the late '50s, but they really took off in the following decade, eventually making up 80% of all grocery bags used in stores by 1996. These bags were considered a huge convenience — stronger and sturdier than paper bags and able to hold more items. They could more easily be scrunched down and stored away or even reused as a garbage bag. However, what consumers didn't appreciate back then was the environmental impact such a small item would have. The list of damages done by plastic bags is extensive: taking years to decompose, releasing toxic gases if you burn them, blocking stormwater drains, and even killing animals that get tangled in them, per the International Bar Association.
Comments / 0