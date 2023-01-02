ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Outsider.com

Mystery Surrounding North Carolina’s Wild Coastal Horses Finally Solved

A mystery surrounding North Carolina’s coastal wild horses has been solved after careful observation on the Outer Banks. For months on end, the horses are known to mysteriously disappear into the maritime forest on the Outer Banks. This raised questions about what they could be doing during that time. However, after close observation from The Corolla Wild Horse Fund (a nonprofit organization tasked with watching over a herd of 100 horses at the northernmost point of the Outer Banks), we finally have answers.
Rome News-Tribune

Rare snail slowly crawls back from near extinction along Coosa river

In a stretch of a North Georgia river lives a snail that has come back from the dead. The interrupted rocksnail, a slimy little orange guy, was once thought to be extinct, but in 1997, the United States Geological Survey found a single snail. They called Paul Johnson, program supervisor at the Alabama Aquatic Biodiversity Center, who was working with the Tennessee Aquarium Research Institute in Georgia at the time,...
Outsider.com

Moose Charges Past Skiers in Knee-Deep Snow at Incredible Speed: VIDEO

A group of skiers was filming themselves in knee-deep snow when a moose ran past them, and the footage quickly went viral on Twitter. Old videos going viral on social media is not a new phenomenon. People are both resharing and being entertained by this moose running through the snow. Rightfully so, the video has garnered a lot of attention for the animal’s incredible speed on difficult terrain. “Moose are fast, even in deep snow,” reads the recent Twitter post.
WWLP 22News

What birds can be seen this time of year

(Mass Appeal) – Whether you’re out for a walk in the woods or looking out your kitchen window, birds can be seen all winter. Here to discuss what birds you may be seeing this time of year is Mitch Hartley, Wildlife Biologist and North Atlantic Coordinator with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The Detroit Free Press

Snow fleas spotted in Michigan snow may be key to scientific advances

This winter, Michiganders have spotted tiny pests in the snow that have adapted to survive the cold by synthetizing an antifreeze-like protein scientists hope could be a key to developing better organ donor technology and tastier cold foods. Hypogastrura nivicola are commonly known as snow fleas because they are most often visible in the snow and jump, according to the Michigan State University extension service. ...
Four States Home Page

Missouri becoming a popular state to settle in, study shows

KSNF/KODE — Out of all 50 states in the U.S., Missouri is the number 15th growth state in America. That statistic comes from the national moving company, U-Haul, and is determined by their 2022 Growth Index which analyzed customer moves from last year. People arriving in Missouri in one-way U-Haul trucks increased by 7% over […]
Mashed

Walmart Is Banning Single-Use Bags In Two More States

Plastic bags have been in use since the late '50s, but they really took off in the following decade, eventually making up 80% of all grocery bags used in stores by 1996. These bags were considered a huge convenience — stronger and sturdier than paper bags and able to hold more items. They could more easily be scrunched down and stored away or even reused as a garbage bag. However, what consumers didn't appreciate back then was the environmental impact such a small item would have. The list of damages done by plastic bags is extensive: taking years to decompose, releasing toxic gases if you burn them, blocking stormwater drains, and even killing animals that get tangled in them, per the International Bar Association.
