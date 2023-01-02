Read full article on original website
Bowie man sentenced to prison after embezzling more than $300K from West Virginia resort
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Maryland man who admitted stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a southern West Virginia resort where he was the maintenance director has been sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison. Dhanraj Singh, 62, of Bowie, Maryland, also paid back more than...
WTOP
Jury finds daughter of former Cabinet official guilty in fatal stabbing of Maryland man
A Maryland jury found the daughter of a former director of national intelligence guilty in the fatal stabbing of a Montgomery County man. Sophia Negroponte, 29, of D.C., was found guilty of second-degree murder nearly two years after the death of 24-year-old Yousuf Rasmussen, of Bethesda. Negroponte is scheduled to be sentenced on March 31, and she faces up to 40 years in prison.
Child Abducted By Woman In Maryland Tracked Down By Stafford County Sheriff
A cross-state investigation into a missing child in Maryland led to charges for a 36-year-old who was apprehended by sheriff's deputies in Virginia. Jessica Onwudiachi was taken into custody by deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after being alerted by police in Anne Arundel County that she was wanted for abducting a 5-year-old and is believed to be in the area near Bells Hill Road.
WV resort’s maintenance director sentenced to prison for moving more than $300,000 in stolen money
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A maintenance director at a resort in Southern West Virginia was sentenced to prison this past weekend for embezzling and transporting $300,000 from West Virginia to Maryland. Dhanraj Singh, 62, of Bowie, Maryland, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison on Saturday, December 31, 2022, followed by three […]
Bay Net
Second Man Sentenced To Life For First-Degree Murder In THC Drug Robbery Of High School Student
LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Mikayle Tahed Qawwee, 21, to life in prison for the First-Degree Murder and Armed Robbery of Bradley Brown, as well as related charges.
mocoshow.com
Woman Found Guilty of Second-Degree Murder for 2020 Death of Yousuf Rasmussen
Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office: Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, before the Honorable Terrence McGann, a jury found defendant, Sophia Negroponte, 29, of Washington, D.C., guilty of Second-Degree Murder for the death of 24-year-old Yousuf Rasmussen. Negroponte faces up to 40 years in prison and is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on March 31, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Assistant State’s Attorneys Donna Fenton and Robert Hill prosecuted this case. They joined State’s Attorney John McCarthy for a news conference following the verdict today, along with Dr. Zeba Rasmussen who is the mother of the victim. Dr. Rasmussen read a statement from the family. The video of the news conference can be viewed here: https://fb.watch/hQqqnV19Ck/
Probation for former Annapolis Police officer convicted of misconduct
A former Annapolis Police officer learned his fate in court Wednesday after being charged with misconduct in office.
Clinton Couple Killed, Two Hospitalized In 'Self Defense' New Year Brawl With Multiple Weapons
A Maryland couple is dead and two others are hospitalized after a domestic incident that police believe may have been self defense, authorities say. Monique Duncan, 42, and Maurice Moore, 42, were pronounced dead around 6 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 after a domestic incident at their home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton, according to Prince George's County Police.
Bay Net
Stray Bullet Found In Cafeteria Of Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School
WALDORF, Md. – On January 3 during a lunch period, administrators at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School were notified of what appeared to be a bullet lodged into a cafeteria lunch table. The School Resource Officer was notified and responded, and confirmed that it was a bullet. Upon...
Police: Deadly shooting, stabbing of couple at Maryland home was possibly done in self defense
CLINTON, Md. — Prince George’s County police said they are now investigating whether a fatal shooting and stabbing of a woman and man inside a home in Clinton, Maryland, on New Year’s Day, was done in self-defense. Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department released further...
Bay Net
Calvert Man Sentenced For Second-Degree Assault, Weapon Charge
SUNDERLAND, Md. – On April 22, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of an individual who had brandished a firearm at another individual in the parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, adjacent to Sunderland Elementary School. The complainant reported that...
NBC Washington
Man Charged in Deadly DC Crash Given Suspended Prison Sentence for 2020 Robbery
A man charged with murder and assault after police say he hit two women, killing one, while trying to get away from Secret Service officers in D.C. Friday night was convicted in the 2020 robbery of a Maryland gas station, but his three-year prison sentence was suspended, court records show.
wfmd.com
Montgomery County Police Arrest Two Men For Carjacking Last Month
The victim was forced out of the car. Gaithersburg, Md (KM) Two men have been charged with a carjacking in in the 200 block of North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg last month. . Darrell Amos Barnes, Jr., 38, of Rockville, and Marcus Antonio Umanzor, 35, of Gaithersburg have been arrested for the robbery which occurred on Monday, December 19th, 2022.
Bay Net
Narcotics Detectives Recover Fentanyl, PCP, Crack Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Newburg
NEWBURG, Md. – On December 29 at 2:15 p.m., an officer from the Traffic Operations Unit conducted a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle on Crain Highway in the area of the Maryland Welcome Center in Newburg. During the investigation, the driver, Corey Daniel Claggett, 43 of Temple Hills,...
fox5dc.com
Man beaten to death with metal pipe on Ellipse in downtown DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities believe a man was beaten to death with a metal pipe early Wednesday morning on the Ellipse in downtown Washington, D.C. in a high profile part of the nation's capital near both the White House and the Washington Monument. Investigators say a jogger found the man in...
DC police release photos of suspected armed robbers
Police are looking for several men caught on camera the same night they robbed a victim at gunpoint.
Woman hit, killed by driver reportedly speeding from Secret Service identified
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published before the victim's identity was released. Police have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a driver accused of speeding away from U.S. Secret Service late last year. On Dec. 30, 2022, two women were hit by a...
26-Year-Old NJ Driver Killed In Nine-Mile I-95 Pursuit: AG
The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General has released new information on the fatal I-95 crash that killed a New Jersey woman driving erratically on I-95 in Cecil County who was pursued by Maryland State Police troopers for miles.Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly…
Man Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Another shooting in Washington D.C. left a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg yesterday. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of 1st Place in Northwest, D.C. Shortly after 4:30 pm, a report of a shooting led police to the location. Just after the report came in, a man walked into a nearby hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound. An initial investigation concluded that the victim was shot at that address. The adult male victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you can identify this vehicle The post Man Shot In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WLTX.com
'It's just tragic' | Man charged with murdering his father with a hatchet inside Virginia house
HAMILTON, Va. — A 62-year-old man from Hamilton, Virginia died after he was stabbed to death inside his home early Monday morning. Now, his 24-year-old son is facing murder charges. Just before 6 a.m. Monday, deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call at a...
