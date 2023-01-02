Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Holcomb proposes 6% boost for schools next year
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana schools would see a 6% funding boost next year under state spending plans announced Wednesday by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The Republican governor’s plan would give K-12 schools their largest funding increase in more than a decade even amid worries about an expected slowdown in the growth of state tax collections. The extra money comes with the goal of boosting the statewide average teacher pay by about $3,000 to at least $60,000 a year.
WISH-TV
Holcomb touts education, public health investments in 2023 agenda
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday said the budget he will push this year means major improvements in vital public services. The two-year budget he unveiled at a Warren Township school Wednesday afternoon will be his last before he leaves office in two years. Education. The centerpiece...
WISH-TV
Hogsett lists housing in legislative priority list as housing crisis continues
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Housing is topping the mayor’s legislative priority list. Advocates say the Democrat’s action could mean big news for people hit the hardest by the housing crisis and something needs to be done before things get worse. Housing shortages and prices continue to cause problems...
WISH-TV
Zionsville mayor will not seek second term
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron says she will not seek a second term. Styron made a statement saying, “I have decided not to seek reelection in 2024. Together with town employees, we have accomplished our primary goals related to innovative economic and community development and preserving and growing our green spaces. We are not going to take our foot off the gas this year and I look forward to continuing full speed ahead to move our town forward.”
WISH-TV
Meet Karrah Herring: 2023 Rosa Parks Trailblazer Award recipient
Karrah Herring, the first ever Chief Equity, Inclusion and Opportunity Officer for the state of Indiana, leads a team that focuses on growing statewide access and opportunities to economic development. She was born and raised in Indiana and service was an important value in her household, as both her parents...
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
WISH-TV
54th annual Indy RV Expo is coming to the Indiana State Fairgrounds
The 54th annual Indy RV Expo is the largest RV show in Indiana! The show runs January 7 – 8 and 11 – 15 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Ken Eckstein, Owner of Mount Comfort RV in Greenfield, joined us today and gave us a tour of one of his RVs.
WISH-TV
Indiana dashboard adds 80 COVID-19 deaths, 7,414 more cases of coronavirus in a week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s dashboard is being updated only on Wednesdays. Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 24,413 on Tuesday from 24,333 on Dec....
WISH-TV
Funeral procession Tuesday afternoon for Carmel councilor Bruce Kimball
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Tuesday afternoon funeral procession will take Carmel City Councilor Bruce Kimball through the district he represented for nearly two terms. Kimball died Friday at the age of 70. Kimball was first elected to represent Carmel’s District 1, which covers the area roughly north of...
WISH-TV
Indiana Owned company Moon Drops Distillery opens new tasting room
Moon Drops Distillery, based out of Fortville, Indiana has recently opened a new tasting room! Moon Drops Distillery is an Indiana Owned company. Mel McMahon, Co-founder of Indiana Owned, and Mark Pressley, Founder and President of Moon Drops Distillery, joined us today to tell us more about their tasting room and cocktails.
WISH-TV
Last of Muncie city officials, contractors sentenced in ‘bid-rigging’ scheme
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana announced Tuesday that the last of eight people convicted in a “bid-rigging” scheme was sentenced to prison. Former contractor Tony Franklin was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to one year and one day in prison.
WISH-TV
Health inspector closes Jordan’s restaurant after complaint
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County health inspector has suspended the operating license for a restaurant on the northeast side. The inspector found “a large amount of spilled grease in an area outside of the restaurant,” which led to its license being pulled, said a Monday afternoon email from Curt Brantingham, the public information coordinator for the Marion County Public Health Department.
WISH-TV
Connecting to your inner voice
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’ve been struggling with chronic pain, stress, burnout, or anxiety and need help, you may need to connect with your inner voice. Author of “More than Monday, Five Paths to Abundance and Success for Inner-Centered Entrepreneurs,” Dr. Fatima Bustos-Choy, joined All Indiana Wednesday afternoon. She’s a holistic life coach who shared how you can find your inner voice and trust it. She also explained how gut feelings or feelings of intuition is your inner voice’s way of calling your attention.
WISH-TV
Active shooting at Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Police are on the scene of an active incident that happened just before 8 p.m. at Castleton Square Mall. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, community members are asked to avoid the area for the time being. News 8 has a crew headed to...
WISH-TV
Noblesville man fatally hit by SUV while changing flat tire on I-65
ROSELAWN, Ind. (WISH) — A 25-year-old Noblesville man died in a morning crash while changing a flat tire on I-65 in northwest Indiana, state police said Wednesday night. The Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received 911 calls about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday of a serious injury crash on I-65 southbound north of the Demotte-Roselawn exit for State Road 10 in northern Jasper County. That’s about a 2-hour drive northwest of downtown Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Feds: Felon from Indianapolis carrying gun sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man with a lengthy criminal record was sentenced to nearly four years in prison after his arrest in June for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On June 20, police arrested 41-year-old James Hoskins at a home on South Belmont Street after...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Parky’s Smokehouse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today’s Tasty Takeout is “Parky’s Smokehouse.”. © 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
WISH-TV
Person found shot dead in car northeast of downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot dead Wednesday in a car in a residential area just northeast of downtown Indianapolis, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department sent officers just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a person shot in the 1800 block of Ingram Street. That is off of Roosevelt Drive close to I-70.
WISH-TV
BE&O January 1, 2023 – Getting started in the New Year, Tech Point’s new collaboration, and Jeff Smulyan’s new book
On this week's Business, Equity, and Opportunities podcast: Laura Schafsnitz, Public Affairs Specialist with the U.S. Small Business Administration explained what small business owners and startups need to know as we start this new year. Tech Point has announced a collaboration with some of its Central Indiana corporate partners to connect Hoosier entrepreneurs with a team of experts who can help them activate their new start ups. And Jeff Smulyan chronicles his adventures in broadcasting in a new book: "Never Ride A Roller Coaster Upside Down: The Ups, Downs And Reinvention Of An Entrepreneur".
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: La Hacienda
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today’s Tasty Takeout is “La Hacienda.”. © 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Comments / 0