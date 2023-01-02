Read full article on original website
News 12
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
First Alert Forecast: Cold and blustery, some flurries
It's another chilly and breezy afternoon to close out the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs struggling to get out of the 30s. With the wind, it'll feel more like the 20s at times.A few flurries are possible, mainly to the north and west.Expect a quiet start to Hanukkah this evening with temps in the mid 30s around sunset. We'll fall into the 20s overnight, with some wind chills in the teens waking up Monday morning.The beginning of the new week remains quiet and chilly. We're dry through Wednesday before our next storm system rolls in late week.As of now, it's looking more like a rain event for many with perhaps some snow in the mountains. Either way, winds will be cranking, and arctic air will rush in behind.We'll go from near 50 Friday morning to single-digit wind chills by Christmas Eve!This will be a dynamic storm, so as always, stay tuned this week for any changes. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
First Alert Weather: Rain moves in Tuesday morning
Today is a cloudy, dreary day with light to moderate showers moving through at times. The steadiest of the rain will be from mid-morning into the early afternoon, and especially north of the city. While some brief downpours are possible, it's a mainly light to moderate nuisance rain. No flooding concerns or widespread issues expected, just have the umbrella ready. By late afternoon, the steadiest rain exits with just some spotty showers/drizzle around by the PM commute time. The mild temps continue, topping out in the mid 50s late in the day.Spotty showers/drizzle continue tonight, along with some fog in spots. Temps stay steady in the 50s, and actually rise some overnight. As for tomorrow, it's a similar story with more scattered showers, mainly into the PM hours. Temps will approach record territory with highs in the low to mid 60s. We're forecasting a high of 64 right now in the city; the daily record is 66.Looking ahead, temps return closer to normal to finish the week, back into the 40s by Friday. There could be some showers around at times (stay tuned), but we should also get some brighter skies in there as well.
First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend
Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
Weather: Watch out for heavy rain today
A strong round of storms will move into the region today and stick around through tonight. The morning fog will stick around until the storms replace the heavy air.
BBC
2022 Weather Review: Sunshine, showers and cold snaps
Sunshine, showers and cold snaps - 2022 was a year of extremes. It began in the middle of Northern Ireland's fourth warmest winter since 1884. All three meteorological winter months - December 2021, and January and February 2022 - recorded monthly temperatures at least 1C above average. It was still...
WDTN
Light Snow Moves In, Warmer Temperatures
A few clouds Christmas morning gave way to sunshine and temperatures in the mid-teens. Clouds are increasing overnight that will set the stage for light snow developing Monday morning. Expect generally an inch or less, with up to two inches of accumulation, as a weak, clipper system swings by. During the event and afterwards, temperatures will be chilly in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday.
wtaj.com
Today will be mild with showers before cooler air returns
This morning will be cloudy with a bit of fog. Temperatures will be in the 50s. Today we will have a variable cloudy sky with times of rain. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight temperatures dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky.
