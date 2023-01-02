Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Freezing drizzle leading to slick streets in eastern Iowa Wednesday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Freezing drizzle is leading to patchy slick streets in eastern Iowa Wednesday morning. Temperatures are below freezing leading to the drizzle freezing on contact on any untreated surfaces. Drizzle will be possible through 8-9 am, and as a result many school districts...
KCRG.com
Icy conditions cause multiple crashes on Iowa roads
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Freezing drizzle caused some roads to ice over this morning, leading to multiple crashes. The Iowa DOT advised against travel on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta Wednesday morning due to the slick conditions. On Highway 150 there were several reports of vehicles in the median...
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
kmaland.com
Iowa DNR to treat Nobles Lake, eliminate 'rough fish' population
(Missouri Valley) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources hope to remove invasive river species from a KMAland lake. The DNR announced Tuesday they will be treating Nobles Lake this winter under a layer of ice with a low concentration of Rotenone to eliminate rough fish. The 95-acre cutoff oxbow lake is located in Harrison and Pottawattamie Counties on the Missouri River Floodplain. Bryan Hayes is a Fisheries Biologist with the Iowa DNR. Hayes tells KMA News the more invasive species made their way into the lake, intended to serve as a habitat for waterfowl, following the historic Missouri River flooding in 2011 and 2019.
Radio Iowa
Snow expected to go on top of ice that’s already causing problems
An Ice Storm Warning is posted for nearly 30 counties across western and northern Iowa as a winter storm drops freezing rain, which forecasters say should soon turn to snow. Meteorologist Jeff Zogg, at the National Weather Service, says the ice isn’t quite as bad as first feared, but it’s still creating very slick sidewalks and roadways. “We have had reports of some icing across northwest into northern Iowa,” Zogg says. “The reports we’ve received so far been about an eighth of an inch or about a quarter of an inch of icing.”
KCRG.com
Rain likely tonight, icing possible over the far north
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This system is still on track to affect our area with mainly rainfall tonight into tomorrow. At this point, much of the area should remain above freezing for this event with the exception of the northern few rows of counties in eastern Iowa. In this area, freezing rain is possible tonight. Elsewhere, no icing is expected, but some spots may exceed a half inch of rain during the night. As the low pressure system slowly moves east, occasional rain showers may still occur yet into tomorrow with a few snow showers on Wednesday. That part may feasibly bring some areas minor snow accumulation. Looking into the extended, temperatures should generally stay in the 30s with no major systems locally.
KCRG.com
Two eastern Iowa cities get perfect score on national LGBTQ inclusion evaluation
A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning. GOP leaders to try to find new House Speaker after historic defeat. GOP leaders in the House are set to return to try and find a new Speaker after a historic defeat. Manchester hospital introduces new therapy dog. Updated:...
mystar106.com
⚠🧊❄Significant ice accumulations followed by snow⚠🧊❄
…Significant Ice Storm Potential Over Northern Iowa Tonight into Tuesday…. A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from later today into Tuesday. A mix of freezing rain and snow is anticipated in parts of northwest and north central Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by sunrise Tuesday.
KCRG.com
Freezing Rain is possible in Northern Iowa Monday night and Tuesday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Overall the first storm of 2023 will be a rain event for most of Eastern Iowa as a low pressure system travels through the Midwest. Expect rainfall totals to exceed half an inch on Monday night. Rain showers are possible on Tuesday, with some snow showers Wednesday.
These Are The Funniest Towns In Iowa
Does a funny name of a town make you laugh? If the answer is yes, then you came to the right place. Today we are looking at the funniest town names in Iowa. Now I'm not sure how funny the people are in these towns, but I'm sure a few readers are from the listed towns, and they can let us know.
kiwaradio.com
Winter Storm Continues; Some Roads Impassable
Northwest Iowa — A winter storm is dropping freezing rain and snow. Watches and warnings are posted throughout the state. Meteorologist Jeff Zogg, at the National Weather Service, says the ice wasn’t quite as bad as first feared, but it still created very slick sidewalks and roadways. The...
wdayradionow.com
Winter Storm To Affect Areas South
A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
KGLO News
Ice Storm Warning cancelled, Winter Weather Advisory in effect for portions of listening area
Freezing rain continues to diminish across the area, with temperatures rising above freezing over much of the area while over far northwest Iowa the precipitation will transition to snow. The next round of light to moderate snow is expected later this afternoon and into Wednesday in areas still within the Winter Weather Advisory.
KCRG.com
Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer’s vehicle hit on I-29 in western Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reminding people to slow down on Iowa roadways as wintry weather continues to cause slick conditions across portions of the state. It comes after an Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer’s vehicle was struck from behind while the officer was inside on Tuesday.
iheart.com
Iowa Gas Prices Increase For The New Year
(Des Moines, IA) -- Gas prices in Iowa are starting to creep up in the new year. Triple A says the statewide average is $3.01-- up 15 cents from last week. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Iowa cost $3.03 a year ago. The current average...
NE Iowa Semi Rollovers Mixed Milk and Dog Food In Water [PHOTOS]
Truck drivers in northeast Iowa suffered injuries earlier this week after two semis rolled over into bodies of water. On Monday evening in Guttenberg, crews were dispatched to the 300 block of North Highway 52 after a semi hauling milk crashed and rolled into a nearby pond. Crews worked to...
KELOLAND TV
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
superhits1027.com
Ice Storm Warning now ending at noon for most of listening area, Winter Weather Advisory noon today-noon Wednesday
Freezing rain continues over portions of northwest into north central Iowa this morning with precipitation expected to become lighter and end or change to rain in many areas into this afternoon. However, another round of wintry mix followed by widespread light to moderate snow is expected tonight through Wednesday. Significant icing accumulations are possible resulting in isolated power outages and difficult to treacherous travel conditions, especially on untreated roads.
KCCI.com
The Iowa DOT talks their strategy for the big winter storm and what changes are to come
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa DOT snowplow drivers are enjoying some much-deserved downtime after last week's snowstorm was all hands on deck. High winds and blowing snow created dangerous conditions on the road and the organization says they were prepared. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to the Iowa DOT to...
Is It Legal To Use Human Remains As Compost In Iowa?
There are people who are looking into alternative burial options for when they kick the bucket. This one that we're about to dive into is actually not completely legal in many states. The state of New York just legalized something called natural organic reduction. It's more commonly called "human composting."
