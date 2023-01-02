ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

First babies of 2023 welcomed at South Dakota hospitals

By Lauren Soulek, Carter Schmidt
 2 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first babies of 2023 have arrived!

Over at Sanford Health, a baby girl was welcomed into the world at 12:26 Sunday morning.

Mom Karalynn Yost and dad Jaikob Week from Winner are excited to have their baby girl Haizley RaéLynn with them to start the new year. She is the couple’s first baby.

SD Legislature prepares to start 2023 session Jan. 10

“We’ve had a lot of visitors, a lot of nurses have come in to see her and everything because they’re just so excited. I did not think that she’d be a New Year’s baby and, of course, I didn’t know what time it was when I had her at first. Then a bunch of nurses came in and they were like, ‘I don’t know if you’ve heard, she’s the first 2023 baby!’ So they were all excited about that,” Karalynn Yost said.

After eleven hours of labor, Yost said she was also looking forward to a nap.

Avera Health also had a New Years baby born Sunday morning at 4:21. Mom and dad Emily and Josh Schuette welcomed their eight-pound and 19 inch little boy James Donald Robert Joshua, who has three middle names following a family tradition. They say they’re very excited about their first baby.

“My due date was New Years day, January 1st. And I’m like it’s a first-time baby, there’s no way that’s going to happen, but it did. We would have been with any day. We’re just excited to have him here. We’re very very excited. I don’t know how to put it into words, but it’s pretty special,” Emily said.

Josh is a firefighter, so he says James will grow up with lots of firetrucks and he already has a firefighter swaddle. Both he and Emily say they are doing well but are pretty tried.

