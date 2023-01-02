Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Corn closes down 16¢ | Wednesday, January 4, 2023
March corn ended the day down 16¢ to $6.55. Soybeans started the day up, but ended down 7¢. CBOT wheat is down 29¢. KC wheat is down 28¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 16¢. Cory Bratland with Kluis Commodity Advisors says pressure on grains is coming from fund selling today.
Agriculture Online
U.S. Plains wheat ratings dip in Kansas, mixed elsewhere
CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Condition ratings for winter wheat fell during December in Kansas, the top U.S. winter wheat producer, and in several other drought-hit Plains states, although they improved in Colorado and Oklahoma, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Tuesday. The United States is among the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, soy, wheat sag as traders reduce risk in new year
CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures stumbled on Tuesday in "risk-off" trading amid spillover pressure from losses in other markets and gains in the U.S. dollar, analysts said. Oil prices also tumbled while U.S. stocks struggled. Gains in the dollar, which was headed...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat, corn futures hit two-week lows on demand concerns
Wheat futures curbed by cheaper Black Sea supplies. CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures set two-week lows on Wednesday as concerns about weakening demand hung over commodity markets. Investor worries about economic headwinds, including the impact of a surge of COVID-19 cases in China, were encouraging...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans rise as drought threaten Argentine crop; wheat dips
SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday, recouping some of last session's losses, as concerns over a lack of rains in top supplier Argentina supported prices. Corn also ticked higher, while wheat prices eased. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
Agriculture Online
Review and evaluate your 2022 grain marketing plan
In this era of spreadsheets and QuickBooks accounting, I still like to take a pen and pad and write down trading strategies and ideas for future articles. I find it rewarding to write and then review my ideas as I update my hand-drawn charts. Only then do I pull out my laptop.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rises from 2-week low, but Black Sea supplies cap gains
SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Thursday, rising for the first time in three sessions on bargain buying, although ample supplies from the Black Sea region provided a lid on prices. Soybeans and corn ticked higher, with both contracts reclaiming some of previous session's losses.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy firms as Argentina turns dry again; wheat and corn fall further
Demand worries hang over commodity markets after Tuesday slide. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Wednesday as exporter Argentina was set for a hot, dry week, reviving drought concerns after weekend showers and countering demand risks that drove losses in the previous session.
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME hogs weaken, cattle rise as winter storms hit livestock
CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - CME Group lean hog futures fell to their lowest price in more than two weeks on Wednesday and live cattle futures strengthened as snowstorms continued to disrupt livestock operations. Feeder cattle futures reached their highest price since September. Wintry weather in the northern U.S. Plains...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Calls-Soy up 2-4 cents, corn even-down 2 cents, wheat down 1-3 cents
CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 1 to 3 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures ease, pressured by a...
Agriculture Online
Soybeans close at one-week low | Tuesday, January 3, 2023
March corn ended the day down 6¢ while March soybeans are down 29¢. At $14.94, March soybeans are at the lowest price since this time last week. CBOT wheat is down 12¢. KC wheat is down 16¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 16¢. Live cattle are...
Agriculture Online
USDA corn estimates are accurate overall, says review
The government often is the best source of information about U.S. corn plantings, yields per acre, production, and likely season-average prices, said three researchers who analyzed 80 studies on the accuracy and market impact of USDA reports involving corn. “USDA helps uncover these market conditions for all market participants, thereby providing a level playing field for all, even though the process is sometimes bumpy,” they concluded.
Agriculture Online
As another winter storm strains the electric grid, it’s time to fix transmission, experts say
The deadly winter storm, christened Elliott by the Weather Channel, that tore through much of the United States over the Christmas weekend placed a huge strain on the American electric grid, pushing it past the breaking point in some places. Frigid temperatures, in some places setting records, drove a surge...
NRF’s Chief Economist Watching Inflation Trends and Recession Risks
While retail price increases have started to stabilize, the economic outlook for 2023 remains hazy. “This year starts with the possibility of easing inflation but also uncertainty as the Federal Reserve’s ongoing interest rate hikes continue to increase the risk of a recession,” National Retail Federation (NRF) chief economist Jack Kleinhenz said. Data shows inflation cooling over the past five months. In November, Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed inflation up 7.1 percent year-over-year, down from 7.7 percent in October and lower than its peak of 9.1 percent in June. Though it appears to be trending down, inflation is “not going away”...
