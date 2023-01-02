Chuck Todd, moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press, Brendan Buck, former top communications adviser to House Speakers Boehner and Ryan, and NBC Washington Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor join Andrea Mitchell as the House resumes speaker votes after Representative Kevin McCarthy failed three rounds of balloting to secure the speakership. “Kevin McCarthy's biggest problem, I think sometimes, is he never was a rank and file member of Congress. He never was a subcommittee member for a while and didn't have to work his way up. He didn't ever - he fast-tracked to leadership,” says Todd. “Nancy Pelosi could go to an AOC: ‘You know what, I was you at one point, you know, I was a backbencher, and I know what it's like.’ Bide your time here. There's a way to use your influence, right? Kevin McCarthy, he fast-tracked himself. So if he fast-tracked his way to leadership, why shouldn't these other guys?”Jan. 4, 2023.

