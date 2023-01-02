Read full article on original website
Illinois governor says supporters of cashless bail will continue fight if court ruling law is unconstitutional stands
CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday that he is confident a state law ending cash bail that was set to take effect New Year’s Day is constitutional despite a court ruling to the contrary, but that supporters will “come back at it” if the lower court ruling stands.
Evers grants 171 more pardons, total now 774
MADISON - Wisconsin’s governor has issued more pardons than any governor in modern history. Gov. Tony Evers last week issued another 171 pardons, bringing his four-year total to 774. “A pardon is both an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgment that an individual has done the work to make...
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
