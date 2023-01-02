Read full article on original website
Remembering Vermont’s big ice storm 25 years later
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Twenty-five years ago, northern New England was bracing for a major winter storm event-- the ice storm of January 1998. Inches of rain-turned-ice piled up across the Champlain Valley, the St. Lawrence Valley and southern Quebec, dragging down power lines and causing thousands to lose power in the cold weather, forcing people into shelters for warmth and food.
Grants open for watershed protection projects
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Money to keep Vermont’s waterways clean and healthy is now available. The 2023 Vermont Watershed Grants Program is now accepting applications for projects that protect, restore and enhance the state’s lakes, streams, rivers and ponds. In addition to keeping water clean, state leaders are...
New York Roundabouts, Do You Need to Signal When Entering and Exiting?
The New York State Roundabout, everyone's favorite driving argument. Who has the right of way, which lane am I supposed to be in, how do I exit this thing? These are just some of the questions we ask ourselves, and any passenger that will listen, as we approach the next roundabout.
It’s the Polaris Plunge! ATV Rescued After Falling in Upstate NY Lake
When it comes to breaking the ice with someone, it's better when you aren't doing it literally. It is always important to not only know the rules when taking your four-wheeler onto state land, but to know the weather as well. NYS Forest Rangers were recently sent to Sullivan County...
How a warmup and early winter sap run could affect Vermont’s maple season
The 6th Annual Till I Die New Year’s Eve Gala was held at the Killington Distillery, and it was a re-brand party for the clothing and accessories company, too. $200,000 grant to create guided interviews, to assist people with court documents. Balint and Welch to be sworn in, Leahy’s...
Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?
The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
Are You Really Legally Required to Wear Snowshoes in New York?
Winter is here, and while we've been enjoying an unseasonably warm January so far, snow is just around the corner. Powder accumulation may not stop avid Hudson Valley hikers from hitting the trails, but a New York State regulation regarding footwear has caught many outdoor enthusiasts off guard. Winter Hiking...
Vt. lawmakers plan to reintroduce 'clean heat' bill
The costs for emergency services are on the rise here in Vermont. Now, cities and towns are grappling with the financial fallout. It’s that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. You Tuesday...
Wildlife Watch: Ice fishing safety 101
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. But the topsy-turvy temperatures mean some lakes and ponds may not be safe. Our Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s Corey Hart and Game...
If You Live In New York State, It’s Important To Do This Every Morning Before You Drive
If you live in New York State, you know that winters can be brutal. The cold can drop down into negative temperatures when you factor in wind chill and snow. That's why doing this one thing can make a life-or-death difference. If you park anywhere outside of a locked and...
Wednesday Weathercast
Tuesday’s historic GOP revolt that delayed the election of a new speaker also sidelined the swearing-in of Vermont’s new congresswoman. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will be sworn in for a fourth term Thursday. Health Watch: Avoiding injuries on ice and snow. Updated: 4 hours ago. More seasonable...
Grab a Glass! CNY Village Gets Recognized for Their Clean Drinking Water
If you were thinking of finding a home with better drinking water, you don't have to travel too far to find it. For the past year, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has been helping local municipalities across the state improve their water quality with the Drinking Water Source Protection Program (DWSP2).
If You Hit A Deer With Your Vehicle In New York State, Can You Keep It?
Have you noticed more pictures on social media of vehicle versus deer crashes? Well, I have. It's probably because according to the New York State Department of Transportation, most deer and vehicle collisions occur during the October to December months. An average of 60,000 to 70,000 vehicle-deer collisions occur each year in New York State.
COVID cases up slightly but no sign of post-holiday season surge in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID remains largely in check in Vermont, with no signs of a big spike in cases brought on by the holiday season. But cases are up slightly and health officials are recommending some precautions. The Vermont Department of Health says in emergency departments around the state,...
New York’s gas tax holiday is over
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – New York’s gas tax holiday is now over. Governor Hochul did not extend the statewide suspension of the gas tax, which began June 1st. Hochul says drivers saved an average of 48 cents a gallon at a time when gas prices soared to nearly five dollars a gallon.
DEC forest rangers respond to historic storm
Submitted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. On Dec. 24-27, forest rangers and environmental conservation police officers assisted Erie County, Jefferson County and Genesee County emergency personnel with the massive winter storm. On Dec. 24, there were more than 100 calls to Jefferson County 911 for stranded...
Vermont deer harvest on par with 3 year average
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife officials say this fall’s deer harvest was on par with previous seasons. While the final tally won’t be available till March, officials say preliminary numbers show hunters harvested a little over 17,400 deer. That includes close to 9,600 bucks, an increase over last year, 9133 harvest and near the previous 3-year average of 9,482. The antlerless deer harvest will be around 7,800, also similar to the previous 3-year average of 7,651. The archery harvest was the second highest on record, behind only the 2020 season.
Massive Lake Effect Snow Storms Possible Across New York
As parts of the snow belt in New York continue to dig out from two massive snow events over the past two months, more lake effect snowstorms are still possible along the lake shore. Lake effect snow is caused by colder weather moving over warm lake water and both Lake...
How to rid your house of cancer-causing radon gas
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - January is National Radon Awareness Month. According to the American Lung Association, tens of thousands of homes in Vermont have deadly radon inside. But there are steps you can take to detect and mitigate the risk. “It definitely succeeded in removing radon from our basement and...
Are You Driving Too Slow In New York State?
The new year is here and it is time to put 2022 in the rear view mirror. Whether it was good or bad for you, whatever happened in the past year is just that; in the past. But the new year always brings new challenges and laws. It is also a good opportunity to refresh your memory on a few regulations as well. For example, what are the laws regarding speed in New York State.
