Vermont State

Remembering Vermont’s big ice storm 25 years later

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Twenty-five years ago, northern New England was bracing for a major winter storm event-- the ice storm of January 1998. Inches of rain-turned-ice piled up across the Champlain Valley, the St. Lawrence Valley and southern Quebec, dragging down power lines and causing thousands to lose power in the cold weather, forcing people into shelters for warmth and food.
Grants open for watershed protection projects

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Money to keep Vermont’s waterways clean and healthy is now available. The 2023 Vermont Watershed Grants Program is now accepting applications for projects that protect, restore and enhance the state’s lakes, streams, rivers and ponds. In addition to keeping water clean, state leaders are...
96.9 WOUR

Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?

The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
Vt. lawmakers plan to reintroduce 'clean heat' bill

The costs for emergency services are on the rise here in Vermont. Now, cities and towns are grappling with the financial fallout. It’s that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. You Tuesday...
Wildlife Watch: Ice fishing safety 101

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. But the topsy-turvy temperatures mean some lakes and ponds may not be safe. Our Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s Corey Hart and Game...
Wednesday Weathercast

Tuesday’s historic GOP revolt that delayed the election of a new speaker also sidelined the swearing-in of Vermont’s new congresswoman. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will be sworn in for a fourth term Thursday. Health Watch: Avoiding injuries on ice and snow. Updated: 4 hours ago. More seasonable...
KISS 104.1

If You Hit A Deer With Your Vehicle In New York State, Can You Keep It?

Have you noticed more pictures on social media of vehicle versus deer crashes? Well, I have. It's probably because according to the New York State Department of Transportation, most deer and vehicle collisions occur during the October to December months. An average of 60,000 to 70,000 vehicle-deer collisions occur each year in New York State.
whcuradio.com

New York’s gas tax holiday is over

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – New York’s gas tax holiday is now over. Governor Hochul did not extend the statewide suspension of the gas tax, which began June 1st. Hochul says drivers saved an average of 48 cents a gallon at a time when gas prices soared to nearly five dollars a gallon.
wnypapers.com

DEC forest rangers respond to historic storm

Submitted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. On Dec. 24-27, forest rangers and environmental conservation police officers assisted Erie County, Jefferson County and Genesee County emergency personnel with the massive winter storm. On Dec. 24, there were more than 100 calls to Jefferson County 911 for stranded...
WCAX

Vermont deer harvest on par with 3 year average

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife officials say this fall’s deer harvest was on par with previous seasons. While the final tally won’t be available till March, officials say preliminary numbers show hunters harvested a little over 17,400 deer. That includes close to 9,600 bucks, an increase over last year, 9133 harvest and near the previous 3-year average of 9,482. The antlerless deer harvest will be around 7,800, also similar to the previous 3-year average of 7,651. The archery harvest was the second highest on record, behind only the 2020 season.
WCAX

How to rid your house of cancer-causing radon gas

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - January is National Radon Awareness Month. According to the American Lung Association, tens of thousands of homes in Vermont have deadly radon inside. But there are steps you can take to detect and mitigate the risk. “It definitely succeeded in removing radon from our basement and...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Are You Driving Too Slow In New York State?

The new year is here and it is time to put 2022 in the rear view mirror. Whether it was good or bad for you, whatever happened in the past year is just that; in the past. But the new year always brings new challenges and laws. It is also a good opportunity to refresh your memory on a few regulations as well. For example, what are the laws regarding speed in New York State.

