MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife officials say this fall’s deer harvest was on par with previous seasons. While the final tally won’t be available till March, officials say preliminary numbers show hunters harvested a little over 17,400 deer. That includes close to 9,600 bucks, an increase over last year, 9133 harvest and near the previous 3-year average of 9,482. The antlerless deer harvest will be around 7,800, also similar to the previous 3-year average of 7,651. The archery harvest was the second highest on record, behind only the 2020 season.

VERMONT STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO