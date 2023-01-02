Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
inparkmagazine.com
Sandra Moore appointed as Chair of Missouri Historical Society board
Sandra M. Moore will be the new Chair of Missouri Historical Society (MHS) Board of Trustees. Moore currently serves as the Vice Chair of the MHS Board of Trustees and has been a member of the board since 2005. During her time as an MHS board member Moore has served on numerous committees including the Presidential Search Committee, the Governance and Nominating Committee, the Human Resources Committee, the Campaign Steering Committee and was the 2021 co-chair of the Missouri Historical Society’s Thomas Jefferson Society.
You need to make how much Money to be “Rich” in St. Louis?
A website put together a list of how much money you'd need to make to be rich in certain cities across the US. And let us just say, you need a really good salary to be rich in St. Louis but it's way less than being rich in NYC. According...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Who Qualifies for a Basic Income, and How Do They Start Receiving $500 Every Month?
The city council of St. Louis, Missouri, approved a scheme to distribute $500 in monthly relief checks to its residents as part of the guaranteed basic income plan. St. Louis, Missouri, Board of Aldermen planned to distribute these funds to hundreds of low-income families in time for the holidays. The next stage is to gain Mayor Tishaura’s support for the programme so that it may be put into action.
St. Louis American
A Californian couple brings new flavor to St. Louis
Californian couple Darren Young, 32, and Charlene Lopez-Young, 34, nurtured the seedling that was once their Milque Toast pop-up in 2017 and transformed it into a blossoming business, winning a UMSL DEI grant and Arch grants funding for the Fattened Caf. "We're trying to build a Filipino barbecue brand," Young...
Which St. Louis municipalities are considering a 3% sales tax on marijuana?
ST. LOUIS – Starting next month, anyone 21 or older can legally purchase recreational marijuana in Missouri. Everyone who purchases marijuana from a licensed business will be required to pay a 6% sales tax. Depending on where you go, you might need to pay an extra 3% sales tax.
stlpublicradio.org
Missouri educators hope a new approach to reading will improve low literacy rates
Missouri education leaders are pushing for a big change in the way children are taught to read. They’re leaning into something called the science of reading, a blanket term for research-backed teaching methods that have been gaining in popularity in recent years. Multiple new laws are part of this...
'The Rizzuto Show' parts ways with radio personality Tony Patrico
ST. LOUIS — A popular St. Louis radio show has parted ways with one of its hosts. Radio station 105.7 The Point (KPNT) announced in a brief statement Wednesday that radio personality Tony Patrico was no longer with Hubbard Radio or a member of "The Rizzuto Show." The station...
St. Louis American
Comedy icons Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle coming to Enterprise Center Sunday, Jan. 22
Coming off the hills of their recent west coast arena touring, comedy greats Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle bring their five-city co-headlined 2023 U.S. Arena Tour to St. Louis on Jan. 22 at the Enterprise Center. Other cities include Oklahoma City, Memphis, Birmingham, and Charleston. “Arguably the two greatest stand-up...
lutheranmuseum.com
Granite City Steel Worker
Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
FOX2now.com
‘Hopefully the truth will be revealed,’ Russ Faria says after arrest of detective who accused him of murder
Faria spent more than three years behind bars after the killing of his wife, which he did not commit. A detective who testified against him is now accused of threatening an officer investigating the wrongful conviction. “This isn’t over yet,” Faria said. ‘Hopefully the truth will be...
Schnucks expands ‘Flexforce’ employment option
Schnucks is expanding its “Flexforce” employment option beyond the St. Louis region, now including additional locations in Missouri and Illinois.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023
(Bonne Terre, MO) -- Missouri is scheduled to execute today a transgender inmate for the 2003 kidnapping, raping, and murder of Beverly Guenther of suburban St. Louis. The prisoner, who now goes by Amber McLaughlin, would be the first known openly transgender inmate executed in the United States if the execution moves forward. The attorney for McLaughlin says no further appeals are planned. Kent Gipson says his client’s fate is in the hands of Governor Mike Parson. The lethal injection procedure could happen during a 24-hour window, beginning at 6 p.m. today, at the state prison in Bonne Terre.
Boil water advisory issued for two elevated St. Louis areas
Officials reported a loss of incoming power at the Chain of Rocks Water Treatment Plant.
KSDK
The Amazing Home Tour: Malik visits decked out O'Fallon home
ST. LOUIS — This perfect home is an entertainers dream with no inch of the spacious property left untouched with some type of bell or whistle. For more information you can reach out to Real Estate Advisor Brittney Harris brittney@brittneyharrisliving.com.
KMOV
Frank Bommarito passes away at Naples home
Up to 10 guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods. Woman dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis on New Year’s morning. Jessica Conners, 34, was killed, and a man was injured in a hit-and-run accident early in the morning on New Years’ day in St. Louis.
Today’s high temperature record broken in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The National Weather Service in St. Louis reports that the high temperature record for January 3 was broken today. St. Louis reached a high temperature of 72 degrees, breaking the previous record of 68 set in 1939. Quincy, Illinois also broke a temperature record. The high temperature hit 65-degrees today, passing […]
KMOV
Boil advisory issued for parts of St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A precautionary boil advisory has been for part of St. Louis City due to low water pressure, the city says. The low water pressure is being caused by a loss of incoming supplied power at the Chain of Rocks Water Treatment plant in North City. Multiple St. Louis neighborhoods are affected, three in north St. Louis, and several more in south St. Louis.
KMOV
First baby born in 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Meet Tre’Vaion Hollimon. He was the first newborn of 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis. He weighs seven pounds 11 ounces and is just shy of 20 inches long. His father, Shaun, said the plan wasn’t to be in the hospital for New Years,...
advantagenews.com
Major Case Squad activated in Madison County
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
Comments / 0