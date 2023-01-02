ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

inparkmagazine.com

Sandra Moore appointed as Chair of Missouri Historical Society board

Sandra M. Moore will be the new Chair of Missouri Historical Society (MHS) Board of Trustees. Moore currently serves as the Vice Chair of the MHS Board of Trustees and has been a member of the board since 2005. During her time as an MHS board member Moore has served on numerous committees including the Presidential Search Committee, the Governance and Nominating Committee, the Human Resources Committee, the Campaign Steering Committee and was the 2021 co-chair of the Missouri Historical Society’s Thomas Jefferson Society.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
newjerseylocalnews.com

Who Qualifies for a Basic Income, and How Do They Start Receiving $500 Every Month?

The city council of St. Louis, Missouri, approved a scheme to distribute $500 in monthly relief checks to its residents as part of the guaranteed basic income plan. St. Louis, Missouri, Board of Aldermen planned to distribute these funds to hundreds of low-income families in time for the holidays. The next stage is to gain Mayor Tishaura’s support for the programme so that it may be put into action.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

A Californian couple brings new flavor to St. Louis

Californian couple Darren Young, 32, and Charlene Lopez-Young, 34, nurtured the seedling that was once their Milque Toast pop-up in 2017 and transformed it into a blossoming business, winning a UMSL DEI grant and Arch grants funding for the Fattened Caf. "We're trying to build a Filipino barbecue brand," Young...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
lutheranmuseum.com

Granite City Steel Worker

Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
GRANITE CITY, IL
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023

(Bonne Terre, MO) -- Missouri is scheduled to execute today a transgender inmate for the 2003 kidnapping, raping, and murder of Beverly Guenther of suburban St. Louis. The prisoner, who now goes by Amber McLaughlin, would be the first known openly transgender inmate executed in the United States if the execution moves forward. The attorney for McLaughlin says no further appeals are planned. Kent Gipson says his client’s fate is in the hands of Governor Mike Parson. The lethal injection procedure could happen during a 24-hour window, beginning at 6 p.m. today, at the state prison in Bonne Terre.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Frank Bommarito passes away at Naples home

Up to 10 guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods. Woman dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis on New Year’s morning. Jessica Conners, 34, was killed, and a man was injured in a hit-and-run accident early in the morning on New Years’ day in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Today’s high temperature record broken in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The National Weather Service in St. Louis reports that the high temperature record for January 3 was broken today. St. Louis reached a high temperature of 72 degrees, breaking the previous record of 68 set in 1939. Quincy, Illinois also broke a temperature record. The high temperature hit 65-degrees today, passing […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Boil advisory issued for parts of St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A precautionary boil advisory has been for part of St. Louis City due to low water pressure, the city says. The low water pressure is being caused by a loss of incoming supplied power at the Chain of Rocks Water Treatment plant in North City. Multiple St. Louis neighborhoods are affected, three in north St. Louis, and several more in south St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Major Case Squad activated in Madison County

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
COLLINSVILLE, IL

