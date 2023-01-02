(Bonne Terre, MO) -- Missouri is scheduled to execute today a transgender inmate for the 2003 kidnapping, raping, and murder of Beverly Guenther of suburban St. Louis. The prisoner, who now goes by Amber McLaughlin, would be the first known openly transgender inmate executed in the United States if the execution moves forward. The attorney for McLaughlin says no further appeals are planned. Kent Gipson says his client’s fate is in the hands of Governor Mike Parson. The lethal injection procedure could happen during a 24-hour window, beginning at 6 p.m. today, at the state prison in Bonne Terre.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO