CBS Pittsburgh

West Mifflin native Logan Cooley scores goal for Team USA at World Junior Championships

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's own Logan Cooley scored a goal for Team USA at the World Junior Championships on Wednesday.Cooley, a West Mifflin native and the 3rd overall pick in this past year's NHL Draft, scored a goal to put Team USA up 1-0 against Canada.Team USA went ahead 2-0, but Canada scored six unanswered goals to eliminate Team USA. 
