Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
"I Don’t Have A Drinking Problem. Other People Have A Problem With Drinking." Nervous System Expert Masha Kay Weighs InBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Joe Petreycik, RN -Coordinator, Cardiac Rehab Program, Bridgeport Hospital
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Joe Petreycik, RN –Coordinator, Cardiac Rehab Program, at Bridgeport Hospital about practical approaches to healthy eating and exercise. In this segment, Joe answers the following questions:. What are the core recommendations for exercise & diet.
greenwichfreepress.com
LETTER: Nathaniel Witherell is a Town Treasure
My vote is to keep Nathaniel Witherell under Town of Greenwich ownership and control. Greenwich has been entrusted with this facility to provide care and services to the residents of Greenwich. Deciding where to spend our last years is the most difficult decision we will ever make. Nothing good is...
Westchester and Rockland celebrate 1st babies of 2023
Marilyn and Kristoff Albanese gave birth to Luciano at 12:41 a.m. at Northern Westchester Hospital.
Mandy Leads Pack In Eviction Filings
A review of 2022 eviction lawsuits reveals that affiliates of Mandy Management moved to boot 261 New Haven rental households — making the local megalandlord by far the busiest property owner in housing court in a year that saw eviction filings surge statewide. That’s one finding from the New...
wiltonbulletin.com
Old Greenwich home with view of Long Island Sound on the market for $5.3M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sitting on the water of the Long Island Sound, a colonial-style home at 36 Shore Road in Old Greenwich has hit the market for $5,295,000. The 0.45-acre property features a secluded "waterfront oasis," which has a floating dock and...
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut
There’s nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
Baby born exactly at midnight at Yale New Haven Hospital
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Hospital’s first bundle of joy of 2023 arrived just in time for the new year. Exactly on time for the new year, in fact. Elias was born exactly at midnight to parents Casandra Falcon and Jaime Puntiel of New Haven, according to the hospital. He weighed eight […]
Julia's Bakery In Orange Shutters After Decades In Business
A longtime Connecticut bakery known for its fresh pastries and cakes made from scratch has permanently closed. Julia's Bakery, located in the New Haven County town of Orange, officially closed on New Year's Day. Owner Jeff Chandler announced plans for the closure on Friday, Dec. 2. "This journey now ending...
trumbulltimes.com
Danbury man killed in Christmas Eve crash was Army basic training grad with a passion for basketball
DANBURY — Jorge Eduardo Martinez, the young man who died in the Christmas Eve crash on Interstate 84, was a recent U.S. Army basic training graduate with a passion for basketball and one-of-a-kind personality. “He was an amazing person,” said Jessica Moore, who met and became close friends with...
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2
On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
Norwalk photos: Stepping into 2023
On January 2nd, Myška and I went for a walk in our West Norwalk neighborhood that took us past the gals shown above. “Isn’t Xmas over?” we asked them. “Yep,” one of them replied, “but we haven’t stopped celebrating. Happy New Year!”. “Happy New...
greenwichfreepress.com
Winter is the Best Time to Test for Radon: Discounted Testing Available through February
The month of January has been designated as Radon Action Month by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA). Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. after smoking, and it is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. Radon is estimated to be responsible for more than 21,000 deaths from lung cancer in the US each year. About 2,900 of these deaths occur among people who have never smoked. Smokers exposed to radon have a much higher risk for developing lung cancer than smokers who are not exposed.
2 New York Women Killed On New Year’s Day In Hudson Valley
An early morning New Year's Day crash killed two women in the Hudson Valley. Two women from the Lower Hudson Valley were killed in a car crash just after the ball dropped on New Year's Day. Fatal Accident Under Investigation In Rockland County, New York. On New Year's Day around...
Popular Italian Restaurant Closes After 27-Year Run In White Plains
A well-known Italian restaurant that has provided a spot for families to gather for 27 years has permanently closed. Graziella's Italian Bistro, located in White Plains at 99 Church St., served meals to visitors for the last time on Saturday, Dec. 31, the owners announced on the restaurant's website. The...
rocklandreport.com
Meet Frida, the First Baby Born in Rockland County in 2023
SUFFERN, NY – It’s A Girl! Congratulations to Esther and Akiva Sussholz of Montebello, NY on the delivery of the first baby of 2023 born at Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network. Baby girl Frida Sussholz was born at 3:51 a.m. on January 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
It’s a girl! NYU Langone Hospital welcomes Nassau County’s first baby of 2023
Julia and John Natanoe, of Flushing, welcomed their first child into the world at 12:07 a.m.
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Moves Ahead With ‘Tactical Urbanism’ Solutions for Pedestrian Deaths
Two days before Tuesday’s meeting of the Vision Zero Task Force – created to eliminate traffic deaths on Stamford streets by 2032 – a woman died in yet another crash. Stamford resident Marcela Parra, 31, was killed on New Year’s Day when her Honda crossed Greenwich Avenue, jumped the sidewalk and hit a tree, Stamford police report.
DoingItLocal
Westport News: To Catch A Preditor
#Westport CT-On February 10th , 2022, Westport Police were notified of a YouTube video showing four individuals recording in the parking lot of 397 Post Rd East. Three of the four individuals in the video had allegedly been communicating with the fourth, identified as Paul Sastrum, via on-line chat. The three individuals who were recording the incident alleged that, during the chat, one of them told SASTRUM they were a 14-year-old male. Once SASTRUM was aware that he was chatting with a 14-year-old male, the individuals recording the incident allege he made graphic sexual comments and made it clear he wanted to meet. The recording group allege that SASTRUM agreed to meet in the parking lot in Westport and upon his arrival, they began th#Westport CT-On February 10th , 2022, Westport Police were notified of a YouTube video showing four individuals recording in the parking lot of 397 Post Rd East. Three of the four individuals in the video had allegedly been communicating with the fourth, identified as Paul Sastrum, via on-line chat. The three individuals who were recording the incident alleged that, during the chat, one of them told SASTRUM they were a 14-year-old male. Once SASTRUM was aware that he was chatting with a 14-year-old male, the individuals recording the incident allege he made graphic sexual comments and made it clear he wanted to meet. The recording group allege that SASTRUM agreed to meet in the parking lot in Westport and upon his arrival, they began th#seymoure.
rew-online.com
Northeast Private Client Group® Brokers Sale of $2,195,000 Building in Norwalk, Connecticut
Northeast Private Client Group® (NEPCG) has announced the sale of 38-40 Glenwood Ave. in Norwalk, CT. Senior Associates Rich Edwards and Jeff Wright, along with Associate Patrick Hegarty, represented the seller and procured the buyer for a 10-unit value-add multifamily investment property. The Apartments at Glenwood sold for $2,195,000...
Haven Hot Chicken to celebrate Norwalk location with 300 sandwich giveaway
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A fan-favorite, Nashville-style chicken restaurant is celebrating its newest location in a big way. Haven Hot Chicken is planning on doing a 300-sandwich giveaway for the grand opening of its newest restaurant! The New Haven-based chicken spot is opening its doors in Norwalk sometime this month, according to restaurant officials. Online, […]
