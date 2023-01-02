ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

greenwichfreepress.com

LETTER: Nathaniel Witherell is a Town Treasure

My vote is to keep Nathaniel Witherell under Town of Greenwich ownership and control. Greenwich has been entrusted with this facility to provide care and services to the residents of Greenwich. Deciding where to spend our last years is the most difficult decision we will ever make. Nothing good is...
GREENWICH, CT
New Haven Independent

Mandy Leads Pack In Eviction Filings

A review of 2022 eviction lawsuits reveals that affiliates of Mandy Management moved to boot 261 New Haven rental households — making the local megalandlord by far the busiest property owner in housing court in a year that saw eviction filings surge statewide. That’s one finding from the New...
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Old Greenwich home with view of Long Island Sound on the market for $5.3M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sitting on the water of the Long Island Sound, a colonial-style home at 36 Shore Road in Old Greenwich has hit the market for $5,295,000. The 0.45-acre property features a secluded "waterfront oasis," which has a floating dock and...
GREENWICH, CT
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut

There’s nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Baby born exactly at midnight at Yale New Haven Hospital

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Hospital’s first bundle of joy of 2023 arrived just in time for the new year. Exactly on time for the new year, in fact. Elias was born exactly at midnight to parents Casandra Falcon and Jaime Puntiel of New Haven, according to the hospital. He weighed eight […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Julia's Bakery In Orange Shutters After Decades In Business

A longtime Connecticut bakery known for its fresh pastries and cakes made from scratch has permanently closed. Julia's Bakery, located in the New Haven County town of Orange, officially closed on New Year's Day. Owner Jeff Chandler announced plans for the closure on Friday, Dec. 2. "This journey now ending...
ORANGE, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2

On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk photos: Stepping into 2023

On January 2nd, Myška and I went for a walk in our West Norwalk neighborhood that took us past the gals shown above. “Isn’t Xmas over?” we asked them. “Yep,” one of them replied, “but we haven’t stopped celebrating. Happy New Year!”. “Happy New...
NORWALK, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Winter is the Best Time to Test for Radon: Discounted Testing Available through February

The month of January has been designated as Radon Action Month by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA). Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. after smoking, and it is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. Radon is estimated to be responsible for more than 21,000 deaths from lung cancer in the US each year. About 2,900 of these deaths occur among people who have never smoked. Smokers exposed to radon have a much higher risk for developing lung cancer than smokers who are not exposed.
GREENWICH, CT
rocklandreport.com

Meet Frida, the First Baby Born in Rockland County in 2023

SUFFERN, NY – It’s A Girl! Congratulations to Esther and Akiva Sussholz of Montebello, NY on the delivery of the first baby of 2023 born at Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network. Baby girl Frida Sussholz was born at 3:51 a.m. on January 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
ctexaminer.com

Stamford Moves Ahead With ‘Tactical Urbanism’ Solutions for Pedestrian Deaths

Two days before Tuesday’s meeting of the Vision Zero Task Force – created to eliminate traffic deaths on Stamford streets by 2032 – a woman died in yet another crash. Stamford resident Marcela Parra, 31, was killed on New Year’s Day when her Honda crossed Greenwich Avenue, jumped the sidewalk and hit a tree, Stamford police report.
STAMFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Westport News: To Catch A Preditor

#Westport CT-On February 10th , 2022, Westport Police were notified of a YouTube video showing four individuals recording in the parking lot of 397 Post Rd East. Three of the four individuals in the video had allegedly been communicating with the fourth, identified as Paul Sastrum, via on-line chat. The three individuals who were recording the incident alleged that, during the chat, one of them told SASTRUM they were a 14-year-old male. Once SASTRUM was aware that he was chatting with a 14-year-old male, the individuals recording the incident allege he made graphic sexual comments and made it clear he wanted to meet. The recording group allege that SASTRUM agreed to meet in the parking lot in Westport and upon his arrival, they began th
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

Haven Hot Chicken to celebrate Norwalk location with 300 sandwich giveaway

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A fan-favorite, Nashville-style chicken restaurant is celebrating its newest location in a big way. Haven Hot Chicken is planning on doing a 300-sandwich giveaway for the grand opening of its newest restaurant! The New Haven-based chicken spot is opening its doors in Norwalk sometime this month, according to restaurant officials. Online, […]
NORWALK, CT

