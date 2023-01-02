Read full article on original website
Pele's funeral: Brazil legend lying in state in Santos' stadium
Thousands of mourners have gathered to pay their respects to Brazil legend Pele who is lying in state at the ground of his former club Santos. Pele's coffin was placed in the centre of the pitch at the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Sao Paulo, with fans lining the streets to get inside the ground.
Cesar Azpilicueta sends 'reality' warning to Chelsea after Nottingham Forest draw
Cesar Azpilicueta makes a grim assessment of Chelsea's struggles after the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.
Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped by Portugal was 'not a shock' claims Man City star Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva has revealed that Portugal stars only found out about Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped from the starting XI at the World Cup just two hours before kick-off.
Brazil bids farewell to 'king of soccer' Pele with 24-hour wake
SANTOS, Brazil, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Brazilian coastal city of Santos, which sporting giant Pele turned into a byword for soccer brilliance during a glittering club career, started bidding goodbye to its hero on Monday with a 24-hour wake.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League
How Graham Potter could set his depleted Chelsea side up against Manchester City on Thursday.
Report: Manchester United Preparing Offer For World Cup Star Striker
A report suggests that Manchester United will prepare to make an offer for a world cup star striker.
Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Bryan Mbeumo seals win
Liverpool’s poor defending cost them dearly as Brentford claimed another famous scalp with a 3-1 victory.An Ibrahima Konate own goal and Yoane Wissa’s header put the Bees in control, prompting angry Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to substitute key defender Virgil van Dijk at half-time.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back but Bryan Mbeumo killed the Reds off as they lost more ground in the race for a top-four Premier League finish.It was a case of no Ivan Toney, no problem for Brentford as Liverpool went the same way as Manchester United and Manchester City this season. Read More Liverpool need a midfield makeover as they embark on next chapterCody Gakpo fills an immediate need for Liverpool but could be Jurgen Klopp’s next long-term central project
Argentina want Lionel Messi to play for country at next World Cup, says teammate
Messi had previously stated that Qatar 2022 would be his final World Cup – but his fellow world champions want him back in 2026
Pelé on public view in Brazil stadium as fans mourn
The three-time World Cup winner’s coffin was placed on the field where he scored some of his best goals. Mourners walked past his casket in the stadium.
Lionel Messi welcomed back to PSG training with brilliant gesture
Lionel Messi receives a guard of honour as he returns to Paris Saint-Germain training for the first time since winning the World Cup.
TalkSPORT pundit claims Manchester United should be pushing Arsenal for Premier League title
Gabby Agbonlahor thinks Manchester United should be pushing Arsenal for the Premier League title this season. Stretty News readers know I like to refer to Gabriel Agbonlahor as ‘Gobby’ because of the amount of crap that comes out of his mouth. It wasn’t long ago that he was looking for reasons to slate our players during his radio appearances on talkSPORT.
Report: Manchester City Push Liverpool Out Of Jude Bellingham Transfer Battle
One of the transfer battles of the upcoming summer will be for English international Jude Bellingham as all the top sides in Europe will be wanting the 19-year-old to be the force of their midfield for the next decade. The three sides who are the favourites for the Borussia Dortmund...
Daniel Farke provides update on Bayern Munich & Man Utd target Yann Sommer's future
Borussia Monchengladbach manager Daniel Farke has spoken on Yann Sommer's future.
Liverpool's centre back options - ranked
Virgil van Dijk is poised for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, so what options does Jurgen Klopp have to replace him?
Leeds confirm signing of Maximilian Wober from Red Bull Salzburg
Leeds United complete the signing of Red Bull Salzburg defender Maximilian Wober.
Transfer rumours: Haaland back on Real Madrid radar; Barcelona furious with De Jong's Man Utd wish
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Erling Haaland, Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham, Mykhaylo Mudryk & more.
Arsenal vs Newcastle - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Arsenal vs Newcastle in the Premier League, with TV details, team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore hopeful his side can pull off FA Cup upset against Newcastle
Moore, who last week completed 100 games in charge of the Hillsborough side, has guided Wednesday to second place in League One with eyes firmly on promotion.
The Premier League big six - ranked by their ten most expensive signings
90min's ranking of the Premier League big six by how successful their 10 most expensive signings have been.
