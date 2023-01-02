Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.Yanasa TVQuitaque, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
Related
Fresh off local wins, San Antonio’s Hispanic Chamber sets sights on the Texas Legislature
Huddled in the City Hall meeting room last June, members of the Small Business Advisory Commission (SBAC) made impassioned pleas to defend their work to the City Council’s Economic and Workforce Development Committee. After months of work crafting a plan for the city to spend $31 million helping small...
Martinez Fischer: ‘Hopefully San Antonio’s priorities will become our state’s priorities’
Once able to boast one of the most powerful lawmakers in the state — former Republican House Speaker Joe Straus — San Antonio’s 10-member House delegation held just a single committee chair in the 2021 legislative session. When those lawmakers return to Austin in January they’ll still...
Hispanic chamber veteran returns to San Antonio to boost minority-owned businesses
U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce executive C. LeRoy Cavazos-Reyna is returning to San Antonio with a new business venture that first sprouted at the chamber. Cavazos-Reyna, who spent five years at the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce before heading to Washington D.C., has launched a consulting firm that will focus on minority-owned small businesses in San Antonio.
Reader’s choice: 2022’s top stories
As the United States entered its second year of the coronavirus pandemic, a weary public, including San Antonio readers, looked to distance itself from the topic. While three COVID-related stories were among 2021’s top 10 stories list, none appeared among 2022’s final tally. Instead, San Antonio Report readers were drawn to stories about government and politics, the migrant crisis and San Antonio’s favorite coach.
San Antonio welcomes 2023 with a bang
Tens of thousands of attendees rang in the new year downtown for the Celebrate SA New Year’s Eve countdown. Fireworks exploded over downtown San Antonio and the surrounding neighborhoods to mark the start of 2023.
Where I Live: 2022 in review
In 2022, readers took us all over the city and beyond, inviting us out to places like Bulverde, Timberwood Park, Trinity University, the St. Mary’s Strip, Dignowity Hill, Sunshine Estates and the Fairways of Woodlake. As we ring in the new year, we look back at the neighborhoods we...
‘Going to give it my all’: Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai ushers in new era
Former state District Judge Peter Sakai was sworn into his new role as Bexar County judge on Sunday, marking the county’s first change in leadership in more than two decades. Roughly 300 family members, friends and colleagues packed both the first and second-floor galleries of the Double Height Courtroom...
San Antonio Classical Music Institute awarded $350K grant
On the heels of a controversial $300,000 grant from Bexar County and another $225,000 from the commissioners court on outgoing County Judge Nelson Wolff’s last day presiding, the Classical Music Institute on Thursday announced a grant of $350,000 from the Kronkosky Charitable Foundation. The grant will arrive in 2023,...
Former councilwoman to lead Southside business organization
The South Texas Business Partnership recently named a former San Antonio City councilwoman who represented the South Side for eight years as its new president and CEO. The organization that advocates for businesses in the region selected Rebecca Viagran to replace outgoing CEO Al Arreola, who had led the group since 2014.
San Antonio’s week in photos, Dec. 25-Jan. 1
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape.
Small band of dedicated volunteers keeps San Antonio College cats fed and fixed
A love for cats, a love for campus and love for students motivates a group of volunteers to care for the 40-plus cats who make the San Antonio College campus their home. Each cat has been lovingly named, with monikers like Sammie, Canello, Chiquito, LeRoy, Connor, Fiona, Grace, Chance, Sylvester and Little Mama.
2022 provided plenty of buzz-worthy topics for readers
The year 2022 gave readers of the San Antonio Report plenty to talk about. Among the topics that kept readers engaged throughout the year were: new rules for voting, Thomas Jefferson High School’s 90th anniversary, officer-involved shootings and the continuing migrant crisis that included the political stunt that sent unsuspecting asylum-seekers from San Antonio to the East Coast.
Former Bexar County constable gets probation, jail time for record tampering
A former Bexar County constable convicted on two felony charges of tampering with evidence in September was sentenced Wednesday to five years probation, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office. Michelle Barrientes Vela, 48, also received a 90-day jail sentence from Judge Velia Meza of the 226th...
New year, new buildings: San Antonio development projects to watch in 2023
There’s talk of an economic downturn in the air, but things are still looking up for commercial construction projects nearing the finish line in San Antonio. From apartment towers and office buildings to science, medical and educational institutions, there are scores of developments coming online in 2023. A familiar eatery has larger digs opening in January, and the gates also are slated to open on new green spaces next year.
Incoming Area Foundation board chair shares new focus and strategy
Alex Perez is accustomed to taking on complex challenges. The incoming chairman of the San Antonio Area Foundation board of directors for the next two years starting in January 2023, Perez will be tasked with leading oversight of San Antonio’s principal philanthropic hub with the launch of a new five-year strategic plan.
The time is right for CPS to ditch fossil fuels once and for all
San Antonio community members have been calling on CPS Energy to shut down its last coal plant, J.K. Spruce, for years. As early as January, decision-makers will determine the future of Spruce and the rest of our power supply as part of selecting a new generation portfolio that guides how we get our electricity.
Will San Antonio follow NYC’s strategy to hospitalize more homeless people struggling with mental illness?
Surely I’m not the only woman who’s done this. You’re walking down a city street and up ahead you spy a man — it’s almost always a man — raving a chorus of heated gibberish and gesticulating wildly, in private battle with some unseen demon.
The Trailist: 3 miles of new Salado Creek Greenway trail open on the Southeast Side
A new greenway trail extension on the Southeast Side follows Salado Creek — as it crosses through a golf course that’s been closed for a decade that could one day house a future veterans’ community. A 3.1-mile extension of the Salado Creek Greenway from South Side Lions...
Where I Live: St. Paul Square
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
YMCA of Greater San Antonio’s new leader proud to be first Hispanic in the role
For Louis Lopez, sports have been an important part of his life since childhood. The South Side native recalls fondly the days he spent practicing football and basketball, which he said taught him self-confidence and the importance of a hard work ethic. Now, as the YMCA of Greater San Antonio’s...
San Antonio Report
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0