There’s talk of an economic downturn in the air, but things are still looking up for commercial construction projects nearing the finish line in San Antonio. From apartment towers and office buildings to science, medical and educational institutions, there are scores of developments coming online in 2023. A familiar eatery has larger digs opening in January, and the gates also are slated to open on new green spaces next year.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO