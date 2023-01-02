ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Ohio State losing another important staffer

Ryan Day’s coaching staff at Ohio State is in the midst of upheaval and it looks like he’s about to lose a critical member of his defense. According to Football Scoop, Matt Guerrieri, who has been working as the Buckeyes’ senior advisor and analyst on the defensive side, has agreed to follow Kevin Wilson to Tulsa where he’ll be the new defensive coordinator.
COLUMBUS, OH
Athlon Sports

Ohio State Fans Are Getting Praised For Classy Move

It would have been easy for Ohio State fans to make kicker Noah Ruggles into a scapegoat following the Buckeyes' heartbreaking, last-second loss to the Georgia Bulldogs during Saturday's Peach Bowl. Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal attempt that would have given Ohio State a two-point lead over ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: Ohio State Staffer Is Leaving With Kevin Wilson

It was announced well before Saturday's College Football Playoff loss that this would be offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson's final season at Ohio State as he is set to take over as head coach at Tulsa. But one thing the Buckeyes were hoping to avoid was Wilson taking too many members...
COLUMBUS, OH
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy