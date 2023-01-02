Read full article on original website
PsyPost
People suffering from depression have lower connectivity in brain regions linked to reward processing, study finds
A new neuroimaging study found reduced activation of several regions of the brain that process rewards during a task in which depressed participants expected to be rewarded. These regions include ventral striatum, anterior cingulate cortex/medial prefrontal cortex, anterior cingulate gyrus, angular/middle orbital gyrus, left insula, superior/middle frontal gyrus and precuneus/superior occipital gyrus/cerebellum. The study was published in NeuroImage: Clinical.
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from magnetic brain stimulation
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don't work:...
Blaming Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on the COVID vaccine is ‘wildly and irresponsibly speculative,’ says expert
Substantial testing is needed to reach a true and complete diagnosis.
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Healthline
Can a Thyroid Disorder Cause Dizziness and Balance Problems?
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
According to the study, sleep hyperhidrosis could raise stroke risk by 70%
Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the body's thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones, leading to a range of symptoms.
physiciansweekly.com
The age-dependent immune response to ischemic stroke.
Contributor: Mary Claire Tuohy,Elizabeth M C Hillman,Randolph Marshall,Dritan Agalliu. Stroke is a devastating cause of global morbidity and mortality. Ischemic brain injury triggers a profound local and systemic immune response that participates in stroke pathophysiology. In turn, this immune response has emerged as a potential therapeutic target. In order to maximize its therapeutic potential, it is critical to understand how the immune response to ischemic brain injury is affected by age – the strongest non-modifiable risk factor for stroke. The development of multi-omics and single-cell technologies has provided a more comprehensive characterization of transcriptional and cellular changes that occur during aging. In this review, we summarize recent advances in our understanding of how age-related immune alterations shape differential stroke outcomes in older versus younger organisms, highlighting studies in both experimental mouse models and patient cohorts. Wherever possible, we emphasize outstanding questions that present important avenues for future investigation with therapeutic value for the aging population.
KTEN.com
TMS Off-Label Treatment for Chronic Pain
Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/tms-off-label-treatment-for-chronic-pain/. Currently, treatment-resistant Depression, OCD, and migraine are the only conditions approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for TMS therapy. However, clinical trials show that TMS can potentially benefit many other conditions not yet approved by the FDA. Thus, despite the promising potential, TMS...
Healthline
What Is the Relationship Between AFib and Anxiety?
The symptoms of atrial fibrillation might be mistaken for anxiety and vice versa. Atrial fibrillation, also called AFib, is a common heart condition that affects blood flow in your heart. There might be a relationship between AFib and anxiety disorders. Because AFib can cause heart palpitations, the symptoms might be...
physiciansweekly.com
Long-term Evaluation of Spinal Cord Stimulation in Patients With Painful Diabetic Polyneuropathy: An Eight-to-Ten-Year Prospective Cohort Study.
Contributor: Xander Zuidema,Elke van Daal,Iris van Geel,Thomas J de Geus,Sander M J van Kuijk,Bastiaan E de Galan,Nelleke de Meij,Jan Van Zundert. This study aimed to evaluate the long-term effects of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) in patients with painful diabetic polyneuropathy (PDPN). This prospective cohort study was the eight-to-ten-year follow-up of...
physiciansweekly.com
Emotion regulation difficulties in the relation between stress-related insomnia symptoms and brain response to emotional faces: An fMRI study.
Contributor: Răzvan Predatu,Bogdan I Voinescu,Daniel O David,Antonio Maffei,Ruben E Nechifor,Claudio Gentili. The aim of the current study was to investigate whether the experience of insomnia symptoms per se and symptoms of insomnia due to stress are associated with an increased brain response to the presentation of emotional faces. In addition, we also examined whether the effect of these sleep difficulties on emotional reactivity at the brain level depends on the experience of emotion regulation (ER) difficulties. The current sample consisted of 37 individuals (20 females, 17 males) selected from a larger group of 120 respondents who completed a survey about sleep problems and ER difficulties. Our results indicate that the tendency to experience stress-related insomnia symptoms but not insomnia symptoms per se modulates brain responses to emotional facial expressions, especially in areas of the parietal cortex, insula, and surrounding opercular voxels. Furthermore, difficulties in ER might play an important role, as the effect of stress-related insomnia symptoms on most of these brain regions disappears when controlling for difficulties in ER. However, an effect in the insula was maintained during the presentation of angry faces, suggesting that stress-related insomnia symptoms may increase the brain response to anger in the insula relatively independent from difficulties in ER. These findings suggest that individuals affected by stress-related insomnia symptoms show an enhanced brain response when presented with emotional stimuli (either positive or negative) in brain areas associated with hyperarousal, which could represent a possible ER deficit in these individuals. Thus, interventions that focus on targeting ER difficulties might be effective in reducing the hyperarousal state in individuals affected by stress-related insomnia symptoms.
physiciansweekly.com
Incidence, Treatment and Clinical Impact of Iron Deficiency in Chronic Heart Failure: A Longitudinal Analysis
In patients with heart failure (HF), iron deficiency (ID) is a well-recognized therapeutic target; information about its incidence, patterns of iron repletion, and clinical impact is scarce. This single-center longitudinal cohort study assessed the rates of ID testing and diagnosis in patients with stable HF, patterns of treatment with intravenous iron, and clinical impact of intravenous iron on HF rehospitalization risk. We included 711 consecutive outpatients (4400 visits) with stable chronic HF from 2014 to 2019 (median [interquartile range] visits per patient: 2 [2-7]. ID was defined as serum ferritin <100 µg/L, or 100-299 µg/L with transferrin saturation (TSAT) < 20%. During a median follow-up of 2.20 (1.11-3.78) years, ferritin and TSAT were measured at 2230 (50.7%) and 2183 visits (49.6%), respectively. ID was found at 846 (37.9%) visits, with ferritin and TSAT available (2230/4400), and intravenous iron was administered at 321/4400 (7.3%) visits; 233 (32.8%) patients received intravenous iron during follow-up. After multivariate analyses, iron repletion at any time during follow-up was associated with a lower risk of recurrent HF hospitalization (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.50, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.28-0.88; p = 0.016). Thus, ID was a frequent finding in patients with HF, and its repletion reduced the risk of recurrent HF hospitalizations.
physiciansweekly.com
Cost-effectiveness of invasive monitoring strategies in epilepsy surgery.
Contributor: Taylor J Abel,Nallammai Muthiah,Jasmine L Hect,Jorge Gonzalez-Martinez,Afshin Salehi,Matthew D Smyth,Kenneth J Smith. Drug-resistant epilepsy occurs in up to 40% of patients with epilepsy who may be considered for epilepsy surgery. For drug-resistant focal epilepsy, up to 50% of patients require invasive monitoring prior to surgery. Of the most common invasive monitoring strategies (subdural electrodes [SDEs] and stereo-electroencephalography [sEEG]), the most cost-effective strategy is unknown despite substantial differences in morbidity profiles.
physiciansweekly.com
No difference in renal function outcomes for patients with oncocytoma managed with active surveillance vs. partial nephrectomy.
Contributor: Kevin B Ginsburg,Marshall Strother,Jared P Schober,Alberto Andres Castro Bigalli,Karen Ruth,David Yt Chen,Richard E Greenberg,Marc C Smaldone,Rosalia Viterbo,Robert G Uzzo,Andres F Correa,Alexander Kutikov. To investigate the difference in renal function outcomes for patients with oncocytomas undergoing active surveillance (AS) vs. partial nephrectomy (PN). We reviewed our institutional database for patients...
physiciansweekly.com
[Surgical treatment of a patient with stage v multinodular toxic goiter, severe thyrotoxicosis, strangulation syndrome and severe comorbidities].
Contributor: I V Makarov,I V Pismenny,D O Karpova,R M Romanov,S N Fadeicheva. The authors describe thyroidectomy in a patient with multinodular toxic goiter stage V, severe thyrotoxicosis complicated by thyro-cardiac disease, strangulation syndrome and severe comorbidities. Nodular euthyroid goiter was first diagnosed in 1992, and resection of the right thyroid lobe was performed. Progressive enlargement of thyroid gland and thyrotoxicosis occurred after coronavirus infection in February, 2020. Along with progression of thyrotoxicosis and strangulation of cervical organs, the patient suffered from portal vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism. Myeloproliferative disease with essential thrombocythemia was also diagnosed. Volume of the right and left thyroid lobes was 69 and 101.3 cm, respectively. X-ray examination of the esophagus revealed narrowing at C6 level up to 5-8 mm. Surgery time was 2 hours, dimension of removed right thyroid lobe – 10.0×7.5×6.5 cm, left thyroid lobe – 11.0×6.5×5.5 cm, total weight – 348 g. The patient was discharged in 6 days after surgery.
Healthline
Schizophreniform disorder
Symptoms of schizophrenia lasting fewer than 6 months may be schizophreniform disorder, a condition that can include hallucinations, delusions, and disorganized thoughts. Schizophrenia spectrum disorders are mental health conditions that present with symptoms of psychosis or altered reality perception. The length, number, and prominent types of your symptoms can help determine your diagnosis.
physiciansweekly.com
Heart transplantation for pediatric foreign nationals in the United States.
Contributor: Takashi Harano,Megha Sheth,Kazunari Sasaki,Jeremy Yu,Sean C Wightman,Scott M Atay,Sandeep Sainathan,Anthony W Kim. This study aimed to clarify survival outcomes, waitlist mortality, and waitlist days of heart transplantation of pediatric foreign nationals compared to pediatric United States (US) citizens. We retrieved data from March 2012 to June 2021 in the United Network Organ Sharing registry. Of 5,857 pediatric patients newly waitlisted, 133 (2.27%) patients were non-US citizen/non-US residents (NCNR). Patients with congenital heart disease were higher in the US citizen group than in the NCNR group (51.9% vs 22.6%, p < 0.001); 76.7% of patients in the NCNR group (102/133) had cardiomyopathy. Of the 133 NCNRs, 111 patients (83.5%) underwent heart transplantation, which was significantly higher than that in the US citizen group (68.6%, p < 0.001). The median waitlist time was 71 days (IQR, 22-172 days) in the NCNR group and 74 days (29-184 days) in the US citizen group (P = 0.48). Survival after heart transplant was significantly better in the NCNR group than in the US citizen group (n = 3,982; logrank test p = 0.015). Heart transplantation for pediatric foreign nationals was mostly indicated for cardiomyopathy, and their transplant rate was significantly higher than that in the US citizen group, with better survival outcomes. The better survival outcomes in the NCNR group compared to the US citizen group can likely be attributed to the differing diagnoses for which transplantation was performed. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
physiciansweekly.com
Effect of Abaloparatide on Bone Microarchitecture Assessed by Trabecular Bone Score in Women with Osteoporosis: Post Hoc Analysis of ACTIVE and ACTIVExtend.
Contributor: Felicia Cosman,Didier Hans,Enisa Shevroja,Yamei Wang,Bruce Mitlak. Although bone mineral density (BMD) is a predictor of fracture, many fractures occur in women with T-scores >-2.5. Bone microarchitecture, assessed by trabecular bone score (TBS), predicts fracture risk independent of BMD. We evaluated whether abaloparatide improves TBS and whether TBS trends were associated with vertebral fracture risk reduction. Women with osteoporosis randomized to abaloparatide or placebo for 18 months (ACTIVE), followed by alendronate for 24 months (ACTIVExtend), with evaluable TBS, were included in this post hoc analysis (N=911). TBS was calculated from spine BMD scans using an algorithm adjusted for tissue thickness (TBS ) at baseline, 6, 18, and 43 months. Mean increments in TBS from baseline within and between treatment groups, proportion of women with TBSth increments above least significant change (LSC) and proportion with degraded TBS (<1.027) were calculated. Risk estimates for vertebral fracture were compared using binary logistic regressions adjusted for baseline age and spine BMD. At baseline, 42% had degraded TBS . Mean TBS increased 4% after 18 months abaloparatide (P<0.001) and was unchanged with placebo. After 2 subsequent years of alendronate, the total cumulative TBS increase was 4.4% with abaloparatide/alendronate and 1.7% with placebo/alendronate (group difference, P<0.001). At 43 months, the proportion of women with degraded TBS had declined to 21% with abaloparatide/alendronate and 37% with placebo/alendronate (P<0.05). An increase in TBS ≥LSC was observed in 50% of abaloparatide-treated women at 18 months and was associated with decreased odds (OR [95% CI]) of vertebral fracture (0.19 [0.04, 0.80], 6 months; 0.30 [0.11, 0.79], 43 months). In conclusion, abaloparatide increased TBS rapidly and progressively over 18 months and increments were maintained over 2 years with alendronate. TBS increase was associated with vertebral fracture risk reduction. Microarchitectural improvement may be one mechanism by which abaloparatide strengthens vertebral bone.
