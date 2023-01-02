Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Metformin may significantly lower risk of joint replacement
Osteoarthritis is a common, chronic disorder causing pain and disability among older adults. Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a well-known risk factor for osteoarthritis regardless of body mass index. Metformin, the current leading type 2 diabetes medication, has shown the potential to improve insulin sensitivity, fight inflammation, and protect joints.
According to the study, sleep hyperhidrosis could raise stroke risk by 70%
Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.
Medical News Today
High doses of statins may impact bone health, mouse study finds
A new study examined the effects that higher doses of statins, drugs that can lower cholesterol, have on the body in terms of bone health. The researchers used mice in the study who were fed on a high fat diet and obese, and the female mice had their ovaries removed to simulate adults who take statins. Half the mice were given high dose of simvastatin for 5.5 months.
neurology.org
Association Between Behavioral, Biological, and Genetic Markers of Cardiovascular Health and MRI Markers of Brain Aging
Methods This population-based cohort study included participants who had repeated brain MRI measures from 2001 to 2003 to 2007–2010 (i.e., count of perivascular spaces, volumes of white matter hyperintensity [WMH] and gray matter, and lacunes). At baseline, global, behavioral, and biological CVH metrics were defined and scored following the life’s simple 7 approach and categorized into unfavorable, intermediate, and favorable profiles according to tertiles. The metabolic genetic risk score was calculated by counting 15 risk alleles associated with hypertension, diabetes, or dyslipidemia. Data were analyzed using linear mixed-effects and Cox proportional hazards models, adjusting for age, sex, and education.
physiciansweekly.com
Simulated Flexible Ureteroscopy: Electromyographic Evaluation of Common Muscle Groups
The following is a summary of “Ergonomics in the OR: An Electromyographic Evaluation of Common Muscle Groups Used During Simulated Flexible Ureteroscopy – a Pilot Study” published in the December 2022 issue of Urology by Wright et al. Using a kidney phantom and an endourology box-trainer model,...
physiciansweekly.com
Assessing Nursing Sentiments on Nurse-Resident Physician Collaboration and Administrative Support in the Labor and Delivery Setting: Development and Validation of a Novel Instrument.
Contributor: Jeffery S Durbin,Oliwier Dziadkowiec,Ye Ji Choi,Kimberly Swan,Susan M Thrasher. To develop a survey instrument that: 1) investigates the dynamics of collaboration in multidisciplinary care units such as labor and delivery (L&D); and (2) uniquely determines the collaborative relationships between nurses and resident physicians. An effective interprofessional collaboration between healthcare...
physiciansweekly.com
Cardiac Remodeling and Dysfunction Assessed by Ultrasonic Texture Features
The following is a summary of “Ultrasonic Texture Features for Assessing Cardiac Remodeling and Dysfunction,” published in the December 2022 issue of Journal of Cardiology by Hathaway, et al. Cardiomyocyte appearance myocardial mass, cardiac size, and eventually, the function of the entire organ is all interconnected characteristics of...
physiciansweekly.com
Diagnostic accuracy of the 4AT for delirium: A systematic review and meta-analysis.
Contributor: Liangying Hou,Qian Zhang,Liujiao Cao,Meixi Chen,Qi Wang,Yanfei Li,Sheng Li,Long Ge,Kehu Yang. Despite common, serious, costly, and often fatal conditions affecting up to 50 % of older patients, delirium is often unrecognized and overlooked. We examine the accuracy of the 4AT for detecting older patients with delirium. We performed a systematic...
yourerie
Your Health: Benefits of bariatric surgery
More than two out of every five adults in the U.S. are obese. Bariatric surgery helps many of these people drop weight, but new research at Cleveland Clinic is showing it can also do much more!. “We found that patients with morbidity who underwent bariatric surgery had significantly lower risk...
physiciansweekly.com
Cost-effectiveness of invasive monitoring strategies in epilepsy surgery.
Contributor: Taylor J Abel,Nallammai Muthiah,Jasmine L Hect,Jorge Gonzalez-Martinez,Afshin Salehi,Matthew D Smyth,Kenneth J Smith. Drug-resistant epilepsy occurs in up to 40% of patients with epilepsy who may be considered for epilepsy surgery. For drug-resistant focal epilepsy, up to 50% of patients require invasive monitoring prior to surgery. Of the most common invasive monitoring strategies (subdural electrodes [SDEs] and stereo-electroencephalography [sEEG]), the most cost-effective strategy is unknown despite substantial differences in morbidity profiles.
MedicalXpress
Pulmonary arterial hypertension is incurable but animal model study suggests an experimental drug may be effective
An experimental drug that is already in clinical trials for other diseases could disrupt a positive feedback loop that exacerbates pulmonary arterial hypertension, a dangerous and rapidly fatal condition for which there is no cure. Pulmonary arterial hypertension develops when small arteries inside the lungs become unusually stiff, leading to...
physiciansweekly.com
Chlorthalidone is not superior to hydrochlorothiazide in preventing hypertension-related cardiovascular events
1. Patients with hypertension who received chlorthalidone did not have a lower occurrence of adverse cardiovascular outcomes compared to patients who received hydrochlorothiazide. 2. Patients who received chlorthalidone did not have a lower occurrence of non-cancer-related deaths than patients who received hydrochlorothiazide. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Thiazide...
physiciansweekly.com
Interactive effects of intrinsic capacity and obesity on the KDIGO chronic kidney disease risk classification in older patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus.
Contributor: Wei-Hua Tang,Teng-Hung Yu,Hui-Lan Lee,Yau-Jiunn Lee. Intrinsic capacity (IC) is a novel concept focusing on normal and healthy aging. The effect of IC on the risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) according to KDIGO category in older type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) patients has rarely been studied. We investigated whether a decline in IC is associated with the risk of CKD according to KDIGO 2012 categories.
physiciansweekly.com
Relationship between plasma homocysteine and chronic kidney disease in US patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus: a cross-sectional study.
Contributor: Zilong Shen,Zhengmei Zhang,Wenjing Zhao. This cross-sectional study aimed to investigate the association between plasma homocysteine (Hcy) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) in US patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). We used data from the 2003-2006 National Health and Nutritional Examination Surveys (NHANES). CKD was defined as an estimated...
physiciansweekly.com
Use of mobile devices for calming associated with increased emotional reactivity in some children
1. In a prospective longitudinal study, the use of mobile devices for calming was associated with altered emotional reactivity and executive functioning in young boys. 2. The association of mobile device use with altered emotional reactivity and executive functioning was increased in children with higher surgency temperament characteristics. Evidence Rating...
physiciansweekly.com
Sleep study measures on post-operative night one following expansion pharyngoplasty for obstructive sleep apnea.
To examine the changes in measures of sleep apnea severity and hypoxemia on the first post-operative night (PON1) following expansion pharyngoplasty as a means to assess the safety of same day discharge after surgery. Prospective cohort study of subjects with moderate-severe obstructive sleep apnea who underwent expansion pharyngoplasty at a...
MedicalXpress
ACP recommends bisphosphonates for initial treatment for osteoporosis in males and postmenopausal females
The American College of Physicians (ACP) has issued an update of its guideline with clinical recommendations for treatments of primary osteoporosis and low bone mass in adults. In the new guideline, ACP recommends bisphosphonates as initial pharmacologic treatment to reduce the risk of fractures in males and postmenopausal females diagnosed with primary osteoporosis. The full guideline is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
physiciansweekly.com
Effectiveness of Arthroscopically Assisted Surgery for Ankle Arthrodesis.
Contributor: Guangwei Xing,Mingjie Xu,Jinneng Yin,Yan Wei,Ligui Zhang. Regarding the treatment of ankle arthritis, the choice of arthroscopic ankle arthrodesis (AAA) or open ankle arthrodesis (OAA) remains controversial. To guide clinical decision-making, we conducted a meta-analysis on the optimal treatment of ankle arthrodesis. We identified eligible studies published from June 1, 1969 to June 1, 2020 using the Cochrane Library, PubMed, OVID, Embase, and Medline searched the references of relevant studies. Randomized and non-randomized studies that compared outcomes of AAA and OAA were included. After the methodologic assessment, available data were extracted and statistically reviewed. The primary outcomes were overall complications rate, tourniquet time, length of the hospital stay, non-union rate, and rate to fusion. The secondary outcomes were delayed union and postoperative infection rate. We included 9 studies comparing arthroscopic and open in patients with ankle arthrodesis, comprising 467 participants. AAA had the advantage of demonstrating a lower overall complication rate (odds ratio [OR], 0.44 [95% confidence interval [CI], 0.26-0.73]; p = .002), shorter intraoperative tourniquet time (mean difference [MD], -16.49 [95% CI, -23.51 to -9.46]; p < .001), shorter length of the hospital stay (MD -1.75, 95% CI -1.94 to -1.2, p < .001),lower non-union rate (OR, -0.07 [95% CI, -0.13 to -0.02]; p <.01) and higher rate to fusion (OR, 4.2 [95% CI, 1.96-8.99]; p < .001) in comparison with OAA. Yet, no significant differences were found in delayed union (OR, 0.46 [95% CI, 0.10-2.04]; p = .30) and postoperative infection rate (OR, 0.45 [95% CI, 0.17-1.15]; p = .09) between the groups. Our results suggest that arthroscopic ankle arthrodesis is superior to open ankle arthrodesis alone in the treatment of ankle arthritis based on the overall complication rate, intraoperative tourniquet time, length of the hospital stay, non-union rate and rate to fusion. However, further high-quality randomized controlled trials with appropriate blinding methods are needed to confirm the findings.
physiciansweekly.com
Long-term Evaluation of Spinal Cord Stimulation in Patients With Painful Diabetic Polyneuropathy: An Eight-to-Ten-Year Prospective Cohort Study.
Contributor: Xander Zuidema,Elke van Daal,Iris van Geel,Thomas J de Geus,Sander M J van Kuijk,Bastiaan E de Galan,Nelleke de Meij,Jan Van Zundert. This study aimed to evaluate the long-term effects of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) in patients with painful diabetic polyneuropathy (PDPN). This prospective cohort study was the eight-to-ten-year follow-up of...
physiciansweekly.com
Neglected Comorbidity of Chronic Heart Failure: Iron Deficiency
Iron deficiency is a significant comorbidity of heart failure (HF), defined as the inability of the myocardium to provide sufficient blood flow. However, iron deficiency remains insufficiently detected. Iron-deficiency anemia, defined as a decrease in hemoglobin caused by iron deficiency, is a late consequence of iron deficiency, and the symptoms of iron deficiency, which are not specific, are often confused with those of HF or comorbidities. HF patients with iron deficiency are often rehospitalized and present reduced survival. The correction of iron deficiency in HF patients is associated with improved functional capacity, quality of life, and rehospitalization rates. Because of the inflammation associated with chronic HF, which complicates the picture of nutritional deficiency, only the parenteral route can bypass the tissue sequestration of iron and the inhibition of intestinal iron absorption. Given the negative impact of iron deficiency on HF progression, the frequency and financial implications of rehospitalizations due to decompensation episodes, and the efficacy of this supplementation, screening for this frequent comorbidity should be part of routine testing in all HF patients. Indeed, recent European guidelines recommend screening for iron deficiency (serum ferritin and transferrin saturation coefficient) in all patients with suspected HF, regular iron parameters assessment in all patients with HF, and intravenous iron supplementation in symptomatic patients with proven deficiency. We thus aim to summarize all currently available data regarding this common and easily improvable comorbidity.
