A new year can only mean one thing for The Independent’s travel desk: a new list of dream destinations that we’re planning trips to.After years of pandemic-related restrictions, it’s hopefully the first year that travel should be broadly back to “normal”, with most countries having opened back up to tourists, without the need for extra testing and paperwork.With so much pent-up demand for the itchy-footed among us, it’s hard to narrow it down – but we’ve done our best. Here are the places that are top of our holiday wishlists for the year ahead.English coastI’m a sucker for the British...

18 HOURS AGO