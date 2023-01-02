ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Carnival Has a Plan to Get Rid of Low Cruise Prices

A hotel room that sells for $100 a night comes with a place to sleep, maybe a pool, and if you are really lucky, a free, very mediocre breakfast. Buy a cruise cabin for $100 a night -- something that's easy to do right now -- and you get your cabin, multiple pools, hot tubs, shows, live music, and as much food as you can eat from multiple venues.
TravelPulse

Norwegian Cruise Line Reportedly Reducing Turn-Down Service

A new report claims that Norwegian Cruise Line plans to reduce cleaning services across its entire fleet of ships in 2023. According to Crew-Center.com, a letter from the cruise line to its onboard employees revealed plans to provide guests in Studio, Inside, Oceanview, Balcony and Club Balcony Suite rooms with once-daily turn-down service.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Makes Big Deal to Fix a Passenger Pain Point

Boarding a cruise ship can be a laborious process. Parking can be a challenge because some cruise-ship terminals serve as the dock for multiple ships. There's nothing worse than leaving from one terminal in Fort Lauderdale but not actually being able to park near your ship. And, even at terminals...
Robb Report

This Cabo Resort Just Unveiled 36 New Private Pool Suites—and Its Own Yacht

The Montage Los Cabos is upping its game. This month, the Mexican beach resort unveiled its newest suite categories, designed to elevate the guest experience, along with a shiny new yacht that you can charter for a day on the water. The 122-key resort has added 36 new private pool suites—and in addition to their own plunge pools, they each also have views of Santa Maria Bay’s blue waters. The latest additions to the property range from studios to a three-bedroom layout, but they all feature a sun-filled balcony with a daybed and an outdoor shower. When you’re ready to venture beyond...
News Channel Nebraska

Tesla shares see worst day in two years on weaker than expected sales

Tesla shares plunged more than 12% in trading Tuesday, as weaker than expected global sales caused the company's massive slide in its share price that began last year to continue. Tesla reported record 2022 sales of 1.3 million vehicles, up 40% from the 2021 total, but well below the 50%...
The Independent

The best destinations to travel to in 2023

A new year can only mean one thing for The Independent’s travel desk: a new list of dream destinations that we’re planning trips to.After years of pandemic-related restrictions, it’s hopefully the first year that travel should be broadly back to “normal”, with most countries having opened back up to tourists, without the need for extra testing and paperwork.With so much pent-up demand for the itchy-footed among us, it’s hard to narrow it down – but we’ve done our best. Here are the places that are top of our holiday wishlists for the year ahead.English coastI’m a sucker for the British...
News Channel Nebraska

Global markets struggle to put last year's misery behind them

European and Asian stocks pushed higher on the first major trading day of 2023 as investors try to look beyond a gloomy outlook for the world economy, China's worst Covid outbreak and stubbornly high inflation in Europe. But after a positive start, Wall Street succumbed to fear again. US stocks...
News Channel Nebraska

The world's most punctual airlines in 2022 were...

This week we've seen air passengers stranded in the Philippines after a power outage, flight delays in Florida and Denver, as well as the ongoing saga of Southwest Airlines' winter holiday meltdown. Welcome to 2023, where an airline actually being punctual is headline news. The airline in question is South...
News Channel Nebraska

Indians demand justice for Delhi woman dragged to her death

Angry crowds gathered in Delhi on Tuesday, demanding justice for a scooter rider who was killed and dragged by a car for miles through the streets of India's capital. Delhi police said the 20-year-old woman's scooter collided with the car in the early hours of January 1 before her body was pulled for up to 12 kilometers (more than 7 miles).
News Channel Nebraska

The new aircraft, routes and airplane cabins taking off in 2023

The past 12 months have been an unpredictable time for airlines, with multiple global issues impacting the aviation industry, such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine resulting in overflight bans, the removal of most travel restrictions, China ending inbound quarantine, Boeing's 737 MAX delivery catch ups, and more questions about the future of two new versions of the 737 MAX.
