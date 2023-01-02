Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Related
ABC6.com
Rhode Island to remember former Gov. Lincoln Almond
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Islanders will have the chance to honor former Gov. Lincoln Almond, who died Monday at the age of 86. Gov. Dan McKee’s office said Wednesday that Almond’s official state portrait will be displayed in the rotunda of the State House with a book for the public to sign and offer condolences.
ABC6.com
What to expect for Providence public safety with Brett Smiley as mayor
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — After a day filled with pageantry and procession, newly inaugurated Mayor Brett Smily is ready to lay out his path for success and safety in the city of Providence. “We will restore a sense of public safety and bring high quality services to every resident...
ABC6.com
Providence Chief Judge’s future remains unclear
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Chief Judge Frank Caprio’s leadership in the Providence Municipal Court is facing some possible uncertainty. Caprio is most recognized for his generosity and relatability when dealing with his cases in his program “Caught in Providence.”. In December 2022, Caprio waived the fines for...
ABC6.com
Smiley becomes Providence’s 39th mayor
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNLE) — Brett Smiley took the oath of office Monday to serve as the 39th mayor of Providence. Smiley is replacing Mayor Jorge Elorza, who was not able to run for re-election due to term limits. “It is no exaggeration to say, serving as the 39th Mayor...
ABC6.com
Former Rhode Island governor Lincoln Almond passes away
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Almond has passed away at the age of 86. Almond’s passing was confirmed via a statement Tuesday from Gov. Dan McKee. “Gov. Almond often said his number one goal was to make Rhode Island a place where people wanted...
ABC6.com
Baker completes ceremonial departure from his position as governor
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker completed a ceremonial departure from the State House Wednesday. This tradition, often referred to as the “lone walk,” has been around for about 140 years. During the “lone walk,” the governor follows a path down the Grand Staircase,...
ABC6.com
Department of Education granted $7.2M for mental health services
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Education was granted $7.2 million in federal funds to expand youth mental health services through the state. The McKee administration said Wednesday that the services will be distributed through Chariho, East Providence, Newport, and Warwick school districts. The grant came...
eastgreenwichnews.com
New DPW Director & Other Staff Changes
Above: New East Greenwich DPW Director Anthony Vacarro. East Greenwich has a new director of public works, Anthony Vaccaro, and there were other staff changes around town as well in late 2022. Vaccaro replaces Mike Gray, who was hired last July but decided in September to return to his old job as director of public works for Jamestown. Gray had been hired after the resignation of longtime DPW head Joe Duarte in April.
ABC6.com
‘De-escalation Training Act’ implements new resources for R.I. police
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse will be joining the Cranston Police Department to announce new federal resources for local law enforcement. Mental health professionals will also meet with Rhode Island law enforcement Wednesday morning to provide and discuss de-escalation training. President Biden signed the “De-escalation Training...
ABC6.com
Department of Education has been granted $7.2M to go towards mental health services through Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Education has been granted $7.2 million in federal funds to expand youth mental health services through the state. The McKee Administration announced Wednesday that the services will be distributed through Chariho, East Providence, Newport, and Warwick school districts. The grant...
Valley Breeze
Smithfield, Johnston chip in for more for tri-community shelter
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two partnering communities are sharing the burden with North Providence of a more expensive tri-community animal shelter on Smithfield Road, a facility Mayor Charles Lombardi says he guesses could be open by mid-February. North Providence, Smithfield and Johnston animal control services continue to share temporary space...
rinewstoday.com
Providence quietly preparing Columbus for its next voyage – to just the right bidder
“Riches don’t make a man rich, they only make him busier.” – Christopher Columbus. The fate of the Christopher Columbus statue rises to the surface every year in October, then fades away yet again, ever since June of 2020 when the statue that had resided came under attack by activists who threw red paint on it and threatened to separate the statue’s head from its body.
Valley Breeze
Grebien disheartened but still hopeful on Memorial Hospital redevelopment
PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald Grebien says he’s disheartened that the vision for re-imagining the former Memorial Hospital property as housing for veterans has fallen through, but hopeful that a new developer will take the project to completion. Grebien said he hopes the new developer’s plan is in line...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River, Worcester, Springfield officers among 15 suspended by Massachusetts POST Commission
Boston – The Massachusetts POST Commission has released a list of fifteen suspended law enforcement officers. This follows the POST Commission’s early December release of information on recertified officers A-H and newly certified graduates. The suspended officers are listed below:. Devon Bones, Holyoke Police Department. Bryan Custadio, Fall...
GoLocalProv
RI Teacher Files Federal Lawsuit — Alleges He Was Fired for Refusing to Pay Union Dues
A former West Warwick teacher has filed a lawsuit in federal court, alleging that his contract was not renewed because he refused to pay teachers’ union dues — in violation of his First and Fourteenth Amendment rights. John Lancellotta — represented by attorney Joseph Larissa— filed the suit...
Valley Breeze
There may be a new proposal for intersection of Mineral Spring, Douglas
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Despite winning multiple approvals for a new gas station, food market and tailor shop at the busy intersection of Mineral Spring Avenue and Douglas Avenue, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement, there is now chatter that a developer could be putting a new project and another use forward soon.
GoLocalProv
One of the Leading Candidates for Providence Police Chief Has a Complex Background
Providence Mayor-Elect Brett Smiley announced this week that current Police Chief Hugh Clements is stepping down — and who will fill the position immediately became a hot topic in the city. Those rumored to be in contention include current members of the Providence Police Command staff — newly appointed...
ecori.org
Proposed Development Along Pawtuxet River Stirs Up Flooding, Pollution Worry
WARWICK, R.I. — The proposed development of two buildings and up to 130 parking spaces along the Pawtuxet River has some residents concerned about increased flooding and further pollution of the long-abused river. Building space, according to the project’s most recent master plan, would be leased to contractors for...
fallriverreporter.com
Southcoast Health announces first babies of the year in Fall River, New Bedford, one likely the first in Massachusetts
Fall River likely saw the first baby born of the year in 2023 in Massachusetts and the parents couldn’t be happier. According to Southcoast Health, at almost exactly midnight, 12:00.35 a.m., on Sunday, January 1, parents Olineliz and Jordan Thompson of Fall River welcomed a daughter at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Possibly the first baby born in 2023 across the Commonwealth, Zahraliz Thompson was born weighing six pounds, 14.4 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long. She joins three older siblings in the family.
ABC6.com
Pope Benedict XVI to be honored in special Mass at Providence cathedral
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Bishop of Providence said Wednesday he will honor Pope Benedict XVI, who died over the weekend at the age of 95, at a Holy Mass Thursday. The Mass will be held at noon in the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul. Bishop Thomas Tobin...
Comments / 0