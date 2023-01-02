ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Staying cold, with light mountain snow Tuesday

By Mike Nelson
Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago
DENVER — Expect some gradual clearing today for Denver and the eastern plains, with snow showers continuing in the mountains.

Highs today will be in the 20 to low 30s in Denver, with 20s for highs in the mountains.

Mountain snow gradually tapers off Wednesday. Highs across the metro area will stay chilly, but at least above freezing, in the mid to upper 30s tomorrow.

The weather will turn dry and milder Thursday, with highs back in the 40s, but a new storm will spread snow over the mountains come Friday. This next storm will mainly impact the high country, with little precipitation expected for lower elevations.

The weekend will be dry with temperatures in the 20s and 30s in the mountains and in the mid to upper 40s for Denver and the eastern plains.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

