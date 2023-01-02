Read full article on original website
Related
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Signs of Cancer in the Neck?
Some of the common signs of cancer in the neck include:. These symptoms could be signs of other less serious medical conditions. Consult your dentist or doctor to identify the exact cause of these symptoms. The signs could be specific depending on the location of the cancerous tumor. Symptoms of...
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
verywellmind.com
What Is Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)?
Restless legs syndrome (RLS), also called Willis-Ekbom Disease, is a neurological disorder that affects how messages are sent from the brain to the legs. It causes an uncontrollable urge to move the legs, usually accompanied by feelings of discomfort. People with RLS often find it difficult to sleep and as...
MedicalXpress
Pulmonary arterial hypertension is incurable but animal model study suggests an experimental drug may be effective
An experimental drug that is already in clinical trials for other diseases could disrupt a positive feedback loop that exacerbates pulmonary arterial hypertension, a dangerous and rapidly fatal condition for which there is no cure. Pulmonary arterial hypertension develops when small arteries inside the lungs become unusually stiff, leading to...
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the body's thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones, leading to a range of symptoms.
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
physiciansweekly.com
Incidence, Treatment and Clinical Impact of Iron Deficiency in Chronic Heart Failure: A Longitudinal Analysis
In patients with heart failure (HF), iron deficiency (ID) is a well-recognized therapeutic target; information about its incidence, patterns of iron repletion, and clinical impact is scarce. This single-center longitudinal cohort study assessed the rates of ID testing and diagnosis in patients with stable HF, patterns of treatment with intravenous iron, and clinical impact of intravenous iron on HF rehospitalization risk. We included 711 consecutive outpatients (4400 visits) with stable chronic HF from 2014 to 2019 (median [interquartile range] visits per patient: 2 [2-7]. ID was defined as serum ferritin <100 µg/L, or 100-299 µg/L with transferrin saturation (TSAT) < 20%. During a median follow-up of 2.20 (1.11-3.78) years, ferritin and TSAT were measured at 2230 (50.7%) and 2183 visits (49.6%), respectively. ID was found at 846 (37.9%) visits, with ferritin and TSAT available (2230/4400), and intravenous iron was administered at 321/4400 (7.3%) visits; 233 (32.8%) patients received intravenous iron during follow-up. After multivariate analyses, iron repletion at any time during follow-up was associated with a lower risk of recurrent HF hospitalization (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.50, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.28-0.88; p = 0.016). Thus, ID was a frequent finding in patients with HF, and its repletion reduced the risk of recurrent HF hospitalizations.
How Is Type 2 Diabetes Diagnosed?
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition characterized by abnormal insulin processing in your body, causing high blood sugar levels. Diabetes affects more than 30 million Americans, and type 2 diabetes accounts for about 90% of diagnosed cases.Insulin is a hormone produced by your pancreas. It is responsible for carrying blood sugar into your body's tissues to use for energy. If you have diabetes, your pancreas cannot produce insulin, or your cells do not respond to the insulin your pancreas creates. This results in increased blood sugar, which can lead to a number of health risks. These risks include cardiovascular...
Healthline
Taking Diuretics for Heart Failure
Diuretics are considered a cornerstone of standard heart failure treatment, but these medications may carry some potentially serious side effects and complications. One of the many complications of heart failure is that blood and other fluids begin to pool, especially in the legs and feet. To help remove excess fluid...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Imaging shows ocular changes in chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension
The research team reported a few differences in patients that included a decreased mean vessel density at the deep vascular complex of the macula, a decreased mean subfoveal choroidal thickness, and an increase in the size of the foveal avascular zone. Patients with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH) have different...
physiciansweekly.com
Competitive repopulation and allo-immunological pressure determine chimerism kinetics after T-cell depleted allogeneic stem cell transplantation and donor lymphocyte infusions.
Contributor: Eva A S Koster,Peter A von dem Borne,Peter van Balen,Esther H M van Egmond,Erik W A Marijt,Sabrina A J Veld,Inge Jedema,Tjeerd J F Snijders,Daniëlle van Lammeren,Hendrik Veelken,J H Frederik Falkenburg,Liesbeth C de Wreede,Constantijn J M Halkes. After allogeneic stem cell transplantation (alloSCT), patient-derived stem cells that survived the...
physiciansweekly.com
Quantification of belatacept by liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry in human plasma: Application to a pharmacokinetic study in renal transplant recipients.
Contributor: Aurélie Truffot,Jean-François Jourdil,Elodie Veyret Gautier,Johan Noble,Jouve Thomas,Paolo Malvezzi,Lionel Rostaing,Françoise Stanke-Labesque. Therapeutic drug monitoring is the cornerstone of immunosuppressive treatment in transplantation. The immunosuppressive drugs used in kidney transplant patients are mostly comprised of biologics, including therapeutic monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and fusion proteins. Therefore, a specific and sensitive analytical technique that can universally quantify mAbs, as well as fusion proteins, is essential for clinical pharmacokinetics studies. In this short communication, we describe the validation of a liquid chromatography tandem mass-spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) method for quantification of the fusion protein belatacept in the plasma of kidney-transplant patients. Sample preparation was based on our previously published and implementable electrospray ionization LC-MS/MS method that allows the simultaneous quantification of seven mAbs. Immunocapture was made possible by the Fc domain of belatacept and identification/quantification by the choice of MRM transitions of peptides. The temporal evolution of the belatacept concentration after intravenous infusion and inter-individual variability of trough concentrations were assessed in 17 human plasma samples. The belatacept calibration curves were linear from 1 to 200 mg.L and within-day and between-day accuracy and precision fulfilled Food and Drug Administration validation criteria. Residual belatacept concentrations (n = 8) ranged from 5.1 to 15.0 mg.L, with a median of 8.9 mg.L and an inter-individual CV of 33.0%. Our generic LC-MS/MS method allows the quantification of fusion proteins, such as belatacept, and could be used for therapeutic drug monitoring. This method provides a useful tool to study the intra-patient variability of belatacept and the association between belatacept exposure and its therapeutic effects.
physiciansweekly.com
The prognosis predictive score around primary debulking surgery (PPSP) improves diagnostic efficacy in predicting the prognosis of ovarian cancer.
Contributor: Naoki Kawahara,Ryuji Kawaguchi,Keita Waki,Tomoka Maehana,Shoichiro Yamanaka,Yuki Yamada,Fuminori Kimura. In recent years, the pretreatment inflammatory responses have proven to predict the prognosis, but no report exists analyzing the combined inflammatory response of the pre- and postsurgical treatment. The current study aims to extract the factors predicting the recurrence and create novel predictive scoring. This retrospective study was conducted at our institution between November 2006 and December 2020, with follow-up until September 2022. Demographic and clinicopathological data were collected from women who underwent primary debulking surgery. We created the scoring system named the prognosis predictive score around primary debulking surgery(PPSP) for progression-free survival(PFS). Univariate and multivariate analyses were performed to assess its efficacy in predicting PFS and overall survival(OS). Cox regression analyses were used to assess its time-dependent efficacy. Kaplan-Meier and the log-rank test were used to compare the survival rate. A total of 235 patients were included in the current study. The cut-off value of the scoring system was six. Multivariate analyses revealed that an advanced International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics(FIGO) stage (p < 0.001 for PFS; p = 0.038 for OS), the decreased white blood cell count difference (p = 0.026 for PFS) and the high-PPSP (p = 0.004 for PFS; p = 0.002 for OS) were the independent prognostic factors. Cox regression analysis also supported the above results. The PPSP showed good prognostic efficacy not only in predicting the PFS but also OS of ovarian cancer patients comparable to FIGO staging.
physiciansweekly.com
Cancer antigen 125 expression enhances the gemcitabine/cisplatin-resistant tumor microenvironment in bladder cancer.
Contributor: Takahisa Yamashita,Morihiro Higashi,Hironori Sugiyama,Makoto Morozumi,Shuji Momose,Jun-Ichi Tamaru. Cancer antigen 125 (CA125) is one of the mucin family proteins and is a serum tumor marker for various tumors, such as ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer, used to distinguish between benign and malignant tumors, to monitor the response to chemotherapy, and to detect relapse after initial treatment. Recently, CA125 has been reported to be involved in chemoresistance through the physical characteristics of mucin or by modifying the immune tumor-microenvironment. However, the relationship between CA125 expression and chemoresistance in bladder cancer is still unclear. In this study, the clinicopathological features of bladder cancer with CA125 expression and the status of the tumor-microenvironment related to gemcitabine/cisplatin resistance, were investigated using publicly available datasets (the Cancer Genome Atlas Expression, GSE169455 dataset) from the cBioPortal website (https://www.cbioportal.org/, last access: 8/22/2022), the NCBI website (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/, last access: 8/22/2022) and an in-house case collection of bladder cancer. The cases with CA125 expression had the poorer disease-free and overall survivals than without CA125 expression. The mucinous area surrounding cancer cells was frequently detected in cases with CA125 expression (81%, 13/16 cases). CA125 expression was also related to the immunosuppressive tumor-microenvironment through the infiltration of immunosuppressive immune cells, such as regulatory T-cells and M2 macrophages. These results suggest that the status of tumor-microenvironment associated with CA125 is involved in gemcitabine/cisplatin resistance in bladder cancer.
physiciansweekly.com
Diagnostic accuracy of the 4AT for delirium: A systematic review and meta-analysis.
Contributor: Liangying Hou,Qian Zhang,Liujiao Cao,Meixi Chen,Qi Wang,Yanfei Li,Sheng Li,Long Ge,Kehu Yang. Despite common, serious, costly, and often fatal conditions affecting up to 50 % of older patients, delirium is often unrecognized and overlooked. We examine the accuracy of the 4AT for detecting older patients with delirium. We performed a systematic...
physiciansweekly.com
Interactive effects of intrinsic capacity and obesity on the KDIGO chronic kidney disease risk classification in older patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus.
Contributor: Wei-Hua Tang,Teng-Hung Yu,Hui-Lan Lee,Yau-Jiunn Lee. Intrinsic capacity (IC) is a novel concept focusing on normal and healthy aging. The effect of IC on the risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) according to KDIGO category in older type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) patients has rarely been studied. We investigated whether a decline in IC is associated with the risk of CKD according to KDIGO 2012 categories.
physiciansweekly.com
Long-term Evaluation of Spinal Cord Stimulation in Patients With Painful Diabetic Polyneuropathy: An Eight-to-Ten-Year Prospective Cohort Study.
Contributor: Xander Zuidema,Elke van Daal,Iris van Geel,Thomas J de Geus,Sander M J van Kuijk,Bastiaan E de Galan,Nelleke de Meij,Jan Van Zundert. This study aimed to evaluate the long-term effects of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) in patients with painful diabetic polyneuropathy (PDPN). This prospective cohort study was the eight-to-ten-year follow-up of...
physiciansweekly.com
Emotion regulation difficulties in the relation between stress-related insomnia symptoms and brain response to emotional faces: An fMRI study.
Contributor: Răzvan Predatu,Bogdan I Voinescu,Daniel O David,Antonio Maffei,Ruben E Nechifor,Claudio Gentili. The aim of the current study was to investigate whether the experience of insomnia symptoms per se and symptoms of insomnia due to stress are associated with an increased brain response to the presentation of emotional faces. In addition, we also examined whether the effect of these sleep difficulties on emotional reactivity at the brain level depends on the experience of emotion regulation (ER) difficulties. The current sample consisted of 37 individuals (20 females, 17 males) selected from a larger group of 120 respondents who completed a survey about sleep problems and ER difficulties. Our results indicate that the tendency to experience stress-related insomnia symptoms but not insomnia symptoms per se modulates brain responses to emotional facial expressions, especially in areas of the parietal cortex, insula, and surrounding opercular voxels. Furthermore, difficulties in ER might play an important role, as the effect of stress-related insomnia symptoms on most of these brain regions disappears when controlling for difficulties in ER. However, an effect in the insula was maintained during the presentation of angry faces, suggesting that stress-related insomnia symptoms may increase the brain response to anger in the insula relatively independent from difficulties in ER. These findings suggest that individuals affected by stress-related insomnia symptoms show an enhanced brain response when presented with emotional stimuli (either positive or negative) in brain areas associated with hyperarousal, which could represent a possible ER deficit in these individuals. Thus, interventions that focus on targeting ER difficulties might be effective in reducing the hyperarousal state in individuals affected by stress-related insomnia symptoms.
physiciansweekly.com
Cost-effectiveness of invasive monitoring strategies in epilepsy surgery.
Contributor: Taylor J Abel,Nallammai Muthiah,Jasmine L Hect,Jorge Gonzalez-Martinez,Afshin Salehi,Matthew D Smyth,Kenneth J Smith. Drug-resistant epilepsy occurs in up to 40% of patients with epilepsy who may be considered for epilepsy surgery. For drug-resistant focal epilepsy, up to 50% of patients require invasive monitoring prior to surgery. Of the most common invasive monitoring strategies (subdural electrodes [SDEs] and stereo-electroencephalography [sEEG]), the most cost-effective strategy is unknown despite substantial differences in morbidity profiles.
physiciansweekly.com
The coexistence of two rare diseases thought to use the same pathologic pathway: cystic fibrosis and Niemann-Pick disease.
Contributor: Aslı İmran Yılmaz,Betül Uğurlu,Gökçen Ünal,Hüseyin Tokgöz,Sevgi Pekcan. Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a multisystemic, autosomal recessive disease, which is caused by a mutation in the transmembrane conduction regulator protein (CFTR) gene. We present a patient who was diagnosed with CF and later diagnosed with Niemann-Pick type-A (NPA) disease, which is an autosomal recessive lysosomal lipid storage disease.
Comments / 0