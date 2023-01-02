ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the Giants’ return to the playoffs is as improbable as their journey to get there

By Mark W. Sanchez
New York Post
 6 days ago

It really should have been Brian Daboll talking about receipts.

No one believed in the 2022-23 Giants. “No one believed in us” is a cliche, but cliches become cliches for a reason: Sometimes, truly no one believes in you.

If a well-regarded analyst predicted the Giants to advance to the postseason, you would know because that analyst would be much louder right now. In The Post’s official NFL preview , we envisioned the Giants going 7-10 — which was a rosier outlook than plenty and actually over the 6.5 wins projected for betting reasons. In ESPN’s preseason power rankings , the Giants slotted in No. 28.

“The Giants will be the worst team in the NFL next season,” The Post’s Mark Hale wrote in a column published May 12, which represented an at-best lukewarm (and not smoldering hot) take. No one believed because there was little reason to believe.

A season prior, the Giants went all-in and won four games. Dave Gettleman built a roster to compete immediately, splurging more than $100 million on the likes of Leonard Williams ($45 million guaranteed), Kenny Golladay ($40 million guaranteed) and Adoree’ Jackson ($26.5 million guaranteed).

Joe Judge and Dave Gettleman left the Giants’ new regime with a team almost every NFL observer felt would be one of the NFL’s worst.
Gettleman was a gambler who knew he may not have to pay off his debts: The team would win or —  if he were on the outs — he would simply leave the team’s next general manager a mess to fix. As it turned out, Gettleman indeed was on the outs, as was head coach Joe Judge. The Giants could replace the decision-makers, but those decision-makers could not immediately restructure the salary-cap hell they were gifted.

So after a monumentally disappointing season, the new-look, Joe Schoen-and-Daboll Giants went to work — or tried to, at least. They subtracted more than they added and were forced to make moves such as releasing cornerback James Bradberry because their books had been wrecked by the previous regime’s contractual mistakes. As others took their turns at throwing $100 million at enticing players on the market, the Giants basically sat out free agency.

Who was going to believe in a team that did not possess much inherited talent and did not appear to add any? Hell, the Giants may not have believed in the Giants entering this season: They surely did not throw their full support behind their own quarterback, as evidenced by their declining to pick up Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option in the offseason.

Which makes Sunday’s frenzy at MetLife Stadium , where the Giants rolled to a 38-10 destruction of the Colts to clinch a playoff spot, all the more unfathomable. None of this was supposed to happen, and the proof of this seeming impossibility is the crew that is pulling this off.

Brian Daboll celebrates getting the Giants to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 on Sunday.
Jones, first a turnover machine and soon after an injury-plagued question mark, has risen to become the dual-threat, gutsy quarterback of a playoff team. Jones seemed to make the right play every single down while combining for four rushing and passing touchdowns Sunday, when he only threw five incompletions and gained 268 yards of total offense.

The incomprehensible nature of the Giants’ season can be best exemplified by the four leading pass-catchers Jones connected with Sunday: Richie James, best known before this season as a punt returner who is making the league minimum; Isaiah Hodgins, who was signed off the Bills’ practice squad; rookie fourth-round pick Daniel Bellinger; 2019 fifth-round pick Darius Slayton; and veteran running back Matt Breida, whom the Giants squeezed onto their roster because he is making just $1.18 million.

No one believed in them even when they had Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson. Why would anyone believe in this group?

Because Schoen seems to have an eye for talent and Daboll clearly has an eye for maximizing the talent afforded him. The Giants have been outplayed often this season but outcoached zero times. The Giants are disciplined. They do not commit many dumb penalties. They ensure their best players (Jones and Saquon Barkley) have the ball in their hands at the game’s most critical moments. Their offense plays to Jones’ strengths, allowing the mobile quarterback to escape the pocket and shine.

It was the Jets’ Robert Saleh who famously (infamously?) promised he would be collecting receipts from the team’s doubters. Those comeuppances will have to wait for a Jets team that has a far better roster, if a spottier quarterback position. The Jets, 23-6 losers in Seattle on Sunday , will wait for next season.

After entering the season with no assurances he would be the Giants’ QB of the future, Daniel Jones has led a surprisingly effective offense with few established playmakers.
Across the country, as the improbable became the reality, and the Giants locked themselves into the sixth seed in the NFC, Daboll unleashed a furious fist bump directed the crowd’s way. Sure, the Giants believe they have more to do, but they have done plenty to celebrate about.

Even when no one else does, they can believe.

Jets back to Square 1 at QB

After looking back at the Giants’ doubters, let’s look forward to the Jets’ 2023-24 quarterback.

Jets fans: Has Mike White shown enough to be included in the battle?

Sunday’s disaster, when so many of White’s passes seemed to float during a 23-of-46, 240-yard game, knocked the Jets from playoff contention and may have knocked White from a solid chance of keeping the job he seized this season.

Mike White’s struggles against Seattle made it clear the Jets have yet to find an answer as to who their quarterback should be moving forward.
Even with mangled ribs, White undoubtedly was the best quarterback on the Jets’ roster and had a chance — with a strong finish to this season — of playing his way into a full-time job. The 27-year-old has proven he is an NFL quarterback, but it is now hard to foresee the Jets, with a deep and talented roster that will welcome back Breece Hall, giving the keys to a quarterback with seven career games started.

The Derek Carr rumors can begin. Maybe Jimmy Garoppolo, who has shown he can guide (if not lead) capable offenses, will be the stopgap. Jets fans can dream about Lamar Jackson .

But it feels as if White’s undisputed claim to be the Jets’ 2023-24 quarterback died with their season Sunday.

Witness to history

As the new year begins, it is a good time to appreciate what we are witnessing with Kevin Durant.

It is not just that the Nets superstar has taken his game to a new level . It is not just that Durant — at 34 — may be playing the best basketball of his career. It is not just that KD has lifted Brooklyn all the way to second place in the Eastern Conference.

Thanks in large part to the MVP-level play of Kevin Durant, the Nets have shaken off a 2-6 start to win 22 of their next 28 games.
It is this: When is the last time Durant played a bad game?

Jalen Brunson, in his excellent season with the Knicks, is shooting 46 percent from the field. Durant has not shot below 47.1 percent in any game for 29 games straight.

Durant’s worst performance, shooting-wise, since Halloween was Wednesday’s 8-for-17 (47.1 percent) night in a win in Atlanta. The “off” game represented the third time in this 29-game streak that Durant has shot below 50 percent from the field.

Durant’s company among the best shooters by field-goal percentage are players who live around the hoop. His 56.1 percent mark is a bit shy of Orlando center Bol Bol, who is knocking down 58.8 percent of his shots, the vast majority coming in the paint.

What Durant — whose Nets will host the Spurs on Monday night — is doing is not normal.

New York Post

