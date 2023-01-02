Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Suspect on the loose after pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County Wednesday morning. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office tell us that the Joint Drug Task Force was involved in a short pursuit with the suspect before the pursuit was terminated due to being near a construction zone.
More details released about shooting near Showplace Cinemas
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – We’re getting more information on the deadly shooting that occurred behind Showplace Cinemas on the north side early Sunday morning. The suspect, Brandon Schaefer, told police he had thought about killing someone for a long time, but had never acted on it. That was according to an affidavit released by the […]
VSCO: Chase confirmed near Tekoppel Elementary School
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh county Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) confirms a chase has led to a pursuit. Officials tell us a deputy involved with the joint narcotics task force was involved in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was called off by a sergeant when it was near a construction site, and the suspect ran […]
14news.com
VCSO: Authorities searching for suspect involved in chase, crash and run
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm authorities are searching for a suspect after they say the suspect took off from a traffic stop and then crashed. “The last time they were in contact with him was up at the hilltop,” said Dolores Russler, who saw the...
wevv.com
Investigation underway after stabbing victim shows up at Evansville hospital
An investigation is underway in Evansville after a stabbing sent one man to the hospital. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to St. Vincent Hospital early Sunday morning to take a battery report. According to EPD, the victim had arrived at the hospital with a stab wound. Officers...
14news.com
EPD: Three-car crash on Burkhardt Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A three-car crash on Burkhardt Road sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. Officials say the call came in just before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of North Burkhardt. Evansville Police say one car rear ended another which caused that car to rear end...
Man shot on North Third Avenue identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A man found dead after an incident on North Third Avenue has been identified as Todd Keith Roll, 49, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating a homicide in the 4200 block on North Third Avenue on January 1. Officials say Roll was found […]
14news.com
Evansville Police asking for help to identify laundry room burglar
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is hoping you can help them identify a suspect in a burglary. Evansville Police say a man entered the laundry room of an apartment complex, damaged several laundry machines and stole more than $300 worth of coins. Officials say he stole a...
14news.com
Family of man killed behind Showplace theater reacts to loss
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man was killed early Sunday morning behind an Evansville movie theater. Police already have a suspect in custody but that arrest hasn’t made things easier for the family of the man who was killed. [Name released of man killed near Evansville movie...
14news.com
At least three shots fired cases reported in Evansville right at new year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several cases of shots fired were reported just after we rang in the new year in Evansville. Police say a parked car was hit in the 900 block of Main Street. They say the windshield was damaged, and a stray bullet was found on top of...
Henderson Police hope to catch hooded suspected shoplifter
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Do you know him? The Henderson Police Department is hoping someone may recognize a recent suspected shoplifter based on a few photos. Officers shared two images of the man, who was reportedly seen riding a bicycle and wearing a black backpack. Police accuse the man of stealing items from the Rose’s […]
wevv.com
Coroner identifies 49-year-old man as victim in Evansville murder
The victim of a New Year's Day murder in Evansville has been identified. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office said Monday that the man who was killed was 49-year-old Todd Keith Roll of Evansville. Roll's body was found in a creek behind the Showplace Cinema theater off of First Avenue after...
WTHI
Court documents reveal more in two-year-old's death in Knox County
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a shooting last November that left a two-year-old dead in Vincennes. The investigation started on November 9 when a young child was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes with a gunshot wound. The child later died. In December, police arrested...
14news.com
Police: Underage drinking suspect backs into patrol car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is accused of hitting a police car, then driving off. It happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday. Evansville Police say they were called to a hotel on E. Division Street because 20-year-old Deonta Johnson refused to leave. Officers say when they arrived, Johnson backed into...
14news.com
Man accused of shooting several rounds from guns into Madisonville duplex
MADISONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say a man high on meth fired guns inside his own duplex. They say it happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Spence Avenue. Officers say when they arrived, 55-year-old Donald Dennis was outside screaming about people trying to kill him.
Coin thief runs off with dirty money in laundry burglary
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a burglar took home a pretty penny after stealing coins from an apartment laundromat. Last year on November 19, EPD officers responded to the apartment complex to investigate the crime. Police say a man entered the laundry room, damaged several laundry machines and stole over $300 worth of […]
14news.com
Man held at gunpoint during robbery inside his home, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at an Evansville home. They say it happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of E. Gum Street. Officers say an armed man came inside the home and assaulted the homeowner. They say the suspect held him...
14news.com
Fire officials give update on Garvin Street warehouse investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With smoke no longer rising off of what remains of the Garvin Street Warehouse, investigators are finally able to begin what they say will likely be a lengthy and thorough investigation. [Previous: Day three of the investigation into Garvin Street warehouse fire]. [Previous: Massive fire breaks...
Suspect in custody after man murdered overnight in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man is behind bars after he allegedly admitted to shooting someone in the head. Shortly after 1 a.m. on January 1, officers were dispatched to the area of Showplace Cinemas in North Park for a homicide. The caller, later identified as Brandon Francis Schaefer, allegedly told dispatch […]
vincennespbs.org
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
