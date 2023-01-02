CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man now charged with the murders of four Idaho college students was stopped by Indiana State Police twice during a cross-country road trip with his father last month.Dash cam and body camera footage released by Indiana State Police show one of the traffic stops. It happened on the morning of Dec. 15 on Interstate 70 in Hancock County, Indiana just east of Indianapolis.Indiana State Police pulled over the white Hyundai Elantra for following too closely. A trooper's body-worn camera showed Bryan Kohberger in the driver's seat.The same car had been stopped just two minutes earlier by...

HANCOCK COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO