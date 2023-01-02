Read full article on original website
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly ClosesGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
In 2019, a 14-year-old girl with Autism was lured from her home by a stranger she met online. Where is Alicia Navarro?Fatim HemrajGlendale, AZ
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix AirportTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
The New Farmer Boys Location at Tolleson is An Ideal Joint For Your Quality Cook To Order MealsMadocTolleson, AZ
Street Food Safari: Exploring Phoenix's Best Food StreetsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
news3lv.com
Suspect in custody after leading law enforcement on chases across Nevada, Arizona
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect is in custody after leading several law enforcement agencies on multiple pursuits across two states late Tuesday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers began helping Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol with a traffic stop just before 10 p.m., said Lt. David...
fox10phoenix.com
More cleanup underway at 'The Zone' in downtown Phoenix
A second round of cleanup was underway on Jan. 4 in the downtown Phoenix homeless encampment known as "The Zone," following a federal lawsuit filed by the ACLU where a judge put restrictions on how the city conducts sweeps and handles personal property. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
New Arizona law will allow sealing of criminal records
A new law in Arizona can allow some criminal records to be sealed in hopes for people to have a better opportunity for housing and jobs.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Peoria man
PEORIA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Peoria man on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Arizona Department of Public safety said Peter Timmons Aynesworth, 75, was safely located. No additional information was immediately available. Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
fox10phoenix.com
What is genetic genealogy, a tool reportedly used to help capture the suspect in the Idaho student murders?
PHOENIX - The arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students in November 2022 has cast a spotlight on a particular tool authorities used to track Kohberger down. Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30 in eastern Pennsylvania. According to officials with Washington...
Married couple arrested on I-10 in Arizona after man found shot dead in roadway, police say
Heath Daniel, 33, and his 37-year-old wife Vanessa Daniel were located and arrested Friday while driving on I-10 in connection with the murder of a man in Mesa, Arizona.
Father of I-8 gunshot victim pleads not guilty
Jose Gallardo pleads not guilty at the Yuma Superior Court on Tuesday who was accused of murdering his 19-year-old son. The post Father of I-8 gunshot victim pleads not guilty appeared first on KYMA.
police1.com
Chief of newly formed Ariz. PD targets 10 challenges for his force
MESA, Ariz. — Despite countless successes and first-ever accomplishments in its first year of existence, Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said there is still a lot to do to get the department where he wants it to be as it nears its first anniversary on Jan. 11. "This...
Statewide alert issued for snowmobiles stolen from Wisconsin cabin
On 12-28-2022, two (2) snowmobiles were reported stolen from a seasonal cabin/camp in the town of Homestead, Florence County.
Suspect in Idaho student murders was stopped by Indiana State Police twice
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man now charged with the murders of four Idaho college students was stopped by Indiana State Police twice during a cross-country road trip with his father last month.Dash cam and body camera footage released by Indiana State Police show one of the traffic stops. It happened on the morning of Dec. 15 on Interstate 70 in Hancock County, Indiana just east of Indianapolis.Indiana State Police pulled over the white Hyundai Elantra for following too closely. A trooper's body-worn camera showed Bryan Kohberger in the driver's seat.The same car had been stopped just two minutes earlier by...
fox10phoenix.com
Bryan Kohberger: Suspect in Idaho murders waives right to fight extradition, police to give live update
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A criminology graduate student charged in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students aived his right to an extradition hearing in a Pennsylvania court on Tuesday, speeding up his transfer to Idaho to stand trial. Pennsylvania State Police are holding a press conference at 4:30pm...
fox10phoenix.com
Fountain Hills shooting suspect leads deputies on chase, crashes into power box
FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. - A police chase in Fountain Hills ended in a crash that knocked out power to several businesses on Tuesday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say they responded to an area near Pueblo and Grande Boulevard just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 3 on...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect with scissors killed by police in south Phoenix, department says
PHOENIX - A suspect with scissors who police say lunged at them died following an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 3 in south Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the shooting happened near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road after police were called to investigate a home burglary. During the investigation, officers say they...
knau.org
Navajo Nation police ask for public's help in locating missing person
The Navajo Nation Police Chinle District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Authorities say 29-year-old Leslie Mitchell last had contact with his family on December 13, 2022. He may be in Phoenix, Arizona, and is in between treatment centers. Mitchell is described as a...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona DPS Director Heston Silbert to retire after nearly 3 years on the job
PHOENIX - The Director of the Arizona Deparment of Public Safety, Heston Silbert, has announced his decision to retire. According to a brief statement, his retirement will take effect on Jan. 6, 2023. "It has been an honor of a lifetime to have served the men and women of the...
AZFamily
911 dispatchers give $2,400 tip to Valley restaurant server
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A luncheon at a Valley-area restaurant turned out to be quite a surprise for one server when he received a very generous tip!. It all happened when managers from 911 dispatch centers across Maricopa County gathered for the 2nd annual “911 Gives Back” lunch at the Old Spaghetti Factory in Phoenix last month. There were dispatch managers from various Valley police departments including Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Glendale, Peoria, Gilbert, Goodyear and ASU, along with other law enforcement agencies like the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
New Year’s “celebration” sends bullet into house
New Year’s Eve is one of those times people are driven to do dumb, irresponsible things, like ringing in the new year by cracking off some gunshots.
951thebull.com
Arizona Man Arrested on Felony Drug Charge in Floyd County
An Arizona man is facing a felony drug charge following his arrest in Floyd County over the weekend. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was pulled over on Highway 18 near Rudd for driving 88 mph in a 65 mph zone at about 3 am Saturday morning. The driver was identified as 42-year-old John Qualls of Tucson and a probable search of the vehicle was conducted.
This Is The Food Arizona Is Known For
Zippia determined the food that each state is known for.
KTAR.com
At least 100 Valley firefighters respond to blaze at north Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX — At least 100 firefighters in the Valley worked to extinguish a hotel fire in north Phoenix Tuesday evening, authorities said. Fire personnel received reports around 5 p.m. of a blaze in the ballroom at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa hotel, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
