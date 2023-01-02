ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

More cleanup underway at 'The Zone' in downtown Phoenix

A second round of cleanup was underway on Jan. 4 in the downtown Phoenix homeless encampment known as "The Zone," following a federal lawsuit filed by the ACLU where a judge put restrictions on how the city conducts sweeps and handles personal property. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Peoria man

PEORIA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Peoria man on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Arizona Department of Public safety said Peter Timmons Aynesworth, 75, was safely located. No additional information was immediately available. Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
PEORIA, AZ
CBS Chicago

Suspect in Idaho student murders was stopped by Indiana State Police twice

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man now charged with the murders of four Idaho college students was stopped by Indiana State Police twice during a cross-country road trip with his father last month.Dash cam and body camera footage released by Indiana State Police show one of the traffic stops. It happened on the morning of Dec. 15 on Interstate 70 in Hancock County, Indiana just east of Indianapolis.Indiana State Police pulled over the white Hyundai Elantra for following too closely. A trooper's body-worn camera showed Bryan Kohberger in the driver's seat.The same car had been stopped just two minutes earlier by...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect with scissors killed by police in south Phoenix, department says

PHOENIX - A suspect with scissors who police say lunged at them died following an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 3 in south Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the shooting happened near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road after police were called to investigate a home burglary. During the investigation, officers say they...
PHOENIX, AZ
knau.org

Navajo Nation police ask for public's help in locating missing person

The Navajo Nation Police Chinle District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Authorities say 29-year-old Leslie Mitchell last had contact with his family on December 13, 2022. He may be in Phoenix, Arizona, and is in between treatment centers. Mitchell is described as a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

911 dispatchers give $2,400 tip to Valley restaurant server

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A luncheon at a Valley-area restaurant turned out to be quite a surprise for one server when he received a very generous tip!. It all happened when managers from 911 dispatch centers across Maricopa County gathered for the 2nd annual “911 Gives Back” lunch at the Old Spaghetti Factory in Phoenix last month. There were dispatch managers from various Valley police departments including Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Glendale, Peoria, Gilbert, Goodyear and ASU, along with other law enforcement agencies like the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
951thebull.com

Arizona Man Arrested on Felony Drug Charge in Floyd County

An Arizona man is facing a felony drug charge following his arrest in Floyd County over the weekend. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was pulled over on Highway 18 near Rudd for driving 88 mph in a 65 mph zone at about 3 am Saturday morning. The driver was identified as 42-year-old John Qualls of Tucson and a probable search of the vehicle was conducted.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
KTAR.com

At least 100 Valley firefighters respond to blaze at north Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX — At least 100 firefighters in the Valley worked to extinguish a hotel fire in north Phoenix Tuesday evening, authorities said. Fire personnel received reports around 5 p.m. of a blaze in the ballroom at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa hotel, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy