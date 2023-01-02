Read full article on original website
Related
Bodies of 4 Who Died in Gulf of Mexico Helicopter Crash Are Recovered
Authorities have recovered the remains of three passengers and a pilot who died in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico last month The remains of the four people who died in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico have been found and brought to shore. On Dec. 29, a Bell 407 helicopter carrying four people "crashed into the Gulf of Mexico" at roughly noon local time "while departing the West Delta 106 offshore drilling platform," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a release shared with PEOPLE. The FAA...
BBC
Australia helicopter collision: Couple killed in crash named
The British victims of a mid-air collision between two helicopters on Australia's Gold Coast have been named. Diane Hughes, 57, and her 65-year-old husband Ron were from Neston, Cheshire. They got married last year and were on holiday, Queensland Police said. Their pilot and another passenger also died in Monday's...
California Ferrari splits in half in crash that kills 1
A three-vehicle crash in southern California's Silverado area left one person dead and a red Ferrari split in half on Friday afternoon, shutting down the road.
At least four dead after bus skids off road and plunges over bridge into raging river during heavy rain
FOUR people have died and others are missing after a bus plunged into a river while crossing a bridge. The accident happened in Spain's northwestern Galicia region near Vigo and the border with Portugal. The bus skidded off the road on the bridge for reasons that remain unclear and plunged...
French Mountaineer Discovers Treasure Trove of Jewels Buried in Snow on Mount Blanc, Returns Valuables and is Rewarded
A French mountaineer came upon something buried under the snow in 2013 as he was scaling a glacier off Mont Blanc in France. He discovered more than 100 emeralds, rubies, sapphires, and other priceless jewels inside an old metal box that was inscribed with the words "Made in India."
Watch as rampaging leopard pounces on van during attack that left 13 people in hospital
THIS is the shocking moment a wild leopard took a swipe at a van following a ferocious rampage through a city that saw 13 people injured. Local residents were rushed to hospital with serious injuries from the big cat attack in Jorhat, north east India. Dramatic footage showed the beast...
Race to rescue ‘unconscious’ boy trapped in 400ft well in central India
Authorities in India’s central state of Madhya Pradesh are racing against time to rescue an eight-year-old boy who fell into a 400-feet deep borewell on Tuesday.The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district, police said to news agency Press Trust of India.The boy has been identified as Tanmay Diyawar.He was playing in the field when he fell into the borewell, which had been dug recently, Aathner police station in-charge Anil Soni was quoted as saying.State disaster management teams have been rushed from capital Bhopal and Hoshangabad city.Madhya Pradesh: 6-year-old child trapped in 400 feet deep pit of borewell...
Two bodies discovered inside plane wreckage in Arnhem Land
A 22-year-old male pilot and his 43-year-old female passenger left Gove, in northeast Arnhem land, about 8.30am on Saturday in a single engine Cessna210 aircraft.
Rescuers in Vietnam race to free 10-year-old boy trapped deep inside narrow shaft
Rescuers in Vietnam on Monday were trying to save a 10-year-old trapped inside a narrow open shaft of concrete pile at a construction site two days ago on New Year's Eve.Ly Hao Nam, along with his friends, was searching for scrap metal at a bridge construction site in the Mekong delta province when he fell into the pile on Saturday morning. He was heard crying for support shortly after the accident but rescuers on Monday said they received no response from him as they lowered a camera down to try to locate his position.Rescuers have pumped oxygen into the...
A Vietnamese boy fell into a hollow 10-inch wide concrete shaft that's 115 feet deep, sparking a national rescue effort
"I cannot understand how he fell into the hollow concrete pillar," said one official, citing the narrow 10-inch diameter of the pile.
Teen emergency lands plane carrying his family: ‘My grandma was crying’
Brock Peters, 18, was flying his family to breakfast in California when he had to put his blossoming skills as a pilot to the ultimate test.Mr Peters was piloting a single-engine plane over a mountain pass on Monday morning when he heard a concerning noise from the engine, according to KTLA.The teen told CBS Los Angeles on Tuesday that he and his family were "coming through the pass and I hear a ‘boom’ and then I lose all my engine power."Without power to the engines, he knew the safest thing for him to do would be to make an emergency...
BBC
Papua New Guinea: 92 unclaimed bodies buried in mass grave
Unclaimed bodies found decaying in an outdoor shed have been buried alongside others in a mass grave in Papua New Guinea's capital, Port Moresby. The burial took place after a viral social media video appeared to show excess bodies from the Port Moresby General Hospital morgue in the shed. Of...
15 dead, 47 injured in Mexico bus crash
MEXICO CITY — Fifteen people are dead and 47 are being treated for their injuries after a bus carrying holiday season tourists flipped on a highway in Mexico’s Pacific coast state of Nayarit, authorities said Saturday. Officials in the nearby state of Guanajuato said all the passengers were...
At least 4 dead after helicopters collide on the Gold Coast near SeaWorld in Australia: report
At least four people are dead after two helicopters collided on Australia’s Gold Coast near a SeaWorld theme park late Sunday night, according to reports. Queensland Police confirmed the crash via Twitter, but did not provide details. “Seaworld Drive in Main Beach has been closed off due to a helicopter crash. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to avoid the area,” the agency said in its tweet. The Queensland Ambulance Service said 13 patients were being assessed and six were taken to area hospitals, according to 9News Australia. Police confirmed to the outlet that one of the helicopters was able to land successfully after the aircraft “came into contact with each other.” Pictures and video from the scene show wreckage covering a sand island close to the coast. Numerous emergency personnel were seen on the sand island assisting with the incident. It’s unclear what led to the crash. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau was investigating the collision, chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said. The Gold Coast region is at its busiest in January, the peak time for holidays in Australia’s summer. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
4 presumed dead after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for four people after a helicopter ferrying oil workers crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
Fist fight breaks out between passengers on flight to India after heated argument
Two passengers on a Kolkata-bound flight from Bangkok came to blows after an argument over seatbelts escalated.A video of the incident, taken by another passenger on the plane, has since gone viral.Two people can be seen having a heated verbal row onboard low-cost carrier Thai Smile Airways, telling each other to “sit down quietly” and “put your hand down” while a frantic flight attendant tried to defuse the argument. However, the argument escalated and resulted in an embarrassing fist fight inside the plane.The incident happened on 27 December. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rows of Southwest planes parked in California as thousands of flights cancelledVigil held for Thai princess on life support after collapsing from heart conditionThird person arrested over Christmas Eve shooting of 26-year-old Elle Edwards
BBC
Operation to drain Harlow pond after body find begins
Work to drain a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has begun following the launch of a murder investigation. Officers were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday. Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Draining the pond has...
Sea World helicopter crash: New Zealand survivors break their silence
Elmarie and Riaan Steenberg and Edward and Marle Swart, from Auckland, were holidaying in Queensland when they decided to enjoy a helicopter tour in the Gold Coast on Monday.
Comments / 0