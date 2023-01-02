ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

Bodies of 4 Who Died in Gulf of Mexico Helicopter Crash Are Recovered

Authorities have recovered the remains of three passengers and a pilot who died in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico last month The remains of the four people who died in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico have been found and brought to shore. On Dec. 29, a Bell 407 helicopter carrying four people "crashed into the Gulf of Mexico" at roughly noon local time "while departing the West Delta 106 offshore drilling platform," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a release shared with PEOPLE. The FAA...
LOUISIANA STATE
BBC

Australia helicopter collision: Couple killed in crash named

The British victims of a mid-air collision between two helicopters on Australia's Gold Coast have been named. Diane Hughes, 57, and her 65-year-old husband Ron were from Neston, Cheshire. They got married last year and were on holiday, Queensland Police said. Their pilot and another passenger also died in Monday's...
The Independent

Race to rescue ‘unconscious’ boy trapped in 400ft well in central India

Authorities in India’s central state of Madhya Pradesh are racing against time to rescue an eight-year-old boy who fell into a 400-feet deep borewell on Tuesday.The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district, police said to news agency Press Trust of India.The boy has been identified as Tanmay Diyawar.He was playing in the field when he fell into the borewell, which had been dug recently, Aathner police station in-charge Anil Soni was quoted as saying.State disaster management teams have been rushed from capital Bhopal and Hoshangabad city.Madhya Pradesh: 6-year-old child trapped in 400 feet deep pit of borewell...
The Independent

Rescuers in Vietnam race to free 10-year-old boy trapped deep inside narrow shaft

Rescuers in Vietnam on Monday were trying to save a 10-year-old trapped inside a narrow open shaft of concrete pile at a construction site two days ago on New Year's Eve.Ly Hao Nam, along with his friends, was searching for scrap metal at a bridge construction site in the Mekong delta province when he fell into the pile on Saturday morning. He was heard crying for support shortly after the accident but rescuers on Monday said they received no response from him as they lowered a camera down to try to locate his position.Rescuers have pumped oxygen into the...
The Independent

Teen emergency lands plane carrying his family: ‘My grandma was crying’

Brock Peters, 18, was flying his family to breakfast in California when he had to put his blossoming skills as a pilot to the ultimate test.Mr Peters was piloting a single-engine plane over a mountain pass on Monday morning when he heard a concerning noise from the engine, according to KTLA.The teen told CBS Los Angeles on Tuesday that he and his family were "coming through the pass and I hear a ‘boom’ and then I lose all my engine power."Without power to the engines, he knew the safest thing for him to do would be to make an emergency...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Papua New Guinea: 92 unclaimed bodies buried in mass grave

Unclaimed bodies found decaying in an outdoor shed have been buried alongside others in a mass grave in Papua New Guinea's capital, Port Moresby. The burial took place after a viral social media video appeared to show excess bodies from the Port Moresby General Hospital morgue in the shed. Of...
NBC News

15 dead, 47 injured in Mexico bus crash

MEXICO CITY — Fifteen people are dead and 47 are being treated for their injuries after a bus carrying holiday season tourists flipped on a highway in Mexico’s Pacific coast state of Nayarit, authorities said Saturday. Officials in the nearby state of Guanajuato said all the passengers were...
New York Post

At least 4 dead after helicopters collide on the Gold Coast near SeaWorld in Australia: report

At least four people are dead after two helicopters collided on Australia’s Gold Coast near a SeaWorld theme park late Sunday night, according to reports. Queensland Police confirmed the crash via Twitter, but did not provide details. “Seaworld Drive in Main Beach has been closed off due to a helicopter crash. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to avoid the area,” the agency said in its tweet. The Queensland Ambulance Service said 13 patients were being assessed and six were taken to area hospitals, according to 9News Australia.  Police confirmed to the outlet that one of the helicopters was able to land successfully after the aircraft “came into contact with each other.”  Pictures and video from the scene show wreckage covering a sand island close to the coast. Numerous emergency personnel were seen on the sand island assisting with the incident. It’s unclear what led to the crash.  The Australian Transport Safety Bureau was investigating the collision, chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said. The Gold Coast region is at its busiest in January, the peak time for holidays in Australia’s summer. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The Independent

Fist fight breaks out between passengers on flight to India after heated argument

Two passengers on a Kolkata-bound flight from Bangkok came to blows after an argument over seatbelts escalated.A video of the incident, taken by another passenger on the plane, has since gone viral.Two people can be seen having a heated verbal row onboard low-cost carrier Thai Smile Airways, telling each other to “sit down quietly” and “put your hand down” while a frantic flight attendant tried to defuse the argument. However, the argument escalated and resulted in an embarrassing fist fight inside the plane.The incident happened on 27 December. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rows of Southwest planes parked in California as thousands of flights cancelledVigil held for Thai princess on life support after collapsing from heart conditionThird person arrested over Christmas Eve shooting of 26-year-old Elle Edwards
BBC

Operation to drain Harlow pond after body find begins

Work to drain a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has begun following the launch of a murder investigation. Officers were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday. Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Draining the pond has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy