Bar Harbor, ME

mainebiz.biz

Bangor's new development director keys in on housing

Anne Krieg has a lot on her to-do list as she starts her new role this week as Bangor's director of development. Krieg, who joined Bangor's city government in May 2019 as a planner and became Bangor's planning officer later that year, was recently promoted to development director for the city, which has a population of just less than 32,000.
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Island Teachers Give Back to Community

Kudos to members of the Mount Desert Island Education Association (MDIEA) who in December raised $765.00 to donate to the Backpack Program, OpenTable MDI and the Bar Harbor Food Pantry. Teachers and staff participated in numerous fundraising event including "4 Thursdays" where Mount Desert Elementary School teachers and staff paid...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WGME

Businesses sue Bar Harbor over cruise ship limits

BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- A group of Bar Harbor businesses is suing the vacation hotspot, claiming the town’s new restrictions on cruise ship passengers break federal law. The lawsuit, which was filed against the town in Maine federal court late last month, is challenging the 1,000-person daily disembarkation limit that Bar Harbor voters passed in the November election. Several businesses directly tied to cruise ship tourism argue the town is overstepping its authority by enacting the limit and have asked a judge to overturn the local regulation.
BAR HARBOR, ME
I-95 FM

Progress on I-395 Expansion to Trigger Clewlyville Rd. Detour for Months

Driving through Holden and Eddington right now is interesting. I went out to my camp right before Christmas to check on things, and I was kind of taken aback by all the progress that's been made on the I-395 expansion. I often drive through the Clewlyville Rd/Eastern Ave/Lambert Rd area, and there's all sorts of dirt moved, bridge pieces in place, and it's all beginning to look like a real road.
HOLDEN, ME
WDEA AM 1370

YWCA of MDI Personal Care Item Drive

You can help make a difference for those in need here in Downeast Maine. In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. the YWCA of MDI will be holding a personal care item drive now through January 16th. All donated items will be shared between the Community Closet in Ellsworth and the Emmaus Shelter.
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Benefit Lunch For Franklin Fire Depart A/C Steve Grindle

On Christmas Day Franklin Fire Department Assistant Chief Steve Grindle suffered a heart attack. Now the Sullivan Fire and Rescue Department is coming through with a little mutual aid, with a benefit lunch on Sunday January 15th. The lunch will be served at 12 noon at the Sorrento-Sullivan Recreation Center....
FRANKLIN, ME
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Girls at Old Town Thursday January 4

The MDI Girls will have their hands full Wednesday night, January 4th when they travel to Mackenzie Gymnasium in Old Town to take on the Old Town Coyotes. The Trojans enter the game in 5th place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings with a 2-3 record. The Coyotes are undefeated with a 7-0 record, sitting in 1st place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings.
OLD TOWN, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night

Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
ROCKPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
AUGUSTA, ME
foxbangor.com

Two charged in tool theft investigation

ELLSWORTH– Two people have been arrested in connection with what police are calling a large tool theft in Hancock County. The Ellsworth Police Department has been investigating a theft from a worksite at the Mill Dam that happened around December 14 and a burglary at a home on the Bangor Road that occurred around December 10.
ELLSWORTH, ME
94.9 HOM

Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?

Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Late-Week Storm to Bring Wintry Mix to Bangor + Downeast

Slick conditions are in the forecast for the Bangor and Downeast areas, overnight into Thursday. The National Weather Service is watching a storm that's expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Maine. The storm moves into the state throughout the overnight hours. The Bangor area will likely see mainly snow overnight, mixing with sleet at times throughout the day Thursday. Coastal and Downeast areas will likely see a mix of sleet and freezing rain.
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

