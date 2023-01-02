ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

The search for the New Year’s Baby in the Greater Houston area

HOUSTON (KIAH) In a community as large as the Greater Houston Area with its dozens of hospitals and medical facilities, it can be hard to determine which baby born on New Year’s Day is the true New Year’s Baby. After receiving word from several hospital groups, it looks...
HOUSTON, TX
glasstire.com

Man Suspected of Lighting Fire at Winter Street Studios Dies of Suicide

On December 22, 2022, Eoles “Deuce” Whitaker II, the man believed to have intentionally started the Winter Street Studio fire, died of suicide by jumping out of his high-rise downtown Houston apartment as police attempted to arrest him. The fire was started in artist Jack Potts’ Bohemian Photography...
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Salt and Pepper Gang changing the narrative, mentoring minority youth

Houston’s own Salt and Pepper Gang is raising awareness about a number of issues men face today, including health, fashion, fitness, and mentoring the younger generation. The founder, Rico Davis, said the organization was conceived from a passion to want to change the narrative of how many men are seen today, especially minority men and […]
HOUSTON, TX
truecrimedaily

Texas woman allegedly kidnapped friend’s 2-day-old baby, pretended to be her mother

HOUSTON (TCD) -- A 19-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a 2-day-old baby and pretending she was the mother. On Saturday, Dec. 31, Houston Police officers responded to the 5000 block of Paige Street to a report of a kidnapping, KPRC-TV reports. A woman reportedly told authorities she brought her 2-day-old daughter home from the hospital when her friend Kristie Julian kidnapped the newborn and fled the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Answering God’s Call

Ministering in the field of sex trafficking and sex workers was not what Saceia Armstrong was originally called to do. She had worked as a prison minister for 20 years before some friends took her to a strip club in Houston where they gave the dancers gift bags which included information on how to reach out if they felt trapped.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
Q92

Houston Woman Escapes After 5 Terrifying Days of Brutal Torture

Dating online has skyrocketed as the modern-day option for many singles in Texas. However, there's always that one unthinkable fear of meeting someone you don't know. For one Houston woman, an online dating encounter turned into one of the scariest possible scenarios she could have ever imagined. A HORRIFIC ONLINE...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston woman accused of kidnapping 2-day-old baby from apartment

HOUSTON — A 19-year-old Houston woman is behind bars after she was accused of kidnapping a two-day-old baby from a Third Ward apartment complex on Friday. The woman arrested was Kristie Julian. She appeared in court over the weekend and Tuesday morning after police said she took the baby from her mother and told law enforcement it was hers.
HOUSTON, TX
wanderwisdom.com

Paul D. Rushing Park: Enjoying Wide-Open Spaces in Katy, TX

There used to be boundless prairie lands consisting of waving native grasses attracting migrating birds, plus the resident avian and other creatures calling what is now Katy, Texas, home. While subdivisions and other enterprises keep expanding across this portion of Texas, Katy still celebrates its connection to the prairie and...
KATY, TX
houstonpettalk.com

Houston Humane Society Expands Into Wildlife

The Houston Humane Society has joined forces with Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition (TWRC), officially forming The Houston Humane Society TWRC Wildlife Center. Wildlife operations will remain at 10801 Hammerly Blvd. while a fund drive is underway to build a new wildlife center. All TWRC staff, programs and facilities now operate under Houston Humane Society.
HOUSTON, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Deputies: Woman kidnapped, assaulted by man she met on dating site

HOUSTON — A man is facing charges after a woman said she was kidnapped, assaulted and held without food or water for days. The Harris County Constable said in a news release that deputies responded to help a woman on Dec. 29 who had been “severely assaulted” by a man she had met online. Deputies said that the victim arrived at the man’s home on Dec. 24 and was “held against her will until she was able to escape and seek help from a neighbor” on Dec. 29.
HOUSTON, TX
northernnewsnow.com

Sheriff: Mom, 6-year-old girl dead in suspected murder-suicide

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - Authorities in Texas are investigating the shooting deaths of a mother and her 6-year-old daughter in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide. Early reports indicate the woman killed her 6-year-old daughter Tuesday before taking her own life in a Houston suburb. Investigators say...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Child drowns in pool at Katy home, sheriff says

KATY, Texas — A young boy, about 5 years old, drowned Sunday at a home in Katy, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened at about 8 p.m. on Smokey River Drive near Keith Harrow Boulevard, just west of the Grand Parkway. Investigators said there was a...
KATY, TX

