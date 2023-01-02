HOUSTON — A man is facing charges after a woman said she was kidnapped, assaulted and held without food or water for days. The Harris County Constable said in a news release that deputies responded to help a woman on Dec. 29 who had been “severely assaulted” by a man she had met online. Deputies said that the victim arrived at the man’s home on Dec. 24 and was “held against her will until she was able to escape and seek help from a neighbor” on Dec. 29.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO