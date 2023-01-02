Read full article on original website
cw39.com
The search for the New Year’s Baby in the Greater Houston area
HOUSTON (KIAH) In a community as large as the Greater Houston Area with its dozens of hospitals and medical facilities, it can be hard to determine which baby born on New Year’s Day is the true New Year’s Baby. After receiving word from several hospital groups, it looks...
glasstire.com
Man Suspected of Lighting Fire at Winter Street Studios Dies of Suicide
On December 22, 2022, Eoles “Deuce” Whitaker II, the man believed to have intentionally started the Winter Street Studio fire, died of suicide by jumping out of his high-rise downtown Houston apartment as police attempted to arrest him. The fire was started in artist Jack Potts’ Bohemian Photography...
Salt and Pepper Gang changing the narrative, mentoring minority youth
Houston’s own Salt and Pepper Gang is raising awareness about a number of issues men face today, including health, fashion, fitness, and mentoring the younger generation. The founder, Rico Davis, said the organization was conceived from a passion to want to change the narrative of how many men are seen today, especially minority men and […]
Celebratory NYE gunfire nearly hits Houston 3-year-old in head, family says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A north Houston family is counting their blessings after a bullet missed their 3-year-old daughter’s head by mere inches on New Year’s Eve. They're blaming celebratory gunfire. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident that happened at a home near the...
Texas woman allegedly kidnapped friend’s 2-day-old baby, pretended to be her mother
HOUSTON (TCD) -- A 19-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a 2-day-old baby and pretending she was the mother. On Saturday, Dec. 31, Houston Police officers responded to the 5000 block of Paige Street to a report of a kidnapping, KPRC-TV reports. A woman reportedly told authorities she brought her 2-day-old daughter home from the hospital when her friend Kristie Julian kidnapped the newborn and fled the scene.
'You will not cut me out': Lina Hidalgo blasts colleagues at county ceremony
The newly reelected judge took aim at her detractors during an impromptu speech Monday night.
thepostnewspaper.net
Answering God’s Call
Ministering in the field of sex trafficking and sex workers was not what Saceia Armstrong was originally called to do. She had worked as a prison minister for 20 years before some friends took her to a strip club in Houston where they gave the dancers gift bags which included information on how to reach out if they felt trapped.
Houston Woman Escapes After 5 Terrifying Days of Brutal Torture
Dating online has skyrocketed as the modern-day option for many singles in Texas. However, there's always that one unthinkable fear of meeting someone you don't know. For one Houston woman, an online dating encounter turned into one of the scariest possible scenarios she could have ever imagined. A HORRIFIC ONLINE...
houstononthecheap.com
Top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend of January 6, 2023 include Photographic Storytelling, Full Moon Hike, Exploring YMCA membership and more!
Our top picks for things to do in Houston this weekend of January 6 include the Photographic Storytelling | Open Studio, Evergreen Full Moon Hike, Adult Owl Prowl, Japan Junction: Oshogatsu 2023, and more!. There’s always a lot to do in Houston, especially on the weekends. And so, if you...
Texas governor activates emergency resources ahead of severe weather
A multi-state weather system harboring potential tornados will blow through parts of Texas overnight Tuesday.
Action 13 Renters' Rights: Houston attorney answers tenants' questions
Action 13 turned to the Texas Property Code to answer top questions from renters about insurance, lease violations, plumbing issues, amenities, and more.
Houston woman accused of kidnapping 2-day-old baby from apartment
HOUSTON — A 19-year-old Houston woman is behind bars after she was accused of kidnapping a two-day-old baby from a Third Ward apartment complex on Friday. The woman arrested was Kristie Julian. She appeared in court over the weekend and Tuesday morning after police said she took the baby from her mother and told law enforcement it was hers.
'Really?' | Houston woman says she was cited for driving 2 mph over speed limit
HOUSTON — A Houston woman says she was ticketed for going just two miles over the speed limit. Cindy Nguyen, 66, said an HPD officer cited her for going 37 mph in a 35 mph speed zone. Now, her family is questioning whether this was the best use of police time and resources.
wanderwisdom.com
Paul D. Rushing Park: Enjoying Wide-Open Spaces in Katy, TX
There used to be boundless prairie lands consisting of waving native grasses attracting migrating birds, plus the resident avian and other creatures calling what is now Katy, Texas, home. While subdivisions and other enterprises keep expanding across this portion of Texas, Katy still celebrates its connection to the prairie and...
Sugar & Rye will be opening in Early 2023, in the old M&M building.
Sugar & Rye will be opening in Early 2023, in the old M&M building. 2401 Church Street, Galveston TX. Our Food will be Coastal Inspired and our Cocktails, creative and delicious.
houstonpettalk.com
Houston Humane Society Expands Into Wildlife
The Houston Humane Society has joined forces with Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition (TWRC), officially forming The Houston Humane Society TWRC Wildlife Center. Wildlife operations will remain at 10801 Hammerly Blvd. while a fund drive is underway to build a new wildlife center. All TWRC staff, programs and facilities now operate under Houston Humane Society.
Scenic Houston neighbor makes waves as No. 6 boomtown in America for 2022
This Houston neighbor's growing population and Montgomery County's strong economy are the reason for its new status as one of the fastest-growing cities in America. See where it landed and other U.S. cities that made the list.
Deputies: Woman kidnapped, assaulted by man she met on dating site
HOUSTON — A man is facing charges after a woman said she was kidnapped, assaulted and held without food or water for days. The Harris County Constable said in a news release that deputies responded to help a woman on Dec. 29 who had been “severely assaulted” by a man she had met online. Deputies said that the victim arrived at the man’s home on Dec. 24 and was “held against her will until she was able to escape and seek help from a neighbor” on Dec. 29.
northernnewsnow.com
Sheriff: Mom, 6-year-old girl dead in suspected murder-suicide
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - Authorities in Texas are investigating the shooting deaths of a mother and her 6-year-old daughter in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide. Early reports indicate the woman killed her 6-year-old daughter Tuesday before taking her own life in a Houston suburb. Investigators say...
KHOU
Child drowns in pool at Katy home, sheriff says
KATY, Texas — A young boy, about 5 years old, drowned Sunday at a home in Katy, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened at about 8 p.m. on Smokey River Drive near Keith Harrow Boulevard, just west of the Grand Parkway. Investigators said there was a...
