indyschild.com
Indy Island Aquatic Center – Indoor Pool in Indianapolis
Indy Island Aquatic Center is Indianapolis’s year-round indoor aquatic facility, open to the public and safe for all ages. With heated pools and water playgrounds, fun slides, and a lap pool, no day at Indy Island Aquatic Center is ever boring. When you step inside the aquatic center, one...
wbiw.com
Join Twin Lakes Recreation Center for free in January
BLOOMINGTON – Become a Twin Lakes Recreation Center member in the month of January and have your joining fee waived – a savings of $20. Twin Lakes Recreation Center members enjoy a 1/5 mile rubberized track, five basketball courts, free group exercise classes, and more including:. Indoor turf...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Parks and Recreation now accepting applications for A Fair of the Arts in 2023
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Parks and Recreation invites local and regional artists to apply to participate in the 2023 A Fair of the Arts art and fine craft fairs. A Fair of the Arts is held on the second Saturdays of the summer season, May through October, at 401 N. Morton St. in conjunction with the Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market.
wbiw.com
IU Health Bloomington celebrates its first baby of 2023
BLOOMINGTON – IU Health Bloomington congratulates parents, Christina and Andrew Ward of Ellettsville, on the birth of their child, Annalee Gracelynn Ward, on Sunday, Jan. 1. Annalee Gracelynn Ward entered the world at 3:22 a.m., making her the first New Year’s Baby for the. hospital. She weighs 7...
wbiw.com
City of Bedford announces January meeting schedule
BEDFORD – The Bedford City Redevelopment Commission will hold their first 2023 meeting on Monday, January 9 at 4 p.m. at StoneGate Arts & Education Center Located at 931 15th Street, Bedford. Due to the closing of City of Bedford offices on Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin...
wbiw.com
Constellation Stage & Screen announced an extension of the upcoming production of “Deathtrap”, due to high ticket demand.
BLOOMINGTON – To ring in the new year, Constellation is bringing Broadway’s longest-running comedic thriller to Bloomington audiences. Originally scheduled for January 26 – February 12, Constellation is thrilled to announce that it will be extending the run of Deathtrap through February 19th due to high demand.
bsquarebulletin.com
Frozen Lake Monroe means a breakthrough year for 2023 Bloomington Polar Bear Plunge
Even though daytime high temperatures have reached the 50s for the last four days, on New Year’s Day, a 3-inch layer of ice crusted over much of the water at Lake Monroe’s Paynetown Recreation Area beach. Still, around 10 o’clock Sunday morning, The B Square counted at least...
wbiw.com
Constellation Stage & Screen announces New Group Show at the Waldron Art Center’s Rosemary P. Miller Gallery Illuminate: Emerging Bloomington Artists
BLOOMINGTON – After a successful re-opening of the Waldron Arts Center under Constellation Stage & Screen’s management this fall, Constellation is excited to announce its first visual art exhibit of the new year. This new exhibit, Illuminate: Emerging Bloomington Artists, is the first exhibition curated by Huner Emin, Constellation’s Gallery Manager.
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
wbiw.com
Daviess Community Hospital Foundation provides scholarship awards to aspiring healthcare professionals
DAVIESS CO. – Daviess Community Hospital Foundation provides scholarship awards to aspiring healthcare professionals in an effort to support and encourage those individuals to return to our community to fulfill our communities’ need for dedicated, trained healthcare providers. Daviess Community Hospital Foundation makes scholarship awards through two scholarship...
21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package […]
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must Try
We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet. Indiana is home to dozens of buffets but none are quite as good or unique as this all you can eat restaurant known as La Rosa Mexican.
Indianapolis Recorder
Jordan’s Fish & Chicken closed after video shows food on floor, a rodent and barefoot employees
Those who gathered outside of Jordan’s Fish & Chicken on Jan. 2 were met by a neon green sign from the Marion County Public Health Department posted to the restaurant’s door. “NOTICE,” it read, with “CLOSED” in bold letters. Jordan’s Fish & Chicken, at...
wrtv.com
East side restaurant temporarily closed by health department after viral TikTok
INDIANAPOLIS — The Jordan's Fish and Chicken restaurant located at 42nd Street and Post Road in Indianapolis has been temporarily closed, according to a sign posted on the storefront. The restaurant was allegedly the topic of a viral video on social media platform TikTok over the weekend. The video...
Video inside Indy eatery angers customers, officials and other business owners
“I can’t say that on TV.” This was the response by City-County Council Member La Keisha Jackson after seeing video shot inside a small combo restaurant/convenience store in her district on the northeast side of Indianapolis. A pair of video clips surfaced over the New Year’s Eve/Day weekend. They show a customer walking into the […]
wbiw.com
Ambulance services are off to a good start in the new year
BEDFORD – Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer said the new ambulance service is off to a good start. The newly formed Lawrence County Fire Territory which is made up of Shawswick and Guthrie townships is providing fire protection and an ambulance service in Lawrence County. On January 1, the...
Local hospitals welcome their first newborns of 2023
As many people celebrated entering the New Year with champagne or a New Year's kiss, others welcomed a newborn baby.
WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant
UPDATE: On Monday, the Marion County Public Health Department closed the restaurant “to protect public health and safety.” Here is the full statement from the health department: The Marion County Public Health Department attempted to perform an inspection this morning at the Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches located at 4175 N. Post Road in Indianapolis based on a […]
Customers frustrated with weeks of inconsistent trash pickup by new service
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — If you take a quick drive around Mooresville you’ll see overflowing trash bins with bags piling up on many streets. It’s part of a problem residents said has been going on for weeks. ”I have at least six bags and they’re the big yellow trash bags,” Anna Gould said, talking about her […]
