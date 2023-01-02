ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

indyschild.com

Indy Island Aquatic Center – Indoor Pool in Indianapolis

Indy Island Aquatic Center is Indianapolis’s year-round indoor aquatic facility, open to the public and safe for all ages. With heated pools and water playgrounds, fun slides, and a lap pool, no day at Indy Island Aquatic Center is ever boring. When you step inside the aquatic center, one...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Join Twin Lakes Recreation Center for free in January

BLOOMINGTON – Become a Twin Lakes Recreation Center member in the month of January and have your joining fee waived – a savings of $20. Twin Lakes Recreation Center members enjoy a 1/5 mile rubberized track, five basketball courts, free group exercise classes, and more including:. Indoor turf...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

IU Health Bloomington celebrates its first baby of 2023

BLOOMINGTON – IU Health Bloomington congratulates parents, Christina and Andrew Ward of Ellettsville, on the birth of their child, Annalee Gracelynn Ward, on Sunday, Jan. 1. Annalee Gracelynn Ward entered the world at 3:22 a.m., making her the first New Year’s Baby for the. hospital. She weighs 7...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

City of Bedford announces January meeting schedule

BEDFORD – The Bedford City Redevelopment Commission will hold their first 2023 meeting on Monday, January 9 at 4 p.m. at StoneGate Arts & Education Center Located at 931 15th Street, Bedford. Due to the closing of City of Bedford offices on Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Constellation Stage & Screen announces New Group Show at the Waldron Art Center’s Rosemary P. Miller Gallery Illuminate: Emerging Bloomington Artists

BLOOMINGTON – After a successful re-opening of the Waldron Arts Center under Constellation Stage & Screen’s management this fall, Constellation is excited to announce its first visual art exhibit of the new year. This new exhibit, Illuminate: Emerging Bloomington Artists, is the first exhibition curated by Huner Emin, Constellation’s Gallery Manager.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Daviess Community Hospital Foundation provides scholarship awards to aspiring healthcare professionals

DAVIESS CO. – Daviess Community Hospital Foundation provides scholarship awards to aspiring healthcare professionals in an effort to support and encourage those individuals to return to our community to fulfill our communities’ need for dedicated, trained healthcare providers. Daviess Community Hospital Foundation makes scholarship awards through two scholarship...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Ambulance services are off to a good start in the new year

BEDFORD – Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer said the new ambulance service is off to a good start. The newly formed Lawrence County Fire Territory which is made up of Shawswick and Guthrie townships is providing fire protection and an ambulance service in Lawrence County. On January 1, the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant

UPDATE: On Monday, the Marion County Public Health Department closed the restaurant “to protect public health and safety.” Here is the full statement from the health department: The Marion County Public Health Department attempted to perform an inspection this morning at the Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches located at 4175 N. Post Road in Indianapolis based on a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

