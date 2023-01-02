ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

truecrimedaily

Texas woman allegedly kidnapped friend’s 2-day-old baby, pretended to be her mother

HOUSTON (TCD) -- A 19-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a 2-day-old baby and pretending she was the mother. On Saturday, Dec. 31, Houston Police officers responded to the 5000 block of Paige Street to a report of a kidnapping, KPRC-TV reports. A woman reportedly told authorities she brought her 2-day-old daughter home from the hospital when her friend Kristie Julian kidnapped the newborn and fled the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
northernnewsnow.com

Sheriff: Mom, 6-year-old girl dead in suspected murder-suicide

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - Authorities in Texas are investigating the shooting deaths of a mother and her 6-year-old daughter in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide. Early reports indicate the woman killed her 6-year-old daughter Tuesday before taking her own life in a Houston suburb. Investigators say...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston woman accused of kidnapping 2-day-old baby from apartment

HOUSTON — A 19-year-old Houston woman is behind bars after she was accused of kidnapping a two-day-old baby from a Third Ward apartment complex on Friday. The woman arrested was Kristie Julian. She appeared in court over the weekend and Tuesday morning after police said she took the baby from her mother and told law enforcement it was hers.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man accused of stabbing female roommate to death over whining puppy, documents say

HOUSTON — New details were revealed in court documents in the case of a woman who was found stabbed to death in her backyard in southeast Houston on New Year's Eve. Derrion Mitchell, 19, is charged with murder in the death of Adrienne Russell after she was found laying on the ground gurgling with multiple stab wounds in the backyard of her home on Flushing Meadows Drive.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

5-year-old dies after possible drowning in Katy area, police say

KATY, Texas – A child has reportedly died after drowning in the Katy area, according to police. Authorities say the incident took place in the 5100 block of Smokey River Court near Keith Harrow and Fry. It is unclear how the child drowned, or what type of water the...
KATY, TX
mocomotive.com

2 men charged with shootings in Montgomery

Two men have been arrested after shooting at someone in Montgomery, authorities say. Christopher Melder, 22, from Humble, and Cody Barnes, 30, from Montgomery, are suspected of two shootings that occurred at the 19200 block of Mail Route Road around 6 a.m. on Monday, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
MONTGOMERY, TX
KHOU

Man shot, killed during robbery at Richmond business

RICHMOND, Texas — Richmond police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man during a robbery. This happened Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m. at a business on South 9th and Jackson streets in the Richmond area. Witnesses told police the armed robber walked into the business...
RICHMOND, TX

