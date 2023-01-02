Read full article on original website
15-year-old found brother and sister-in-law dead in murder-suicide in Channelview, sheriff says
Ed Gonzalez said the 15-year-old woke up to the sound of gunshots and found the couple dead. The family said they had a history of domestic violence.
19-year-old shot during meetup in Fort Bend County, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old was shot during a meetup in Fort Bend County, according to deputies. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood off Bryans Manor and Wilkerson Lane which is near Fulshear. Deputies said a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were meeting up...
Texas woman allegedly kidnapped friend’s 2-day-old baby, pretended to be her mother
HOUSTON (TCD) -- A 19-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a 2-day-old baby and pretending she was the mother. On Saturday, Dec. 31, Houston Police officers responded to the 5000 block of Paige Street to a report of a kidnapping, KPRC-TV reports. A woman reportedly told authorities she brought her 2-day-old daughter home from the hospital when her friend Kristie Julian kidnapped the newborn and fled the scene.
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after man found dead in his cell at Harris County Jail, deputies say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 31-year-old man died in the Harris County Jail on Tuesday. Jacob Pillow, who was arrested for trespassing on Jan. 1, was found unresponsive inside his cell on Jan. 3, according to deputies. Investigators said Pillow was in the process of being...
Road rage shooting that caused crash with innocent driver leaves 1 woman hospitalized, HPD says
The woman in the car that was shot at was taken to the hospital with a neck injury, but it was unclear if she was hit by a bullet or flying glass, police said.
Search underway for man accused of hitting estranged wife with car, setting home on fire
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are looking for a man they said hit his estranged wife with a car after setting a family home on fire in north Houston. Pablo Patino, 27, is accused of setting a home on fire with his wife and stepdaughter inside. He then tried to run his wife over with a car.
Click2Houston.com
Man hits estranged wife with vehicle after setting fire to northwest Harris County home, authorities say
HOUSTON – A woman’s estranged husband hit her with his vehicle after a fire was intentionally set early Tuesday at a northwest Harris County home, fire officials said. The fire was set in the 11400 block of Mortimer, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said. The Harris...
northernnewsnow.com
Sheriff: Mom, 6-year-old girl dead in suspected murder-suicide
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - Authorities in Texas are investigating the shooting deaths of a mother and her 6-year-old daughter in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide. Early reports indicate the woman killed her 6-year-old daughter Tuesday before taking her own life in a Houston suburb. Investigators say...
Houston woman accused of kidnapping 2-day-old baby from apartment
HOUSTON — A 19-year-old Houston woman is behind bars after she was accused of kidnapping a two-day-old baby from a Third Ward apartment complex on Friday. The woman arrested was Kristie Julian. She appeared in court over the weekend and Tuesday morning after police said she took the baby from her mother and told law enforcement it was hers.
Man accused of stabbing female roommate to death over whining puppy, documents say
HOUSTON — New details were revealed in court documents in the case of a woman who was found stabbed to death in her backyard in southeast Houston on New Year's Eve. Derrion Mitchell, 19, is charged with murder in the death of Adrienne Russell after she was found laying on the ground gurgling with multiple stab wounds in the backyard of her home on Flushing Meadows Drive.
Driver arrested after slow-speed HOV chase into NE Houston
The slow-speed pursuit began in north Harris County before the driver headed toward downtown Houston, just before rush hour.
fox26houston.com
Houston girl, 12, struck by celebratory gunfire; close call for 3-year-old's family
The Houston Police Department says a 12-year-old girl was grazed in the neck by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Day. Around the same time, another family says a bullet barely missed a 3-year-old girl.
Click2Houston.com
5-year-old dies after possible drowning in Katy area, police say
KATY, Texas – A child has reportedly died after drowning in the Katy area, according to police. Authorities say the incident took place in the 5100 block of Smokey River Court near Keith Harrow and Fry. It is unclear how the child drowned, or what type of water the...
mocomotive.com
2 men charged with shootings in Montgomery
Two men have been arrested after shooting at someone in Montgomery, authorities say. Christopher Melder, 22, from Humble, and Cody Barnes, 30, from Montgomery, are suspected of two shootings that occurred at the 19200 block of Mail Route Road around 6 a.m. on Monday, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Man shot, killed during robbery at Richmond business
RICHMOND, Texas — Richmond police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man during a robbery. This happened Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m. at a business on South 9th and Jackson streets in the Richmond area. Witnesses told police the armed robber walked into the business...
fox26houston.com
Houston shooting: Teen shot on Meadowglen Lane after getting home from work
HOUSTON - An 18-year-old was shot twice after returning home from work early Monday morning, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 1:05 a.m. in the 9800 block of Meadowglen Lane. According to police, the teen had come home to the apartment complex after work and encountered someone in...
Click2Houston.com
‘Get out before I kill you!’: Video shows terrifying armed robbery of rideshare driver in west Houston
HOUSTON – New dash camera video of two riders attacking an Uber driver and holding a gun to his head was released by the Houston Police department Tuesday, pleading for help from the public to identify the suspects involved. “They put the gun to my head, behind me, and...
Click2Houston.com
Woman violently assaulted, held captive for 5 days at Spring apartment by man she met on Bumble dating website, docs show
HOUSTON – A man who met a woman on a dating website is accused of kidnapping the woman and assaulting her over the span of five days at an apartment complex in Spring, according to court documents. Zachary Kent Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of...
proclaimerscv.com
Harris County has Considered One of the Worst Locations to Drive because “We Lead The Country”
Dawn Gonzalez had planned to bring in the new year with her closest friends, but she was unable to do so. “I’m still shocked. I haven’t had time to cry yet, “added Gonzalez. In a current interview with ABC13, Gonzalez discussed the tragic deaths of Ann Barrett and her husband Sedrick.
