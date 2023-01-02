Read full article on original website
cw39.com
Pleasant couple of days, then rain returns | When rain is most likely during the weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Beautiful weather has settled in for a few days with lower humidity, clear skies and comfortable daytime temperatures. However, Houston’s next round of rain just happens to fall on the weekend. It won’t rain all weekend long, but if you have outdoor plans Saturday or...
cw39.com
Nice weather moves in for a few days, but we’re already tracking weekend rain
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Tuesday morning cold front brings one last round of rain through Greater Houston. Behind it, dry and pleasant weather settles in for the rest of the work week. Skies gradually clear Tuesday with winds from the northwest behind the front. It’ll still be relatively warm...
spacecityweather.com
Houston’s early 2023 humidity will break today with the passage of a front
Good morning. A cold front is moving into Houston this morning, which will knock down the very sticky humidity the region has experienced for the last several days. Some storms will persist south of Interstate 10 this morning, but by mid- to late-morning drier air will be replacing this moisture, and bringing an end to rain chances. We’ll then be rain-free until the weekend, when the forecast turns more complex as another front slogs into the area.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston weather: Thunderstorms, strong winds possible Monday ahead of cold front
The Houston area will see isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the first Monday of 2023. The National Weather Service is expecting a line of thunderstorms to pop up early afternoon. Winds are expected to gust at least 25 miles an hour in some spots around the city. "There is the...
bluebonnetnews.com
Trinity River Food Bank set to open by early summer
The Trinity River Food Bank, which serves a four-county area of Liberty, San Jacinto, Walker and Trinity counties, had originally planned to open its new 15,000 square-foot distribution center in Liberty County in July 2022; however, it now appears the facility will not be ready until spring or early summer of 2023.
bluebonnetnews.com
Opening of I-69 widening project in Cleveland delayed
Tired of construction-related delays while traveling along US 59/I-69 in Cleveland? Well, it may be a few more months before construction is finished despite the Texas Department of Transportation previously promising that the roadway would be open by the end of 2022. The $108 million project to widen US 59/I-69,...
A Houston, Texas Accident Went Viral on TikTok and Left Many Confused
We can remember as teenagers how excited we were at approaching the age of 16 to be able to start driving and enjoy a little freedom. The music up load, the wind in our hair, just the fun of driving on a back road or to the mall. As we got into adulthood, driving became less of a freedom and more of a task. For the most part, people are good drivers, its that four or five percent that want to disobey every traffic law that will drive us bonkers. After seeing this viral video on TikTok out of Houston, Texas, you really have to wonder what in the world this person was thinking or doing to get into this predicament.
dallasexpress.com
Texts Suggest Boil Water Notice Confusion
New records obtained by the Houston Chronicle suggest that in the hours that led up to the boil water notice in Houston last month, city officials were scrambling. Messages appear to depict city officials debating wording, as well as being unsure about whom would be affected and should be alerted.
Scenic Houston neighbor makes waves as No. 6 boomtown in America for 2022
This Houston neighbor's growing population and Montgomery County's strong economy are the reason for its new status as one of the fastest-growing cities in America. See where it landed and other U.S. cities that made the list.
natureworldnews.com
Arctic Blast Makes Frozen Mexican Bats Fall From the Sky in Texas
Texas residents are seeing frozen Mexican bats falling from the sky as they attempt to fly during the arctic blast. During the vicious winter storm that swept across America last weekend, some animals were more severely affected by the freezing temperatures than others. Iguanas fell from trees in Florida, while bats have fallen from bridges in Texas. Both of these species freeze to the point where they are unable to hold onto objects, causing them to fall to the ground.
Sugar & Rye will be opening in Early 2023, in the old M&M building.
Sugar & Rye will be opening in Early 2023, in the old M&M building. 2401 Church Street, Galveston TX. Our Food will be Coastal Inspired and our Cocktails, creative and delicious.
Ground stop issued at Hobby Airport for all inbound flights
HOUSTON — A ground stop has been issued at Hobby Airport for all inbound flights, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The ground stop was issued due to thunderstorms in the area. It's expected to last until 4 p.m. You should check with your airline carrier for any delays...
'Really?' | Houston woman says she was cited for driving 2 mph over speed limit
HOUSTON — A Houston woman says she was ticketed for going just two miles over the speed limit. Cindy Nguyen, 66, said an HPD officer cited her for going 37 mph in a 35 mph speed zone. Now, her family is questioning whether this was the best use of police time and resources.
wanderwisdom.com
Paul D. Rushing Park: Enjoying Wide-Open Spaces in Katy, TX
There used to be boundless prairie lands consisting of waving native grasses attracting migrating birds, plus the resident avian and other creatures calling what is now Katy, Texas, home. While subdivisions and other enterprises keep expanding across this portion of Texas, Katy still celebrates its connection to the prairie and...
Houston Chronicle
How Houston became home to America’s biggest metal party
In late March, a heaving mass of denim and leather will once again descend upon Houston’s White Oak Music Hall for the annual Hell’s Heroes festival. Since its inaugural edition in 2018, the fest has become synonymous with a decidedly old-school strain of heavy metal that has more often found a home in Europe. Headliners skew older and more cultish; names like Cirith Ungol, Razor, Exciter, and Dark Angel have all topped the festival’s striking, Diego Garza-designed flyers. March’s edition will feature a pair of sets by Tom G. Warrior’s Triptykon, focused solely on his legendary early catalog with Hellhammer and Celtic Frost. In a few short years, Hell’s Heroes has turned Houston into the site of America’s biggest metal party.
fox26houston.com
Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood
HOUSTON - A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager. Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.
gcaptain.com
Port Houston Container Dwell Fee Set for February 1 Start
Port Houston is moving ahead with its container dwell fee to help clear terminals of long-dwelling containers and improve cargo fluidity. The new fee, known as the “Sustained Import Dwell Fee”, comes as Port Houston’s container terminals have experienced record cargo volumes as imports have shifted away from the West Coast to East and Gulf Coast ports.
Sugar Land announces $60M 'Project Brazos' to tackle erosion
The Brazos River, a major source of water in the region, has been targeted for $60 million in erosion resistance improvements. If left unchecked, city officials claim the river could significantly damage nearby Highway 59 and Sugar Land Memorial Park. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) A release from the city of Sugar...
Residents tried putting out fire that ripped through 16 apartment units in Humble, officials say
The fire department said they got a call about a single apartment fire, but by the time they got there, the flames had made their way to the roof and attic.
