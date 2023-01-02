South Dakota man killed in vehicle vs pedestrian crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash east of Marty.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says that a 42-year-old man was walking east of South Dakota Highway 46 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not identified the driver and the vehicle involved in the crash.

The highway patrol continues to investigate.

