Read full article on original website
Related
BRCC announces early closures due to potentially severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College has announced the early closure of all of its sites due to potentially severe weather on Tuesday, Jan. 3. BRCC officials said all educational sites will close at 11:30 a.m. That includes the Mid City campus, Acadian site, Ardendale site, Central site, Frazier site, Jackson site, New Roads site, and Port Allen site.
brproud.com
Boil advisory in effect for some residents in Iberville Parish
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Iberville Parish Utility Department is issuing a boil water advisory on Tuesday morning. If you live in the blue section seen in the attached picture, you must boil your water until further notice. Details about the boil water advisory are provided below courtesy of...
Resident in Ascension Parish worries flooding will get worse with new neighborhood
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - While a new 237-home subdivision is under construction, some of the homes around it are getting water where they’ve never had it before and worry that it will only get worse. Ricky Carmouche and his family have lived in their home off White Road for...
inregister.com
Checking in with three Baton Rouge nonprofits that received million-dollar donations during the pandemic
In 2020, author, billionaire and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott—previously known best for being Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife—made it her mission to support the needs of underrepresented people all over the world. Over the last few years, she has donated more than $14 billion to nonprofits. Scott and her team looked far and wide, assessing which nonprofits had a strong history of helping those in need.
wbrz.com
Boil advisory issued for portion of Iberville Parish
PLAQUEMINE - City officials issued a boil advisory for a part of Iberville Parish on Tuesday morning. A boil alert advisory has been issued for residents located within Iberville Parish Intracoastal Water System WEST located in Plaquemine, LA. The boil advisory will be lifted sometime this week when LA Dept. of Health and Hospitals testing indicates no contamination in the water supply.
brproud.com
West Baton Rouge Parish businesses support families of crash victims
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – Students and teachers are scheduled to return to Brusly High School this week after two cheerleaders were killed in a crash involving a police officer on New Year’s Eve. On Monday night, people gathered on the high school football field to remember Maggie Dunn...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parades 2023: Dates, times and routes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 2023 Mardi Gras season in Baton Rouge kicks off in early February. The first Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parade in 1941 was sponsored by two African American clubs, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Library blog post written by archivist Emily Ward. But a second Mardi Gras parade in the city that has been confused for being the first happened in 1949, Ward wrote. The parade’s theme was “Mother Goose’s Nursery Rhymes” and rolled with 33 floats.
theadvocate.com
Dadrius Lanus says he has votes to be next president of East Baton Rouge school board
While he was campaigning in the fall for a second term representing District 2, Dadrius Lanus said repeatedly that if re-elected he would seek to become president of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. Now, as one of just three incumbents returning to the nine-member board, Lanus says he...
brweeklypress.com
BR Proud video on Point in Time Count
Everyone must be getting involved in the Point in Time Count: January 23, 2023. We need to get the word out to faith, community, and businesses to participate in this year's point-in-time survey to identify those who are unsheltered and help get the federal funds associated with these services. The annual unsheltered Point in Time (PIT) Count has been scheduled for the evening of January 23, 2023, and counting will continue to occur for the remainder of that week. For those who may not know, HUD dictates that our Continuum of Care conducts this annual count of people experiencing both unsheltered and sheltered homelessness.
Police searching for court detainee that ran out of Iberia Parish Courthouse
Law enforcement are searching for a court detainee that ran from the Iberia Parish Courthouse.
Body found in downtown Baton Rouge parking garage, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coroner’s office has been called to the parking garage of the Claiborne Building, a state office building in downtown Baton Rouge. First responders were called to the scene for reports of a “man down” and arrived to find the man deceased.
postsouth.com
What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?
A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a web-based financial services company, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in...
West Side Journal
Several ways to support those affected by fatal wreck in WBR
A couple of organizations in the area have developed ways to support the families of the two Brusly High Students killed in the wreck with the Addis police officer on New Year's Eve. Brusly High School released a statement on Sunday that said the school will have a brief school-wide...
This Is Louisiana's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Pelican State's best public high schools.
wbrz.com
Power companies still working to fix outages after Tuesday storms
Hundreds of Entergy customers are still in the dark Wednesday morning after storms rolled through the area Tuesday night. Shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Entergy reported more than 2,000 outages, nearly quadrupling the number of customers out of power only hours before. Power was restored to a majority of the...
Pointe Coupee Parish evaluates pursuit policies in wake of Capital Area deadly crash during chase
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - In the wake of a deadly police pursuit through multiple parishes in the Capital Region that claimed the lives of two teenage girls, officials in Pointe Coupee Parish are taking a closer look at the pros and cons of their pursuit policies. Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux...
2023 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Here is the 2023 New Orleans Parade Schedule.
pelicanpostonline.com
AP Library seminar on avoiding Romance & Dating Scams
Looking for love in the new year? Seeking companionship online isn’t always bliss. Last year, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported the median loss for older adults looking for love online was $9,000. On Thursday, January 12 at 11:00am at the Gonzales library, take part in a free workshop presented by AARP Louisiana to spot red flags and protect yourself and your loved ones while connecting with others online.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge men facing charges in Ascension crime spree; burglars reportedly shot at homeowners
PRAIRIEVILLE - A pregnant woman was grazed by a bullet when two burglars shot at her home after stealing from a vehicle during the latest theft in a string of burglaries in a Prairieville neighborhood. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, two men were caught breaking into a car...
Person injured in shooting, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Highland Road. The shooting reportedly happened on California Street Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4. Police said one person was shot in the torso. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that are...
Comments / 0