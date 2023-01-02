ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

BRCC announces early closures due to potentially severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College has announced the early closure of all of its sites due to potentially severe weather on Tuesday, Jan. 3. BRCC officials said all educational sites will close at 11:30 a.m. That includes the Mid City campus, Acadian site, Ardendale site, Central site, Frazier site, Jackson site, New Roads site, and Port Allen site.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Boil advisory in effect for some residents in Iberville Parish

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Iberville Parish Utility Department is issuing a boil water advisory on Tuesday morning. If you live in the blue section seen in the attached picture, you must boil your water until further notice. Details about the boil water advisory are provided below courtesy of...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
inregister.com

Checking in with three Baton Rouge nonprofits that received million-dollar donations during the pandemic

In 2020, author, billionaire and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott—previously known best for being Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife—made it her mission to support the needs of underrepresented people all over the world. Over the last few years, she has donated more than $14 billion to nonprofits. Scott and her team looked far and wide, assessing which nonprofits had a strong history of helping those in need.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Boil advisory issued for portion of Iberville Parish

PLAQUEMINE - City officials issued a boil advisory for a part of Iberville Parish on Tuesday morning. A boil alert advisory has been issued for residents located within Iberville Parish Intracoastal Water System WEST located in Plaquemine, LA. The boil advisory will be lifted sometime this week when LA Dept. of Health and Hospitals testing indicates no contamination in the water supply.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

West Baton Rouge Parish businesses support families of crash victims

BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – Students and teachers are scheduled to return to Brusly High School this week after two cheerleaders were killed in a crash involving a police officer on New Year’s Eve. On Monday night, people gathered on the high school football field to remember Maggie Dunn...
BRUSLY, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parades 2023: Dates, times and routes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 2023 Mardi Gras season in Baton Rouge kicks off in early February. The first Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parade in 1941 was sponsored by two African American clubs, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Library blog post written by archivist Emily Ward. But a second Mardi Gras parade in the city that has been confused for being the first happened in 1949, Ward wrote. The parade’s theme was “Mother Goose’s Nursery Rhymes” and rolled with 33 floats.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brweeklypress.com

BR Proud video on Point in Time Count

Everyone must be getting involved in the Point in Time Count: January 23, 2023. We need to get the word out to faith, community, and businesses to participate in this year's point-in-time survey to identify those who are unsheltered and help get the federal funds associated with these services. The annual unsheltered Point in Time (PIT) Count has been scheduled for the evening of January 23, 2023, and counting will continue to occur for the remainder of that week. For those who may not know, HUD dictates that our Continuum of Care conducts this annual count of people experiencing both unsheltered and sheltered homelessness.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?

A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a web-based financial services company, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in...
LOUISIANA STATE
West Side Journal

Several ways to support those affected by fatal wreck in WBR

A couple of organizations in the area have developed ways to support the families of the two Brusly High Students killed in the wreck with the Addis police officer on New Year's Eve. Brusly High School released a statement on Sunday that said the school will have a brief school-wide...
BRUSLY, LA
wbrz.com

Power companies still working to fix outages after Tuesday storms

Hundreds of Entergy customers are still in the dark Wednesday morning after storms rolled through the area Tuesday night. Shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Entergy reported more than 2,000 outages, nearly quadrupling the number of customers out of power only hours before. Power was restored to a majority of the...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

AP Library seminar on avoiding Romance & Dating Scams

Looking for love in the new year? Seeking companionship online isn’t always bliss. Last year, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported the median loss for older adults looking for love online was $9,000. On Thursday, January 12 at 11:00am at the Gonzales library, take part in a free workshop presented by AARP Louisiana to spot red flags and protect yourself and your loved ones while connecting with others online.
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

Person injured in shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Highland Road. The shooting reportedly happened on California Street Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4. Police said one person was shot in the torso. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that are...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy