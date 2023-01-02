WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Washington County sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's assistance in locating an alleged dangerous wanted fugitive. Authorities say 38-year-old Willie Johnson is wanted for his alleged attack on a female companion that occurred over a several-day period leading up to Christmas. He's wanted for mayhem, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, strangulation, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property, all with the use of a dangerous weapon as well as probation violations.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO