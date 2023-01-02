ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

20-year-old Milwaukee man seriously hurt in shooting near 27th and Hope

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was seriously hurt in a shooting that happened near 27th Street and Hope Avenue Wednesday, Jan. 4. Officials say the shooting occurred just before 12:30 p.m. According to police, the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting at Milwaukee park near 21st and Keefe; teen charged

MILWAUKEE - Criminal charges have been filed after a 2-year-old boy, his great-aunt and one other person were shot and wounded in Milwaukee's Franklin Heights neighborhood Tuesday, Oct. 4. The shooting happened at a park near 21st and Keefe around 2:15 p.m. Traviontae Grame, 17, is charged with:. 3 counts...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit, man in custody; gun, narcotics recovered

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody Tuesday, Jan. 3 following a pursuit. It happened approximately at 9:23 p.m. The pursuit began in the area of S. 19th Street and W. Becher Street and ended in the area of S. 5th Place and W. Lincoln Avenue when the fleeing vehicle experienced mechanical failure.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

17-year-old Milwaukee boy shot, police investigate

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 2:01 a.m. near Chambers and 60th. A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy arrived at a local hospital with a non-fatal injury. Police are currently looking into what happened and are searching for an unknown suspect(s).
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged

RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa police chase, Milwaukee crash; officer injured, man charged

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged in connection to a Wauwatosa police chase, crash and battery to an officer that happened Thursday, Dec. 29. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Patrick Marion was the driver, and that he later hit an officer in the head with the officer's baton while being taken into custody.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mobile home park incident; police seek alleged batterer

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are searching for a person who they say intentionally battered and pointed a firearm at another person at a mobile home park on the city's south side Tuesday morning, Jan. 3. Officers were dispatched to the mobile home park near 6th and Plainfield around 8 a.m....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; man taken into custody

MILWAUKEE - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody Monday night, Jan. 2 following a police pursuit and crash. The pursuit began shortly before 10 p.m. near 43rd and Villard and ended in the area of 43rd and Silver Spring Drive when the fleeing vehicle struck another occupied vehicle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Investigators seek 'dangerous' wanted man last believed to be in Milwaukee

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Washington County sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's assistance in locating an alleged dangerous wanted fugitive. Authorities say 38-year-old Willie Johnson is wanted for his alleged attack on a female companion that occurred over a several-day period leading up to Christmas. He's wanted for mayhem, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, strangulation, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property, all with the use of a dangerous weapon as well as probation violations.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase; stolen vehicle, gun, drugs found

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a stolen vehicle involved in a Monday, Jan. 2 chase was later found with a gun and drugs inside. According to police, the chase began near 31st and North around 9:15 p.m. when officers tried to stop the vehicle, which matched the description of one taken in a carjacking, and the driver refused to stop.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man shot overnight, one suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, Jan. 1 around 11:04 p.m. near 78th and Calumet. A 49-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital for a non-lethal injury. Upon arresting a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, police say a gun was found. Charges...
MILWAUKEE, WI

