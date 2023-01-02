Read full article on original website
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End Recidivism
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin Restaurant
CBS 58
20-year-old Milwaukee man seriously hurt in shooting near 27th and Hope
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was seriously hurt in a shooting that happened near 27th Street and Hope Avenue Wednesday, Jan. 4. Officials say the shooting occurred just before 12:30 p.m. According to police, the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting at Milwaukee park near 21st and Keefe; teen charged
MILWAUKEE - Criminal charges have been filed after a 2-year-old boy, his great-aunt and one other person were shot and wounded in Milwaukee's Franklin Heights neighborhood Tuesday, Oct. 4. The shooting happened at a park near 21st and Keefe around 2:15 p.m. Traviontae Grame, 17, is charged with:. 3 counts...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, man in custody; gun, narcotics recovered
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody Tuesday, Jan. 3 following a pursuit. It happened approximately at 9:23 p.m. The pursuit began in the area of S. 19th Street and W. Becher Street and ended in the area of S. 5th Place and W. Lincoln Avenue when the fleeing vehicle experienced mechanical failure.
CBS 58
17-year-old Milwaukee boy shot, police investigate
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 2:01 a.m. near Chambers and 60th. A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy arrived at a local hospital with a non-fatal injury. Police are currently looking into what happened and are searching for an unknown suspect(s).
CBS 58
Shooting leaves Milwaukee man in hospital with a life-threatening injury
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:00 p.m. near 14th and Kilbourn. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at a local hospital for treatment of a life-threatening injury. Police are looking for an unknown suspect and into what lead...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; Jerome Ealy sentenced to 10 years prison
MILWAUKEE - Jerome Ealy of Milwaukee pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle – and was then sentenced to ten years in prison plus another six years of extended supervision. Ealy had been charged in connection with a hit-and-run...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged
RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
CBS 58
'Turn yourself in': Family of Racine man killed in hit-and-run calls for justice, closure
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Funeral services were held Wednesday, Jan. 4, for a 69-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run last month in Racine. Police say it happened Dec. 22, just after 10:30 p.m. The victim, Anthony Morales, was found lying in the street outside his home, along with broken...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police chase, Milwaukee crash; officer injured, man charged
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged in connection to a Wauwatosa police chase, crash and battery to an officer that happened Thursday, Dec. 29. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Patrick Marion was the driver, and that he later hit an officer in the head with the officer's baton while being taken into custody.
One injured after shooting, crash near 52nd and Glendale
A Milwaukee man was injured after a shooting and crash near 52nd and Glendale on Tuesday. Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 7 p.m.
2 teens charged in deadly shooting of girl near 38th and Rohr
Authorities charged two young men with first-degree reckless homicide after they allegedly shot and killed a 12-year-old girl in Milwaukee on Oct. 10.
CBS 58
Second teen charged in homicide of 12-year-old girl unloading groceries
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A second person has been charged in the homicide of 12-year-old Olivia Schultz. Cornell Henard, 16, is charged with first degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. Officers responded to the shooting near 37th and Rohr around 6 p.m. Oct. 10. A criminal complaint...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mobile home park incident; police seek alleged batterer
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are searching for a person who they say intentionally battered and pointed a firearm at another person at a mobile home park on the city's south side Tuesday morning, Jan. 3. Officers were dispatched to the mobile home park near 6th and Plainfield around 8 a.m....
Witness describes terrifying armed robbery at George Webb downtown
Milwaukee police have referred criminal charges to the district attorney after a man attempted to rob the downtown George Webb on M.L.K. Drive.
CBS 58
Stolen vehicle pursuit in Milwaukee ends with two teens being arrested
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two teenagers were arrested following a foot pursuit by Milwaukee police early Tuesday, Jan 3. Milwaukee PD reports that a reckless and stolen vehicle was being pursued at around 1:51 a.m. The chase began near N. 22nd and W. Capitol, ending in the area of N. 52nd and W. Custer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; man taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody Monday night, Jan. 2 following a police pursuit and crash. The pursuit began shortly before 10 p.m. near 43rd and Villard and ended in the area of 43rd and Silver Spring Drive when the fleeing vehicle struck another occupied vehicle.
CBS 58
Investigators seek 'dangerous' wanted man last believed to be in Milwaukee
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Washington County sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's assistance in locating an alleged dangerous wanted fugitive. Authorities say 38-year-old Willie Johnson is wanted for his alleged attack on a female companion that occurred over a several-day period leading up to Christmas. He's wanted for mayhem, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, strangulation, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property, all with the use of a dangerous weapon as well as probation violations.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
$50K bail rescinded, Milwaukee homicide defendant back in jail
A counselor for troubled youth in Milwaukee paid $50,000 to spring a homicide defendant from jail. Now, he wants his money back.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase; stolen vehicle, gun, drugs found
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a stolen vehicle involved in a Monday, Jan. 2 chase was later found with a gun and drugs inside. According to police, the chase began near 31st and North around 9:15 p.m. when officers tried to stop the vehicle, which matched the description of one taken in a carjacking, and the driver refused to stop.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man shot overnight, one suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, Jan. 1 around 11:04 p.m. near 78th and Calumet. A 49-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital for a non-lethal injury. Upon arresting a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, police say a gun was found. Charges...
