kalkinemedia.com
Nadal beaten again as Swiatek, Tsitsipas cruise at United Cup
World number two Rafael Nadal slumped to defeat for a second straight time at the United Cup Monday in a setback to his Australian Open preparations, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek were both on song. There was also more misery for former world number two Alexander Zverev, who, like...
atptour.com
Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States
World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
Fritz, Keys help U.S. secure berth in United Cup quarterfinals
Madison Keys and Taylor Fritz fueled a critical day for Team USA on Monday in Sydney, posting victories over Germany at the United Cup mixed teams event, securing the Americans a berth in the tournament's quarterfinals.
one37pm.com
Who Has the Most Wimbledon Wins?
Tennis legends like Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams have graced England's finest courts and these are the players with the most Wimbledon wins. Wimbledon has been played since 1877 when the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club first introduced the major tournament. Djokovic won his...
Venus Williams, 42, gets 1st singles win since Wimbledon 2021
Venus Williams, 42, got her first singles win since Wimbledon in 2021, beating Katie Volynets 7-6 (4) 6-2 in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday.
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic eases his way into round two of the Adelaide International
Novak Djokovic began his 2023 year with a match against Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International and the Serbian had no issues winning 6-3 6-2. Playing a competitive match on Australian soil must have felt really good for Novak Djokovic and he was certainly in great spirits for this one. Lestienne is a solid player who fights for every point but he was easily overmatched in most rallies in this match. Djokovic won easily taking a little over 70 minutes to get this one done.
Then there were two: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic preparing for Slam race endgame
Could 2023 be the definitive one in the battle between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic?
Porterville Recorder
WTA Adelaide International 1 Results
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):. Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, def. Claire Liu, United States, 6-2, 6-2. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Jelena Ostapenko (7), Latvia, 6-3, 6-0. Women's Doubles. Quarterfinals. Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend (6), United States,...
Djokovic, Shapovalov to meet in Adelaide quarterfinals
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic has reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International where he will face Denis Shapovalov
Porterville Recorder
ATP World Tour Taha Open Maharashtra Results
PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):. Maximilian Marterer, Germany, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 6-2. Aslan Karatsev (8), Russia, def. Tim van Rijthoven, Netherlands, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (8). Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Sebastian Baez (4), Argentina, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.
tennismajors.com
Sonego retires at Adelaide International 1, Medvedev books spot in second round
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 when Italian Lorenzo Sonego retired on Tuesday night at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Medvedev, ranked No 7, led 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego, ranked No 45, pulled out at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre...
Rafael Nadal calls for United Cup overhaul after defeat to Alex de Minaur in Sydney
Rafael Nadal has called for an overhaul of the nascent United Cup competition as his Spanish side prepare for the second day of a dead tie against Australia. The new teams’ tournament debuted in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane this season but has proven to be more miss than hit with player withdrawals, a convoluted schedule, and ties that count for nothing.
tennismajors.com
Nadal, Alcaraz, Gauff to lead Tennis for Peace on eve of Australian Open
Andrey Rublev signs the camera after his first match at the ATP Finals in Turin Image Credit: TennisTV/ Panoramic. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff will lead a Tennis for Peace event on January 11, to raise money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Maria Sakkari, Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe...
tennisuptodate.com
Sebastian Korda downs Andy Murray in Adelaide
Andy Murray once again had no luck with the draw as he had to play Sebastian Korda in the first round with the American winning the match 7-6(3) 6-3. It was a very interesting match and one where Murray showed some promise albeit not enough for Korda. They played indoors last year and that match went to three sets however today Korda kept it in two. The first set was close, very close ending in a tiebreak. The players exchanged breaks midway through as the conclusion happened in the tiebreak.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open WTA Entry List including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Osaka, Gauff, Raducanu and Fernandez (Last Update - 04-01)
The WTA Entry List has been confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January. The current champion is Ashleigh Barty but she will not play due to retirement meaning that Iga Swiatek, the current World No.1 who has been dominant in her absence will be favourite for the title.
atptour.com
Medvedev Magnificent To Reach Adelaide Quarter-finals
Daniil Medvedev had to scratch and claw in his opening match of the season, saving nine set points in his first set of 2023. The former World No. 1 faced no such difficulties on Wednesday. Medvedev cruised past Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3 to advance to the Adelaide International 1 quarter-finals....
wtatennis.com
Sakkari, Tsitsipas' mixed doubles win leads Greece to semifinals
PERTH, Australia -- The mixed doubles team of Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas narrowly beat Croatia’s Petra Martic and Borna Gojo 7-6(6), 6-4 in a decisive fifth rubber in the Perth City Final. Greece will now head to Friday’s United Cup semifinals against Italy. This was the second...
