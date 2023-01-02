Andy Murray once again had no luck with the draw as he had to play Sebastian Korda in the first round with the American winning the match 7-6(3) 6-3. It was a very interesting match and one where Murray showed some promise albeit not enough for Korda. They played indoors last year and that match went to three sets however today Korda kept it in two. The first set was close, very close ending in a tiebreak. The players exchanged breaks midway through as the conclusion happened in the tiebreak.

1 DAY AGO