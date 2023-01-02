ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wevv.com

Man charged with burglary and endangerment after incident involving 2-year-old in Madisonville

A man is facing charges of burglary and wanton endangerment in Madisonville, Kentucky, after an incident involving a 2-year-old child, according to a police report released Wednesday. Madisonville Police Department officers were recently contacted about an incident that happened back in November 2022 involving 28-year-old Dylan Dickerson of Uniontown. The...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Suspect on the loose after pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County Wednesday morning. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office tell us that the Joint Drug Task Force was involved in a short pursuit with the suspect before the pursuit was terminated due to being near a construction zone.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Police hope to catch hooded suspected shoplifter

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Do you know him? The Henderson Police Department is hoping someone may recognize a recent suspected shoplifter based on a few photos. Officers shared two images of the man, who was reportedly seen riding a bicycle and wearing a black backpack. Police accuse the man of stealing items from the Rose’s […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Armed robbery suspect caught on camera in Henderson

Police in Henderson, Kentucky, need your help identifying a suspect in two recent armed robberies. The Henderson Police Department put the request out on Monday, sharing two photos of the suspect from both robberies. According to police, the first robbery happened at the Kelly's Food Mart on Washington Street on...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

EPD: Man showed up at hospital with stab wound

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A stabbing is under investigation in Evansville. Police say the 46-year-old victim showed up to the hospital around 5 a.m. Sunday. They say he didn’t give many details, but they believe he was stabbed in the 2800 block of Lodge Ave. So far, there have...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

VSCO: Chase confirmed near Tekoppel Elementary School

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh county Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) confirms a chase has led to a pursuit. Officials tell us a deputy involved with the joint narcotics task force was involved in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was called off by a sergeant when it was near a construction site, and the suspect ran […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Police: Underage drinking suspect backs into patrol car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is accused of hitting a police car, then driving off. It happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday. Evansville Police say they were called to a hotel on E. Division Street because 20-year-old Deonta Johnson refused to leave. Officers say when they arrived, Johnson backed into...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Drunk driver accused of passing out at intersection, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to the area of Franklin Street and Fulton Avenue just before 2 a.m. New Year’s Day. They say the driver of a white Range Rover was sitting at the light through several light cycles, and several people had called about it.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wvih.com

Louisville Man Arrested In Evansville For Theft

Police have made an arrest in Evansville, Indiana in what they say is part of a larger organized theft ring. According to Evansville Police, Lazaro Oulego Gonzalez of Louisville has been charged with conspiracy, fraud, forgery, and theft. Police say detectives started investigating several incidents of credit card fraud last...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Coroner identifies 49-year-old man as victim in Evansville murder

The victim of a New Year's Day murder in Evansville has been identified. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office said Monday that the man who was killed was 49-year-old Todd Keith Roll of Evansville. Roll's body was found in a creek behind the Showplace Cinema theater off of First Avenue after...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Family of man killed behind Showplace theater reacts to loss

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man was killed early Sunday morning behind an Evansville movie theater. Police already have a suspect in custody but that arrest hasn’t made things easier for the family of the man who was killed. [Name released of man killed near Evansville movie...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Three-car crash on Burkhardt Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A three-car crash on Burkhardt Road sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. Officials say the call came in just before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of North Burkhardt. Evansville Police say one car rear ended another which caused that car to rear end...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Evansville Murderer Surrenders to Police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville Police say they have arrested a murderer after he surrendered himself to police Sunday. Around 1:00 in the morning, Evansville police were called by Brandon Schaefer saying that he killed someone and gave the location of the body. Another person, who had contact with Schaefer,...
EVANSVILLE, IN

