Evansville, IN

WEHT/WTVW

VSCO: Chase confirmed near Tekoppel Elementary School

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh county Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) confirms a chase has led to a pursuit. Officials tell us a deputy involved with the joint narcotics task force was involved in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was called off by a sergeant when it was near a construction site, and the suspect ran […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Suspect on the loose after pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County Wednesday morning. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office tell us that the Joint Drug Task Force was involved in a short pursuit with the suspect before the pursuit was terminated due to being near a construction zone.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Man charged with burglary and endangerment after incident involving 2-year-old in Madisonville

A man is facing charges of burglary and wanton endangerment in Madisonville, Kentucky, after an incident involving a 2-year-old child, according to a police report released Wednesday. Madisonville Police Department officers were recently contacted about an incident that happened back in November 2022 involving 28-year-old Dylan Dickerson of Uniontown. The...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Louisville Man Arrested In Evansville For Theft

Police have made an arrest in Evansville, Indiana in what they say is part of a larger organized theft ring. According to Evansville Police, Lazaro Oulego Gonzalez of Louisville has been charged with conspiracy, fraud, forgery, and theft. Police say detectives started investigating several incidents of credit card fraud last...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Police hope to catch hooded suspected shoplifter

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Do you know him? The Henderson Police Department is hoping someone may recognize a recent suspected shoplifter based on a few photos. Officers shared two images of the man, who was reportedly seen riding a bicycle and wearing a black backpack. Police accuse the man of stealing items from the Rose’s […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Evansville Police asking for help to identify laundry room burglar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is hoping you can help them identify a suspect in a burglary. Evansville Police say a man entered the laundry room of an apartment complex, damaged several laundry machines and stole more than $300 worth of coins. Officials say he stole a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Man arrested in Evansville in connection to organized fuel theft ring

Evansville Police say they've made in arrest in connection with an organized fuel theft ring. Police say 31-year-old Lazaro Gonzalez of Louisville was arrested in Evansville on Sunday after being found pumping gas into a truck that had a large fuel compartment hidden under the toolbox. EPD says officers found...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville man accused of assaulting a person with a shovel

Evansville Police arrested a man for using a weapon during a fight with another man on New Year's Day. According to EPD, Abel Galindo faces battery charges after using a shovel to assault the victim. The fight took place behind a home on Monroe Avenue after 4PM. According to the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Three-car crash on Burkhardt Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A three-car crash on Burkhardt Road sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. Officials say the call came in just before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of North Burkhardt. Evansville Police say one car rear ended another which caused that car to rear end...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Man showed up at hospital with stab wound

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A stabbing is under investigation in Evansville. Police say the 46-year-old victim showed up to the hospital around 5 a.m. Sunday. They say he didn’t give many details, but they believe he was stabbed in the 2800 block of Lodge Ave. So far, there have...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrul.com

White County Sheriff’s Department Report 1/4/2023

The White County Sheriff’s Department had their hands full Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as they made multiple arrests. Tuesday night at around 10:30pm Reporting Officers were sent to Crossville to attempt to serve an arrest warrant. They found and arrested 40 year old Samantha Blake of Crossville on a White County Warrant for Obstructing a Peace Officer. She is currently being held on $500 bond.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
wevv.com

Armed robbery suspect caught on camera in Henderson

Police in Henderson, Kentucky, need your help identifying a suspect in two recent armed robberies. The Henderson Police Department put the request out on Monday, sharing two photos of the suspect from both robberies. According to police, the first robbery happened at the Kelly's Food Mart on Washington Street on...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Family of man killed behind Showplace theater reacts to loss

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man was killed early Sunday morning behind an Evansville movie theater. Police already have a suspect in custody but that arrest hasn’t made things easier for the family of the man who was killed. [Name released of man killed near Evansville movie...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Fire officials give update on Garvin Street warehouse investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With smoke no longer rising off of what remains of the Garvin Street Warehouse, investigators are finally able to begin what they say will likely be a lengthy and thorough investigation. [Previous: Day three of the investigation into Garvin Street warehouse fire]. [Previous: Massive fire breaks...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Coroner identifies 49-year-old man as victim in Evansville murder

The victim of a New Year's Day murder in Evansville has been identified. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office said Monday that the man who was killed was 49-year-old Todd Keith Roll of Evansville. Roll's body was found in a creek behind the Showplace Cinema theater off of First Avenue after...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Community Policy