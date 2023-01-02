Read full article on original website
VSCO: Chase confirmed near Tekoppel Elementary School
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh county Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) confirms a chase has led to a pursuit. Officials tell us a deputy involved with the joint narcotics task force was involved in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was called off by a sergeant when it was near a construction site, and the suspect ran […]
14news.com
VCSO: Authorities searching for suspect involved in chase, crash and run
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm authorities are searching for a suspect after they say the suspect took off from a traffic stop and then crashed. “The last time they were in contact with him was up at the hilltop,” said Dolores Russler, who saw the...
wevv.com
Suspect on the loose after pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County Wednesday morning. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office tell us that the Joint Drug Task Force was involved in a short pursuit with the suspect before the pursuit was terminated due to being near a construction zone.
wevv.com
Man charged with burglary and endangerment after incident involving 2-year-old in Madisonville
A man is facing charges of burglary and wanton endangerment in Madisonville, Kentucky, after an incident involving a 2-year-old child, according to a police report released Wednesday. Madisonville Police Department officers were recently contacted about an incident that happened back in November 2022 involving 28-year-old Dylan Dickerson of Uniontown. The...
wvih.com
Louisville Man Arrested In Evansville For Theft
Police have made an arrest in Evansville, Indiana in what they say is part of a larger organized theft ring. According to Evansville Police, Lazaro Oulego Gonzalez of Louisville has been charged with conspiracy, fraud, forgery, and theft. Police say detectives started investigating several incidents of credit card fraud last...
Henderson Police hope to catch hooded suspected shoplifter
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Do you know him? The Henderson Police Department is hoping someone may recognize a recent suspected shoplifter based on a few photos. Officers shared two images of the man, who was reportedly seen riding a bicycle and wearing a black backpack. Police accuse the man of stealing items from the Rose’s […]
wevv.com
Meth and marijuana found in Madisonville home where 4 children were living, police say
A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing charges after police say they found meth and marijuana within arms reach of children living in his home. Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they went to a home on Hodge Street on Saturday to check on the welfare of four children living there.
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff shares thoughts after 6 months of no handgun permit requirement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the state of Indiana, gun owners no longer need any sort of permit to carry a handgun while in public spaces. For less than a year, this has been the case after the state removed the requirement for handgun permits, and some in law enforcement aren’t happy about the change.
14news.com
Evansville Police asking for help to identify laundry room burglar
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is hoping you can help them identify a suspect in a burglary. Evansville Police say a man entered the laundry room of an apartment complex, damaged several laundry machines and stole more than $300 worth of coins. Officials say he stole a...
14news.com
Man accused of shooting several rounds from guns into Madisonville duplex
MADISONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say a man high on meth fired guns inside his own duplex. They say it happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Spence Avenue. Officers say when they arrived, 55-year-old Donald Dennis was outside screaming about people trying to kill him.
wevv.com
Man arrested in Evansville in connection to organized fuel theft ring
Evansville Police say they've made in arrest in connection with an organized fuel theft ring. Police say 31-year-old Lazaro Gonzalez of Louisville was arrested in Evansville on Sunday after being found pumping gas into a truck that had a large fuel compartment hidden under the toolbox. EPD says officers found...
wevv.com
Evansville man accused of assaulting a person with a shovel
Evansville Police arrested a man for using a weapon during a fight with another man on New Year's Day. According to EPD, Abel Galindo faces battery charges after using a shovel to assault the victim. The fight took place behind a home on Monroe Avenue after 4PM. According to the...
14news.com
EPD: Three-car crash on Burkhardt Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A three-car crash on Burkhardt Road sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. Officials say the call came in just before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of North Burkhardt. Evansville Police say one car rear ended another which caused that car to rear end...
14news.com
At least three shots fired cases reported in Evansville right at new year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several cases of shots fired were reported just after we rang in the new year in Evansville. Police say a parked car was hit in the 900 block of Main Street. They say the windshield was damaged, and a stray bullet was found on top of...
14news.com
EPD: Man showed up at hospital with stab wound
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A stabbing is under investigation in Evansville. Police say the 46-year-old victim showed up to the hospital around 5 a.m. Sunday. They say he didn’t give many details, but they believe he was stabbed in the 2800 block of Lodge Ave. So far, there have...
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Report 1/4/2023
The White County Sheriff’s Department had their hands full Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as they made multiple arrests. Tuesday night at around 10:30pm Reporting Officers were sent to Crossville to attempt to serve an arrest warrant. They found and arrested 40 year old Samantha Blake of Crossville on a White County Warrant for Obstructing a Peace Officer. She is currently being held on $500 bond.
wevv.com
Armed robbery suspect caught on camera in Henderson
Police in Henderson, Kentucky, need your help identifying a suspect in two recent armed robberies. The Henderson Police Department put the request out on Monday, sharing two photos of the suspect from both robberies. According to police, the first robbery happened at the Kelly's Food Mart on Washington Street on...
14news.com
Family of man killed behind Showplace theater reacts to loss
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man was killed early Sunday morning behind an Evansville movie theater. Police already have a suspect in custody but that arrest hasn’t made things easier for the family of the man who was killed. [Name released of man killed near Evansville movie...
14news.com
Fire officials give update on Garvin Street warehouse investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With smoke no longer rising off of what remains of the Garvin Street Warehouse, investigators are finally able to begin what they say will likely be a lengthy and thorough investigation. [Previous: Day three of the investigation into Garvin Street warehouse fire]. [Previous: Massive fire breaks...
wevv.com
Coroner identifies 49-year-old man as victim in Evansville murder
The victim of a New Year's Day murder in Evansville has been identified. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office said Monday that the man who was killed was 49-year-old Todd Keith Roll of Evansville. Roll's body was found in a creek behind the Showplace Cinema theater off of First Avenue after...
