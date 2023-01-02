Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bengals Players Disrespecting the Bills Before Tonight’s Game
The Buffalo Bills will play the most important game of the season tonight, when they play at the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. The game features the 12-3 Bills and the 11-4 Bengals, marking the first time in 25 years that a Monday Night Football game matched up two teams with a combined 23 wins or more.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
SOURCE SPORTS: [WATCH] Bills Vs. Bengals Suspended After Bills’ Damar Hamlin Collapses On Field
Several videos which have now went viral show Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin take a hard helmet to the chest during the Bills game vs. Cincinnati and soon after collapsed on the field, temporarily suspending the game. Hamlin suddenly fell to the ground after tackling receiver Tee Higgins, which required the...
NFL reveals when Patriots will play Bills in final game of regular season
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The National Football League has unveiled its schedule for Week 18, the final week of the 2022 regular season, and New England Patriots fans will know whether the team has made the playoffs by late Sunday afternoon. The Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills on the...
‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals – NFL Week 17 Preview
CINCINNATI, OH (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills meet the Cincinnati Bengals in a game that could help to decide the race for the 1 seed in the AFC. Teams: Buffalo Bills (12-3) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) Time: Monday at 8:30 p.m. Where: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati, OH) Network: ABC/ESPN/ESPN2. What’s...
Titans players, coaches show support for Bills’ Damar Hamlin
The tragic events of Monday Night Football sent shockwaves through the NFL world. As a result, fans, coaches, and players came together to show love and support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest after he collapsed during the first quarter of the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bills/Bengals Week 17 Monday Night Football open thread and gambling picks
Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Monday Night Football, National Football League (NFL) In “save the best for last” fashion, the final regular season Monday Night Football matchup of the 2022-23 regular season might be the best one to date. The Buffalo Bills (-7.5) and Cincinnati Bengals (-7) currently hold...
Local Bills fan describes environment at Bengals stadium after Damar Hamlin collapsed
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills fans from western New York made the trip to Cincinnati to cheer on their beloved team but that excitement turned into shock after Damar Hamlin collapsed. Fans of both teams watched as Hamlin was given CPR and taken away by ambulance. Drew Nye from Rochester...
Fans can now place bets as Bengals get ready to take on Bills in Monday Night Football
Fans will be watching the big Monday night matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, and now that sports betting is legal in the state, they can also bet on it. Entering Monday night, the Bengals and Bills couldn't be hotter: The Bengals have won seven consecutive games,...
Momentum Reportedly Building Toward Bengals vs. Bills Decision
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals stopped playing Monday after Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. While the NFL intends to play Week 18 as scheduled, there's no plan in place to restart the postponed Monday Night Football matchup. It's possible they don't make up the game.
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
UPDATE: Damar Hamlin still in intensive care, doctors trying to keep pressure off his lungs
Mat Mlodzinski, Colleen Farrell, Evan Bourtis , Bonnie Marrocco News10NBC. Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin is hospitalized in intensive care after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday night game at the Bengals. Here are the latest updates:. WEDNESDAY. Hamlin still in critical condition (5...
Rochester native and former NFL player Roland Williams talks football risk, brotherhood
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The risk of injury is as much a part of the game of football as cleats and goal posts. It’s a risk each player assumes every time he runs on the gridiron. And yet even for those who play the game, and love the game,...
Colts safety and Damar Hamlin's friend Rodney Thomas raced to the Bills player's hospital bedside
When Rodney Thomas II heard his childhood friend and high school teammate Damar Hamlin was in a Cincinnati hospital, he got in his car and began driving.
Zach LaVine, Bulls snap Nets' 12-game streak with 'attention to detail'
The Chicago Bulls snapped the Brooklyn Nets' 12-game winning streak with a 121-112 victory on Wednesday night, handing Brooklyn its first loss since Dec. 4.
Monday Night Football: Bills slight favorites over Bengals
The NFL rolls right along into Monday Night Football with an AFC clash that could lead to a potential change in who has the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NFL playoff race. The Buffalo Bills hit the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium where a win would move them back into the No. 1 spot, where as a win for the Bengals would put them in position to lock up the No. 1 spot with some help in the final week of the season.
NFL Not Ruling Out Patriots-Bills Week 18 Game Being Postponed
NFL not ruling out postponement of Week 18 Patriots-Bills game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL is unprecedented territory after a frightening scene Monday night in Cincinnati. NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said Wednesday that the Buffalo Bills' Week 18 matchup with the New...
Plenty on the line tonight for both Bills and Bengals
The football world has but one game to watch tonight, and it’s the potentially-epic Monday Night Football showdown between the 12-3 Buffalo Bills and the 11-4 Cincinnati Bengals. The game features elite players on both sides of the ball, headlined by MVP-candidate quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, and will showcase two teams with excellent chances at representing the AFC in Super Bowl LVII.
