The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
POLITICO

Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.

DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
The Independent

Democrats gloat after House GOP majority fails to elect speaker for first time in 100 years

House Democrats on Tuesday took to Twitter for victory laps after Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries earned votes from all 212 members of the House Democratic Caucus, besting California Representative Kevin McCarthy in the first failed vote to elect a House Speaker since 1923. Both Mr Jeffries and Mr McCarthy, the longtime House GOP leader, failed to earn an outright majority of the 434 members who were present and voting on the first day of the 118th Congress. Of the 222 House Republicans, 19 of them — more than four times the four-member cushion Mr McCarthy could lose and still...
New York Post

How Tuesday’s speaker of the House election will work — and how long it could last

WASHINGTON — The first order of business when the 118th Congress convenes Tuesday is to elect the new speaker of the House. In the past, the vote has been a party-line formality — but not this year. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California has the declared support of most of his conference, but that number doesn’t add up to the absolute majority of 218 he’s likely to need. Here, The Post gives a comprehensive guide to what to expect on Tuesday afternoon: When does the vote begin? Each new Congress assembles every two years at noon January 3 to begin the...
Axios

House adjourns after anti-McCarthy mutiny paralyzes House speaker vote

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy lost his bid for the speakership on the first round of voting Tuesday — and shortly thereafter, he lost a second ballot and a third. Why it matters: Ballots will continue until someone gets a majority of votes — but it's unclear how long that will take. The House can't start regular business until a speaker is elected.
NJ Spotlight

Standstill continues as GOP still undecided on next House speaker

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy received defeat after defeat. The McCarthy mess drags on for a second day. Congressional GOP members are still gridlocked over their vote for a House Speaker. A core group of conservatives delivered defeat after defeat to Republican leader Kevin McCarthy in his quest for the gavel. An embarrassing blow to the House majority that’s thrown both the party and its agenda into chaos.
