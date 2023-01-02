Read full article on original website
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
In apparent dig at McCarthy, Democrat Hakeem Jeffries nominated for speaker as a leader who does not 'grovel' to Trump
Donald Trump famously called Kevin McCarthy "my Kevin" and backed him for House Speaker, but McCarthy is struggling to win the votes.
As McCarthy Flounders, McConnell Becomes Longest-Serving Senate Leader
While House GOP leadership implodes, Senate Republicans will mark history on Tuesday when Mitch McConnell becomes the longest-serving party leader.
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
POLITICO
Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.
DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
Congress Just Gained A Rare New Member: Someone Who Worked As A Public Defender
In a legislature awash with former prosecutors, Rep. Jasmine Crockett is one of the few members of Congress who has defended those unable to afford a lawyer.
Democrats gloat after House GOP majority fails to elect speaker for first time in 100 years
House Democrats on Tuesday took to Twitter for victory laps after Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries earned votes from all 212 members of the House Democratic Caucus, besting California Representative Kevin McCarthy in the first failed vote to elect a House Speaker since 1923. Both Mr Jeffries and Mr McCarthy, the longtime House GOP leader, failed to earn an outright majority of the 434 members who were present and voting on the first day of the 118th Congress. Of the 222 House Republicans, 19 of them — more than four times the four-member cushion Mr McCarthy could lose and still...
House speaker battle: Nancy Pelosi 'happy as hell' with GOP chaos, Van Drew says
New Jersey Republican Rep.-elect Jeff Van Drew told Fox News Digital that former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is 'happy as hell' with the GOP's speakership election chaos.
118th Congress opens: House adjourns after no speaker elected on second day
The U.S. House of Representatives remains at a standstill after failing in six votes to elect a speaker, as required by the Constitution. Live updates continue below. Update 8:27 p.m. EST Jan. 4: The House reconvened at 8 p.m. EST but then held a vote to adjourn until noon on Thursday. The measure carried by a 216-214 vote.
How Tuesday’s speaker of the House election will work — and how long it could last
WASHINGTON — The first order of business when the 118th Congress convenes Tuesday is to elect the new speaker of the House. In the past, the vote has been a party-line formality — but not this year. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California has the declared support of most of his conference, but that number doesn’t add up to the absolute majority of 218 he’s likely to need. Here, The Post gives a comprehensive guide to what to expect on Tuesday afternoon: When does the vote begin? Each new Congress assembles every two years at noon January 3 to begin the...
House adjourns after anti-McCarthy mutiny paralyzes House speaker vote
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy lost his bid for the speakership on the first round of voting Tuesday — and shortly thereafter, he lost a second ballot and a third. Why it matters: Ballots will continue until someone gets a majority of votes — but it's unclear how long that will take. The House can't start regular business until a speaker is elected.
Biden’s new year pitch focuses on benefits of bipartisanship
CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — President Joe Biden and top administration officials will open a new year of divided government by fanning out across the country to talk about how the economy is benefiting from his work with Democrats and Republicans. As part of the pitch, Biden and...
Last contested battle for House speaker was 100 years ago, with WMass Congressman Frederick Gillett at center
U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s fight for Speaker of the House has continued through several failed ballots, marking the first true battle for the seat in a century, when that race featured Westfield Republican Frederick Gillett. Gillett was a longtime congressman, ally of President Calvin Coolidge and vying for his...
Standstill continues as GOP still undecided on next House speaker
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy received defeat after defeat. The McCarthy mess drags on for a second day. Congressional GOP members are still gridlocked over their vote for a House Speaker. A core group of conservatives delivered defeat after defeat to Republican leader Kevin McCarthy in his quest for the gavel. An embarrassing blow to the House majority that’s thrown both the party and its agenda into chaos.
Congressman wears baby in carrier during House speaker votes: ‘Guys need to do our part’
Congressman Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., knew things could go awry during the House Speaker vote on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Having already served three terms, he says the "chaos" of Washington, D.C., politics is nothing new. It was new for Gomez's family members, who had plans to watch Gomez be sworn in...
Electric chair, firing squad's legality at S. Carolina court
COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — South Carolina's highest court will hear arguments Thursday on whether a newly organized firing squad or the old electric chair are legal ways to execute inmates in the state, which has been unable to obtain drugs for lethal injections. A lower court judge...
Swearing-in of Budzinski held up by House speaker vote
Tuesday at the outset appeared like it would be the culmination of years of work in the political sector for Nikki Budzinski. The Springfield native and others elected to the U.S. House of Representatives were set to take their oaths of office to bring in the 118th U.S. Congress. That...
President Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tout Kentucky bridge project
President Biden traveled to Kentucky on Wednesday to tout a $1.6 billion bridge project that resulted from the bipartisan infrastructure package he signed in 2021. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joined him for the visit. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins us to discuss the significance of the rare joint appearance.
