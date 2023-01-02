ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tusculum Men Advance To Title Game

The Greeneville Sun
 2 days ago

ST. THOMAS, V.I. — Justin Mitchell recorded 13 points and a game-high eight rebounds to lead the Tusculum men’s basketball team to a 67-59 win over Virginia State on Sunday in a semifinal of the YES U.S. Virgin Islands Classic.

The Pioneers (6-4) advance to Monday’s championship game where they will face West Virginia State, which defeated Kentucky State in Sunday’s first semifinal. TU snapped a three-game losing streak while also halting the Trojans (10-4) five-game winning streak.

Inady Legiste recorded 14 points and four rebounds for Tusculum as his string of consecutive games with a double-double ended at seven. Jalen Crowder finished with 12 points, while Joshua Scott and James West IV each had seven points.

Tusculum outrebounded the Trojans 41-34. The Pioneers shot 47 percent from the floor while VSU connected on 38 percent.

WOMENPioneers 67Milligan 46

Mya Belton scored a season-high 23 points and Blayre Shultz matched her career best with 22 as Tusculum University earned its 11th consecutive victory in non-conference women's basketball on Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Arena.

Jami Tham posted her 14th straight double-double with 14 points and a game-high 18 rebounds for the Pioneers (13-1), who outrebounded the Buffaloes 46-35 and went 12-for-12 from the foul line as a team. Tusculum outscored Milligan 40-26 in the second half after leading 27-20 at intermission.

Belton added 11 rebounds for her fourth consecutive double-double and added four blocked shots, while shooting 8-for-15 from the field and drilling three 3-pointers. Her previous season high of 22 points came in the Pioneers' last game against Southern Wesleyan on Dec. 17.

Shultz reached the 20-points mark for the third time this season and equaled her career best of 22 points set against Georgia State on Jan. 8 while playing for Coastal Carolina. Shultz had six rebounds and three steals and was 4-for-4 from the foul line.

Tham was just 5-for-17 from the field, but sank all four of her foul shots and pulled 14 of her 18 boards on the defensive end. Tham leads all divisions of the NCAA with her 14 double-doubles and ranks second in Division II with 14.1 rebounds per game.

Tusculum's 12-for-12 performance at the foul line is tied for the second-most made free throws without a miss in a game in program history, matching a 12-for-12 effort against Warren Wilson on Jan. 23, 1992. The school record is 29-for-29 against Mars Hill on Jan. 28, 2004.

At 13-1, the Pioneers are off to their best start since going 14-1 to start the 2008-09 season, which was also the last time Tusculum won 11 consecutive games. Tusculum finished its non-conference schedule with a 9-1 record and won its seventh straight home game without a loss.

Off the Tusculum bench, Deidre Cheremond hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight points in 13 minutes.

The Pioneers will seek their first 12-game winning streak since winning 18 in a row during the 1995-96 season when Tusculum visits Limestone at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

