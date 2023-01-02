JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —1.2.2023 — Happy New Year! — Republicans Take Control in FL and DC— Demings, Scott, Steube, Moskowitz—More...

Read full article on original website
'I know more about him than anyone' - Trump threatens to make damaging info about DeSantis public if he runs
Donald Trump says he knows more about Governor DeSantis than anyone else, with the possible exception of the Florida Governor's wife. He reportedly threatened to reveal this information if DeSantis were to run for White House.
Ron DeSantis? Liz Cheney? There’s a far more deserving choice for Time’s Person of the Year
The annual Time "Person of the Year" honor has such a long history that it’s assumed a certain gravitas, and I hardly begrudge the magazine for milking it.
Teen Vogue
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Isn’t a Trump Alternative — He’s a Far-Right Bigot Too
Florida governor Ron DeSantis is certainly having a moment. In the wake of the failed “red wave” the media kept warning us about, DeSantis has been declared “the biggest winner of an otherwise dark election cycle for Republicans.” This week, Time magazine — responsible, you may recall, for the 2014 “transgender tipping point” — short-listed DeSantis for its 2022 person of the year award. This award isn’t necessarily granted to the best person in a given year: For example, past recipients include DeSantis’s current nemesis and then president-elect Donald Trump in 2016, and Adolf Hitler in 1938. But it’s another example of the media buzz around DeSantis and his possible presidential candidacy.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says 'it's hard to imagine' Pence 'getting by both Trump and DeSantis' in a GOP presidential primary
Gingrich said the former vice president would be "very comfortable" having a positive message, while a negative campaign wouldn't reflect "who he is."
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
Rep. Joe Harding resigns, one day after federal indictment
Harding represented HD-24 in Levy and part of Marion County. He faces fraud charges related to coronavirus SBA funds. Harding gained national attention for sponsoring Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law.
Washington Examiner
'It’s Trump!': Ann Coulter blames ex-president for lackluster GOP midterm performance
Ann Coulter joined the radio show Clay and Buck on Thursday, on which she placed the blame for the GOP's midterm election results squarely on the shoulders of former President Donald Trump. "There’s no question. Trump is 100% responsible for Herschel Walker. I mean, it wasn’t like it was Herschel’s...
Donald Trump tops Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in fresh national polls
The former President bested the Florida Governor in a crowded field, conforming with other recent polling.
Rubio confirms he met with indicted ex-Florida lawmaker over Venezuela
Rubio’s dealings with ex-Rep. David Rivera emerged Monday night after federal authorities arrested and charged the former Miami lawmaker.
WPTV
Donald Trump hosts New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump spent New Year's Eve hosting a pricey party at his Mar-a-Lago Club. Restrictions on the media limited photography to anyone but the 45th U.S. president, who announced in November that he will seek election in 2024. Trump, accompanied by wife Melania...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Slams Fellow MAGA Republican Lauren Boebert – She “Refuses To Endorse President Trump”
On December 19, Georgia's most-divisive Republican politician - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - took to Twitter to unleash an unrelenting attack on her former-friend and fellow-MAGA Republican Lauren Boebert of Colorado, for the many ways in which Boebert has let herself down (in MTG's eyes).
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Florida Supreme Court Approves DeSantis Grand Jury To Investigate Adverse Reactions Of COVID-19 Vaccines
The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday approved a request by Gov. Ron DeSantis to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate alleged wrongdoing related to COVID-19 vaccines. The Supreme Court issued an order that impaneled a grand jury for a year and appointed Hillsborough County
Republicans at Turning Point USA Are Drawn to Florida’s Ron DeSantis, As Tucker Carlson Says “I’m Not Endorsing Anybody”
The tide continues to shift in DeSantis' favor. On December 17, speaking at the Turning Point USA gathering of conservative Republicans, Fox News Host Tucker Carlson stated that he won't be endorsing anybody for the presidential campaign in 2024. It's yet another suggestion from a senior figure in the conservative media that the one-term former president Donald Trump is falling out of favor.
Debbie Wasserman Schultz: Appropriations Bill Include Funds to Build New Courthouse in Ft. Lauderdale
U.S. Rep Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., announced that the 2023 Appropriations bills released last week include an additional $55 million in funds needed for the construction of the new federal courthouse in Ft. Lauderdale, as well as more than $40 million in critical local projects secured by the congresswoman. The...
Under DeSantis, Florida Captures Title Of America’s Fastest-Growing State
Florida, under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, is definitely on fire, as the Biden administration’s latest data show. The Sunshine State became America’s fastest-growing state for the first time since 1957, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report issued this week. Bureau analysts reported that Florida’s
Trump is in Trouble as Desantis Gains Ground in The 2024 Polls
In the 2024 poll, the governor of Florida has a commanding lead against the beleaguered former president as Mike Pence approaches his run. In a survey of prospective Republican presidential candidates for 2024, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had a commanding 23-point lead over Donald Trump.
DeSantis’ safety czar used private email, code name ‘Clarice Starling’ to plan migrant flights
Florida public safety czar used a private email and a codename to plan parts of the migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard, newly released records show.
