ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Cameron County judge speaks on expected 2023 projects

By Lesly Hinojosa
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t0720_0k0szD0q00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. says the county is working on numerous projects for 2023 with the primary focus being transportation and infrastructure.

“We’re getting ready to plan for the upcoming 2023 Texas Legislative session to advocate on behalf of all of the projects that are good for Cameron County, and for the valley as a whole with all of our Valley delegation,” Trevino states.

Some of these projects are focused on flooding and drainage.

New Texas laws taking effect in 2023

He says the multi-county Floodway Watershed Program will help with flood control across the valley.

Trevino also addressed the construction of a second causeway that would connect Harlingen with South Padre Island.

“We’ve made progress on that. We’re hopeful that we’re gonna be able to get the funding that we need to keep moving forward,” he adds. “Instead of waiting for the state to get that done, we’re going to be ready to have it as shovel ready as we possibly can.”

Anther priority for Trevino is the East Loop Project, which will help in the removal of 18 wheelers from Highway 83.

Trial set for man accused of severely beating girlfriend in Brownsville

Aside from infrastructure and transportation, the county is also prioritizing the health of residents.

“We’re learning how to live with a pandemic; we wanted to make sure that our vaccination rates stayed high,” Trevino tells Valley Central. “That way, as the as the variants kept creeping up, our population here in Cameron County was as best and well protected as a could be.”

Additional projects expected this year include the expansion of Space X, a primary lane expansion at Veterans International Bridge, and the consideration and development of a Multi-Use Events Center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Woman with warrant outside of the Valley arrested in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman with a warrant for human smuggling issued in north Texas was arrested Dec. 23 by deputies in Brownsville, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On Dec. 23, authorities responded to Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference to a woman with an “outstanding warrant”, Cameron County Sheriff Eric […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County District Clerk to host passport fair

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County District Clerk’s Office will be hosting a passport fair on Jan. 18 in San Benito. The passport fair will be held at the Cameron County Annex Building meeting room at 1390 W. Expressway 83 in San Benito from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The following is required for […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County judge eyes 2023 goals after taking oath of office

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Judge Richard F. Cortez was sworn into office this morning for his second term as Hidalgo County’s top elected administrator. The ceremony took place at the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court chambers in Edinburg. For his second term, Cortez said he plans to focus on creating and improving human capital. Cortez also […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman gave 13-year-old weed to ‘calm down,’ documents allege

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen woman was arrested for giving her 13-year-old sister marijuana–after the father reported them, according to police. Abigail Gonzalez was arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony, Hidalgo County jail records indicate. A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral details that a man contacted […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Teen punches and pulls hair of person in wheelchair

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager was arrested for allegedly assaulting a person with a disability during an argument, police said. Evelyn Victoria Gonzalez, 17, was arrested Sunday and charged with injury to a disabled person, according to Brownville police, who alleged Gonzalez began to become disrespectful and vulgar toward a person in a wheelchair […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Deputies: Man stabbed brother at parents’ home

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man accused of stabbing his brother with a switchblade at their parents’ residence. Emilio Chavez Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the CCSO. On Dec. 30, deputies responded to Valley […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Police raid hospital room of terminally ill patient

HAYS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A terminally-ill Kansas man’s hospital room was raided by cops because he used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks. On December 16th, Hays, Kansas police raided the hospital room of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, who is suffering from terminal […]
HAYS, KS
ValleyCentral

Man arrives dead at hospital, one charged with murder

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who was arrested for assault has his charge upgraded to murder after investigators received autopsy results of the victim, authorities said. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an alleged assault after a man arrived at the hospital dead with consistent injuries on Christmas day. Authorities responded to Mission Hospital […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Inmate briefly escapes from Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center

OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An inmate temporarily escaped custody Tuesday at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito. “A male inmate incarcerated at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center managed to elude security measures in the recreational area of CRDC but was apprehended quickly after breaching the last security fence,” the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office tweeted shortly after 12:30 p.m. […]
OLMITO, TX
ValleyCentral

FBI: Man tried to sell 13 pounds of cocaine at Stripes in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — FBI agents arrested a man attempting to sell 13 pounds of cocaine at a Stripes in Brownsville, records indicate. Jorge Enrique Chacon was arrested Dec. 22 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show. A criminal complaint obtained […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol: Man accused of smuggling migrants outside of Rio Grande City hospital

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol arrested a man accused of picking up migrants outside of a Rio Grande City Hospital. Lazaro Barrera was arrested on charges of transporting migrants within the United States, according to federal records. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Border Patrol agents received information from […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
ValleyCentral

Affidavit: Weslaco woman allegedly rammed into ex’s vehicle

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Weslaco police arrested a woman accused of ramming into her ex’s vehicle while she had children inside of her vehicle, police documents indicate. Karen Abigail Hernandez was arrested Dec. 13 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandon endanger child int/know/reck/criminal negligence, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. A […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Man steals neighbors’ lawnmowers, attempts to sell them, sheriff’s office says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man faces charges of theft after allegedly admitting to pawning a stolen lawn mower, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Emmanual Martinez, 22, was arrested Friday on charges of theft, the sheriff’s office announced. According to deputies, Martinez stole two push lawnmowers valued at $200 each. The victim […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Sheriff’s office: Bailiff arrested for shooting gun in direction of several homes on New Year’s Eve

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A District Court Bailiff is facing charges of DWI and deadly conduct, authorities said. Armando Lozano Jr., 30, was arrested Sunday morning by Brownsville police on charges of DWI. He was arrested on a charge of deadly conduct by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy