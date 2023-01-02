ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Teen Vogue

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Isn’t a Trump Alternative — He’s a Far-Right Bigot Too

Florida governor Ron DeSantis is certainly having a moment. In the wake of the failed “red wave” the media kept warning us about, DeSantis has been declared “the biggest winner of an otherwise dark election cycle for Republicans.” This week, Time magazine — responsible, you may recall, for the 2014 “transgender tipping point” — short-listed DeSantis for its 2022 person of the year award. This award isn’t necessarily granted to the best person in a given year: For example, past recipients include DeSantis’s current nemesis and then president-elect Donald Trump in 2016, and Adolf Hitler in 1938. But it’s another example of the media buzz around DeSantis and his possible presidential candidacy.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Skip the ‘Reckoning’ if You Want Republicans to Move on From Trump

Republicans, you may have heard, are due for a reckoning. They should’ve reckoned with their support for former President Donald Trump when he got impeached the first time. Or after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Or, failing even that, after the midterms. The GOP needs to “fight” about Trump “out loud, in public,” erstwhile Trump adviser and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told The Wall Street Journal in November. “If there was ever a time for the last sensible Republicans to remember that they are the party of Lincoln, the man who saved the Union and its Constitution, and to declare a war against their seditionist wing,” wrote The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols in December, “this is it.”
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

WATCH LIVE: U.S. Senator Rick Scott Previewing Legislative Agenda at Doral Event

One of Florida's two United States Senators, Rick Scott, will preview his upcoming agenda in the 118th Congressional Session during an event Wednesday in Doral. Sen. Scott will be joined by members of the South Florida business community along with members of the Police Benevolent Association of South Florida and Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay.
DORAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy