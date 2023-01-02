Read full article on original website
Teen Vogue
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Isn’t a Trump Alternative — He’s a Far-Right Bigot Too
Florida governor Ron DeSantis is certainly having a moment. In the wake of the failed “red wave” the media kept warning us about, DeSantis has been declared “the biggest winner of an otherwise dark election cycle for Republicans.” This week, Time magazine — responsible, you may recall, for the 2014 “transgender tipping point” — short-listed DeSantis for its 2022 person of the year award. This award isn’t necessarily granted to the best person in a given year: For example, past recipients include DeSantis’s current nemesis and then president-elect Donald Trump in 2016, and Adolf Hitler in 1938. But it’s another example of the media buzz around DeSantis and his possible presidential candidacy.
Rubio confirms he met with indicted ex-Florida lawmaker over Venezuela
Rubio’s dealings with ex-Rep. David Rivera emerged Monday night after federal authorities arrested and charged the former Miami lawmaker.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says 'it's hard to imagine' Pence 'getting by both Trump and DeSantis' in a GOP presidential primary
Gingrich said the former vice president would be "very comfortable" having a positive message, while a negative campaign wouldn't reflect "who he is."
Rep. Joe Harding resigns, one day after federal indictment
Harding represented HD-24 in Levy and part of Marion County. He faces fraud charges related to coronavirus SBA funds. Harding gained national attention for sponsoring Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law.
'I know more about him than anyone' - Trump threatens to make damaging info about DeSantis public if he runs
Donald Trump says he knows more about Governor DeSantis than anyone else, with the possible exception of the Florida Governor's wife. He reportedly threatened to reveal this information if DeSantis were to run for White House.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
Ron DeSantis? Liz Cheney? There’s a far more deserving choice for Time’s Person of the Year
The annual Time "Person of the Year" honor has such a long history that it’s assumed a certain gravitas, and I hardly begrudge the magazine for milking it.
Washington Examiner
'It’s Trump!': Ann Coulter blames ex-president for lackluster GOP midterm performance
Ann Coulter joined the radio show Clay and Buck on Thursday, on which she placed the blame for the GOP's midterm election results squarely on the shoulders of former President Donald Trump. "There’s no question. Trump is 100% responsible for Herschel Walker. I mean, it wasn’t like it was Herschel’s...
Donald Trump tops Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in fresh national polls
The former President bested the Florida Governor in a crowded field, conforming with other recent polling.
Trump walks away when questioned about Jan. 6 at New Year's Eve party: report
Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Former President Donald Trump hosted a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, where he briefly spoke to the media. According...
Tom Brady, Ron DeSantis and Ian: Florida’s biggest news stories of 2022
As the calendar turns anew, it’s time to wrap up the year that was. Last week we counted down the first half of our list of the top 20 Florida and Tampa Bay news stories of 2022, as chosen by Tampa Bay Times journalists. This week it’s time for the top 10.
DeSantis Beats Trump by 23 Points in Poll of Republican Voters
Donald Trump vs. Ron DeSantisPhoto byNewSouthPolitics.com. Former President Donald Trump appears to be reeling after multiple legal defeats, a dinner with a white supremacist, and a terrible string of losses by his endorsed candidates, including the Georgia Senate runoff loss by Herschel Walker.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Trump’s brand 'no longer popular' with Republicans, says Washington Examiner's Sarah Westwood
President Donald Trump’s popularity with Republicans has “diminished,” and voters may no longer support his “brand,” the Washington Examiner's Sarah Westwood told Fox News’s Your World. “There’s evidence, electorally speaking, from 2022 that his brand of politics is no longer popular within the Republican...
Republicans at odds over border security, adding to deadlock in vote for Speaker
Republicans failed to unify behind a single leader for Speaker of the House of Representatives despite multiple rounds of deadlocked voting that continued on Wednesday, and one of the issues dogging GOP unification is enforcement of the Southwest border.
Skip the ‘Reckoning’ if You Want Republicans to Move on From Trump
Republicans, you may have heard, are due for a reckoning. They should’ve reckoned with their support for former President Donald Trump when he got impeached the first time. Or after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Or, failing even that, after the midterms. The GOP needs to “fight” about Trump “out loud, in public,” erstwhile Trump adviser and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told The Wall Street Journal in November. “If there was ever a time for the last sensible Republicans to remember that they are the party of Lincoln, the man who saved the Union and its Constitution, and to declare a war against their seditionist wing,” wrote The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols in December, “this is it.”
Donald Trump Says U.S. 'Like a Third World Country' in Video From NYE Party
Trump addressed attendees at his Mar-a-Lago resort where he also discussed inflation and war.
NBC Miami
WATCH LIVE: U.S. Senator Rick Scott Previewing Legislative Agenda at Doral Event
One of Florida's two United States Senators, Rick Scott, will preview his upcoming agenda in the 118th Congressional Session during an event Wednesday in Doral. Sen. Scott will be joined by members of the South Florida business community along with members of the Police Benevolent Association of South Florida and Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay.
