Batten down the hatches, Georgia weather is shifting once again. The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into the area starting after 3 p.m. and the likelihood of rain accumulating at least an inch heading into Wednesday. The forecast from Peachtree City has the chances for showers and thunderstorms above […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours appeared first on Polk Today.

POLK COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO