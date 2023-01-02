ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wdhn.com

Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms

ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
DOTHAN, AL
WHNT-TV

Storms Brought Heavy Rain & Wind Damage

Storms over the past 24 hours have brought some heavy rainfall and very gust winds to the Tennesee Valley. Over the past 72 hours, there were 13 reports of thunderstorm wind damage across North Alabama. Some of the damage from thunderstorm winds were downed trees, powerlines knocked down, and a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSFA

4 p.m. severe weather update

Hourly look at the storm risk through Wednesday morning. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. Tracking rain/storms to start the week. See when the strongest storms arrive in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
Polk Today

WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours

Batten down the hatches, Georgia weather is shifting once again. The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into the area starting after 3 p.m. and the likelihood of rain accumulating at least an inch heading into Wednesday. The forecast from Peachtree City has the chances for showers and thunderstorms above […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
WSFA

Several areas damaged, thousands without power after severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather moving across Alabama has caused storm damage and power outages, though the extent remains to be seen. In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home, located on Wyatt Loop Road in Prattville, suffered extensive roof damage.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wrbl.com

WEATHER AWARE: Storm system arrives Tuesday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- A few passing clouds this evening, but most of us staying clear. Tonight’s readings will only dip slightly into the lower 60s before warming up into the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon. Tuesday we are tracking a strong storm system that will move across the southeast causing...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WAFF

North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
kjas.com

Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WDAM-TV

LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
HATTIESBURG, MS
AL.com

More people are moving to Alabama, U-Haul says

Alabama was one of two states that saw the largest jump last year in a metric of how many people are moving in. Alabama is 20th among the states in U-Haul’s Growth Index, a number that analyzes how many people are moving in and out. According to the national...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

The 10 Alabama counties with the shortest life expectancy

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
ALABAMA STATE
