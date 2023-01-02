Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms
ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
Alabamians Be Prepared for 2 Rounds of Possible Severe Weather
Please stay aware today as we have been closely monitoring the possibility of severe weather in our area. We encourage you to make sure you know your safe place at home and work. Also, be sure you have multiple ways to receive weather information. The National Weather Service in Birmingham...
wtvy.com
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
Tornado Watch Canceled
A majority of North Alabama and parts of Tennessee under a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
WHNT-TV
Storms Brought Heavy Rain & Wind Damage
Storms over the past 24 hours have brought some heavy rainfall and very gust winds to the Tennesee Valley. Over the past 72 hours, there were 13 reports of thunderstorm wind damage across North Alabama. Some of the damage from thunderstorm winds were downed trees, powerlines knocked down, and a...
WSFA
4 p.m. severe weather update
Hourly look at the storm risk through Wednesday morning. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. Tracking rain/storms to start the week. See when the strongest storms arrive in Alabama.
WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours
Batten down the hatches, Georgia weather is shifting once again. The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into the area starting after 3 p.m. and the likelihood of rain accumulating at least an inch heading into Wednesday. The forecast from Peachtree City has the chances for showers and thunderstorms above […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours appeared first on Polk Today.
WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Mild start to Tuesday as we are gearing up for an active afternoon and evening and possible overnight with strong to severe storms as a low pressure system moves through. The entire News 3 viewing area is under a SLIGHT risk (level 2 out of 5) while portions of Chambers, Lee, […]
WSFA
Several areas damaged, thousands without power after severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather moving across Alabama has caused storm damage and power outages, though the extent remains to be seen. In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home, located on Wyatt Loop Road in Prattville, suffered extensive roof damage.
wrbl.com
WEATHER AWARE: Storm system arrives Tuesday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- A few passing clouds this evening, but most of us staying clear. Tonight’s readings will only dip slightly into the lower 60s before warming up into the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon. Tuesday we are tracking a strong storm system that will move across the southeast causing...
WSFA
Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
WAFF
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
Watch live: Storm chasers tracking severe weather threat across South
Millions across the South are under Tornado Watches on Tuesday as severe weather moves through Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and parts of Georgia.
kjas.com
Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
WDAM-TV
LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Where is the power out in the Tennessee Valley?
As the storm system makes its way across North Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, scattered power outages affect multiple cities and neighborhoods.
