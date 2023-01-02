Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Woman Seriously Injured in Cooking Fire in Kingston
A woman was seriously injured in a cooking fire in Kingston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred at 2:37 p.m. in the area of 73 Main St., according to Kingston fire. Firefighters responded to the area, but when they got there the fire had already been extinguished, according to...
nbcboston.com
Large Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Lawrence
Crews were battling a large fire Monday night at a commercial building in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Firefighters were called to Broadway and Canal streets after flames broke out on the top floor of the 6-story building for commercial use and storage. No injuries were reported, and there was no one inside...
whdh.com
Fire crews battle fire in converted barn in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters worked late into the night to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in a converted barn in Wilmington on Sunday, officials said. Fire officials said the layout of the structure on Lowell Street made fighting the flames difficult. There were no reported injuries. The...
nbcboston.com
Forklift Accident in Danvers Sends 1 to Hospital
One person was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after a forklift accident in Danvers, Massachusetts, according to fire officials. The incident happened at 30 Endicott Street, and one person was taken to the hospital for evaluation with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Danvers Fire Department. The accident resulted...
Body Found In Central Massachusetts Lake After 4-Hour Search: Police
A body was found in the waters of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester after more than four hours of searching, authorities confirm to Daily Voice. Worcester Fire Department divers recovered the body from the lake around 2:21 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche told Dail…
nbcboston.com
Woman Struck by Vehicle in Newton
A woman was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Newton, Massachusetts, according to the city's police department. Newton officers responded to a report of a crash in the area of Parker Street and Hagen Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the police department said. That's where the woman was hit, NPD said.
Man nearly hit by falling bricks in Dorchester
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- A warning to neighbors in a Dorchester Center community, watch out for falling bricks. Boston Inspectional Services is writing a safety violation to the owner of the property on the corner of Talbot Avenue and Spencer Street. They came by on Monday to tape off a nearby sidewalk. Neighbors have been complaining of huge chunks of brick falling off of the building. Construction crews are working on the property, and neighbors spotted people jackhammering on the roof. Inspectional Services says the property owner will now have to hire a licenses contractor to...
Framingham Police: 3 Injured in Route 30 Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Three individuals were injured in a 2-vehicle crash on December 30 on Route 30. The rear-end crash happened at 6:06 p.m. at 650 Cochituate Road in Framingham. Three people were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. No citations were...
nbcboston.com
Car Crashes Into Brighton Barbershop
A car slammed into a barbershop in Boston's Brighton neighborhood Monday night. Photos from the scene showed damage to the 34 Barbershop on Washington Street with some bricks and other debris strewn on the sidewalk. Initial information was extremely limited, but Boston police confirmed there was a report of a...
nbcboston.com
4 People Thrown From Car as It Rolls Over in Quincy, Bursts Into Flames
Police and fire crews were at the scene of a car that drove off the road in Quincy, Massachusetts, rolled down an embankment and burst into flames on Monday morning. A preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle was traveling down Ricciuti Drive shortly after 6 a.m. when it struck the curb, went airborne and rolled several times down a large hill, ejecting four people from the car. Police said the car landed on its roof just feet from Interstate 93 south before catching fire.
Remember When a 17-Year-Old From Beverly, Massachusetts Had to Land an Airplane Without Landing Gear
I'm not sure what reminded me of this incident. This was one of those wacky news stories that always stuck with me. I found myself wondering, "what if that was me?" Now, I would not necessarily be in this situation; however, if I was, could I react as well as this incredible 17-year-old girl from Beverly, Massachusetts?
NECN
Man, 30, Dead After Car Strikes 2 Utility Poles, Rolls Over in Chelmsford
A 30-year-old Massachusetts man is dead after he crashed his car on New Year's Day in Chelmsford, police announced. Chelmsford police say the Billerica man was driving in the area of 143 Littleton Road around 8:15 p.m. when his car struck two utility poles and rolled over. The man suffered life-threatening injuries in the wreck and was taken by ambulance to Lowell General Hospital, where he later died, police said.
nbcboston.com
Man Gets Mad Over Coffee, Knocks Over and Smashes Bakery Warmer at Roxbury McDonald's
A man who reportedly became angry over a coffee he ordered at a Roxbury McDonald's and then shattered a glass bakery warmer is now wanted by Boston police, according to a news release from the department. It happened around noontime on Dec. 29 at the McDonald's at 301 Warren Street,...
thisweekinworcester.com
nbcboston.com
Man Armed With Machete Killed in Police Shooting in Cambridge, DA Says
A man who was allegedly armed with a machete was killed in a police shooting in Cambridge, Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. Cambridge police confirmed they were called to the area of Chestnut and Sidney streets to investigate the report of the man who appeared...
newportdispatch.com
Manchester, New Hampshire man seriously injured in crash
MANCHESTER — Police say a 23-year-old woman from Lowell, Mass. was killed, and a Manchester, New Hampshire man was seriously injured during a crash this afternoon. The two-vehicle crash took place on Route 495 south in Massachusetts at around 1:20 p.m. According to the report, a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
nbcboston.com
Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges
The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce THREE Sobriety Checkpoints For January 6-January 8
Listen up, fellow Berkshire County residents. You may have already heard about a sobriety checkpoint scheduled by the Mass State Police for this coming weekend. Well, here's some news for you. That's only one of at least THREE that have been announced!. That's right. Yesterday, news came out regarding a...
